HS scoreboard (2-17-24)
Scores from a quiet Saturday around Illinois, including highlights of the 1A Chrisman Regional Final and the 3A Charleston Regional Final.
Scores from a quiet Saturday around Illinois, including highlights of the 1A Chrisman Regional Final and the 3A Charleston Regional Final.
The Southern California native and former UCLA star has never won at Riviera Country Club, which is something that’s “on the list that I’d like to win the most.”
Save on items from fave brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Nike and more.
This week, OpenAI stunned the blogosphere with the release of Sora, a new AI model that can generate videos in impressively high fidelity. Elsewhere, startup Score released a dating app exclusive to people with good to excellent credit scores.
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $130 off, plus a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $126.
Our founding fathers would approve of these stellar steals on Delsey luggage, DKNY purses, Lands' End blankets, Bobbi Brown eyeshadow and other faves.
Grab killer deals on big brands like Barefoot Dreams, Casper, Kate Spade, On Cloud and Le Creuset.
You'll get an HD screen, easy streaming access, and Alexa at your beck and call.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
Whether you're lounging or exercising, the singer's 'buttery soft' but supportive tights will have you covered, reviewers say.
Jerry Reinsdorf would like some taxpayer money.
After a rough start to his rookie season, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is showing promising signs.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Give your couch, bed or favorite chair an instant upgrade with this soft faux fur throw that's on super sale for the long weekend.
Cannon talked to Yahoo Entertainment about what cars mean to him, what he hopes to pass down to his kids and why Tubi was the best option for this new venture.
Engadget is looking for experienced freelance tech writers to contribute news stories, reviews and buying guides.
Also on mega-markdown: white gold-plated jewelry for under $20, Serta cooling pillows for under $10 a pop and so much more.
Volkanovski is 35, and fighters 35 and over are just 1-21 in UFC title fights against younger competitors in all the divisions south of middleweight.