HS scoreboard (2-27-24)

Andy Olson

WCIA — Highlights and scores from around Illinois on the first Sectional Semifinal night.

1A SALT FORK SECTIONAL:

(1) Heyworth 49, (5) St. Teresa 43

(2) Lexington 52, (1) St. Thomas More 38

1A ST. ANTHONY SECTIONAL:

(4) Arcola 56, (3) Webber 44

2A BEARDSTOWN SECTIONAL:

(2) Alton Marquette 56, (4) Pleasant Plains 45

2A SHELBYVILLE SECTIONAL:

(2) St. Joseph-Ogden 50, (5) Flora 40

3A LINCOLN SECTIONAL:

(2) MacArthur 63, (7) Sacred Heart-Griffin 36

