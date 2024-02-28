HS scoreboard (2-27-24)
WCIA — Highlights and scores from around Illinois on the first Sectional Semifinal night.
1A SALT FORK SECTIONAL:
(1) Heyworth 49, (5) St. Teresa 43
(2) Lexington 52, (1) St. Thomas More 38
1A ST. ANTHONY SECTIONAL:
(4) Arcola 56, (3) Webber 44
2A BEARDSTOWN SECTIONAL:
(2) Alton Marquette 56, (4) Pleasant Plains 45
2A SHELBYVILLE SECTIONAL:
(2) St. Joseph-Ogden 50, (5) Flora 40
3A LINCOLN SECTIONAL:
(2) MacArthur 63, (7) Sacred Heart-Griffin 36
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.