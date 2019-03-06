HRT may raise the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, new study suggests

The risk to women was small, but experts said they should still be warned - © Phanie / Alamy Stock Photo

Hormone replacement therapy may raise the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests, as experts said postmenopausal women should be warned of the possibility.

The Finnish research, which looked at nearly 85,000 women with dementia and the same number who did not have the disease, found using HRT raised the risk of a diagnosis by up to 17 per cent.

It suggests that for every 10,000 women on HRT, up to 18 would develop Alzheimer’s each year, who would not have been diagnosed with the disease had they not been on the therapy.

However charities and the Royal College of GPs said the overall risk was very small and urged women not to be alarmed by the findings.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the RCGPs, said: “HRT can be of greatest benefit to many women who are suffering from some of the unpleasant side-effects of the menopause, such as hot flushes and night sweats.

“However, as with any medication there are risks and it's important that women are aware of them so that they can make an informed decision, with their doctor, before starting treatment.

“To minimise any risk, best practice for most women is to prescribe the lowest possible dose of hormones for the shortest possible time in order to achieve satisfactory relief of symptoms.”

Each year around 1.5 million women experience troubling post-menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, sleep problems and emotional problems.

Around 150,000 women are prescribed HRT which replaces oestrogen and progesterone, and comes as tablets, gels, creams or patches.

While most experts believe it is a safe treatment, long-term use has been linked to a small increased risk of blood clots, breast and womb cancer.

Several previous studies have suggested that HRT could protect against Alzheimer’s disease, but a recent clinical trial failed to confirm an effect, and in fact implied an increased risk of overall dementia in hormone therapy users.

To get to the bottom of the association, researchers at the University of Helsinki compared the use of hormone therapy in postmenopausal women with and without a diagnosis for Alzheimer’s disease. They found that it did indeed slightly increase the risk.

Commenting on on the research Dr Channa Jayasena, Clinical Senior Lecturer and Consultant in Reproductive Endocrinology and Andrology, at Imperial College London said: “Oestrogen has powerful effects on the brain. But I am surprised by the results of this study, since other studies have found that HRT actually improves cognitive function.

“HRT plays a vital role to treat menopausal women with debilitating hot flushes or other severe symptoms. The results of this study should not change the way HRT is prescribed or viewed.

“Even if HRT increased the future risk of Alzheimer’s, several years of treatment would be needed, and the effect is marginal.”

Around 850,000 people in Britain are living with dementia and the figure is expected to rise. But so far no drugs have been developed to control or reverse the disease and experts are still unsure about the underlying causes.

Dr James Pickett, head of research for the Alzheimer's Society, added: “This large and well-controlled study adds to a conflicting pool of evidence around the effect of hormone therapy on risk of developing dementia.

“In this case, some women on hormone therapy had a slight increased risk of Alzheimer's, but this increase was so small it shouldn't cause alarm or deter women from their prescribed treatment - particularly those taking it over a short period of time."

Dr David Reynolds, Chief Scientific Officer from Alzheimer’s Research UK urged women not to be put off HRT.

“While this large study suggests that women who received some forms of hormone therapy were slightly more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, it doesn’t show that hormone therapy is responsible for this increased risk,” he added.

“Hormone therapy provides important benefits to many women, helping to combat the symptoms that menopause can bring.”

The research was published in the BMJ.