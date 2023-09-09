HS Football: Grants vs. Moriarty
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
A series of unfortunate and cascading mistakes allowed a China-backed hacking group to steal one of the keys to Microsoft's email kingdom that granted near unfettered access to U.S. government inboxes. Microsoft explained in a long-awaited blog post this week how the hackers pulled off the heist. To recap, Microsoft disclosed in July that hackers it calls Storm-0558, which it believes are backed by China, "acquired" an email signing key that Microsoft uses to secure consumer email accounts like Outlook.com.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
Snap up a Dyson vac for $200 off, a 58-inch smart TV for a mere $298 and a cart full of other discounted treasures this weekend.
Keep everything — including that big screen — running for hours.
Sabalenka waited until the last game possible to wake up.
Joe Kennedy won a seven-year legal battle in 2022 after he claimed he was fired for kneeling in prayer.
The start of the NFL season means fantasy football is back, but there's still time to draft another team!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde highlight the biggest matchups in Week 2 of college football including Alabama vs. Texas, Texas A&M vs. Miami, & Colorado vs. Nebraska.
The return of the college football season was glorious, and now it’s time to turn the page to Week 2.
We want you to start your fantasy football week off on the right foot. To help make that happen, we’re making some changes to Fantasy Football Live this season!
You never want to overreact in sports betting, and Colorado is a prime example.
Most of the college football world has turned to the transfer portal for help, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has not.
Hermoso has said that the kiss between her and Rubiales was not consensual, despite Rubiales insisting that it was.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about the 2023 NFL season opener.
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were killed in a shooting on Virginia’s campus last fall.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.
Time to cut the cord! With its built-in Wi-Fi, this Insignia beauty lets you break free from cable.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.