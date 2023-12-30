HS scoreboard (12-29-23)
WCIA -- Highlights and scores from high school sports on Friday night including the final night of the Heritage/BHRA Holiday Tournament. and the Blue Devil Classic.
WCIA -- Highlights and scores from high school sports on Friday night including the final night of the Heritage/BHRA Holiday Tournament. and the Blue Devil Classic.
Harmon was looking like one of the best players in college basketball this season.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
The quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since his demotion.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
The deal reportedly contains an opt-out after the first year.
Beal was out for about two weeks after sustaining a right ankle sprain during a contest against the New York Knicks.
Thanks to luxurious memory foam, sitting for long periods won't bruise your backside.
Moore has been placed in concussion protocol and his Week 18 status is unknown.
Queen Naija talks new music, relationships and dealing with trolls on X
The season of giving now extends to you! Time to treat yourself to bestselling knife sets, pillows and other fun finds.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Deals this week include Anker charging accessories, Apple AirTags, Hatch Restore 2 sleep machine and more.
Jorge Martin presents the championship week Running Back Report, making recommendations that could win titles.
These health tips can help you manage your weight and improve brain function.
For tonight's Cotton Bowl, official "tire artist" Blake McFarland crafted these sculptures of the Missouri and Ohio State mascots from 280 Goodyear tires.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
A few years ago, robotaxis were the darlings of venture capitalists in China. With pockets overflowing, they spent generously on building self-driving vehicle fleets. Unlike some of their American counterparts that are buoyed by moneyed patrons, namely, Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise, China's robotaxi upstarts, including the autonomous vehicle arm under internet giant Baidu, find themselves eagerly seeking alternative revenue streams.
Emergency contraception sales surge after certain holidays, especially New Year's Eve.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Honda HR-V delivers strong safety, passenger space and resale value, but other subcompact SUVs are stronger overall.