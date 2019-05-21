What Can We Make Of HRnetGroup Limited’s (SGX:CHZ) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at HRnetGroup Limited (SGX:CHZ) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for HRnetGroup:

0.16 = S$60m ÷ (S$448m - S$66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, HRnetGroup has an ROCE of 16%.

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

View our latest analysis for HRnetGroup

Does HRnetGroup Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, HRnetGroup's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Professional Services industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from HRnetGroup's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

HRnetGroup's current ROCE of 16% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 37%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

SGX:CHZ Past Revenue and Net Income, May 21st 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for HRnetGroup.

Do HRnetGroup's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

HRnetGroup has total assets of S$448m and current liabilities of S$66m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On HRnetGroup's ROCE

Overall, HRnetGroup has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. HRnetGroup shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.