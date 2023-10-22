HS Football: Farmington vs. Eldorado
HS Football: Farmington vs. Eldorado
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down this weekend’s biggest games, upsets & news coming out of Week 8 in the college football season.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
Michael Penix Jr. had four turnovers in Washington's close win over Arizona State.
The college football balance was upset after some late-night results Saturday.
Both USC and Clemson lost on Saturday night and are assuredly out of the playoff mix.
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Here's how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
Wembanyama finished with 19 points, four rebounds and five blocks.
Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 294: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev 2.
UFC 294 is a stacked card with many consequential bouts. We look at the keys in the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski and debate whether Khamzat Chimaev has gotten into Kamaru Usman's head.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."