HS2 will cost taxpayers more than the economic benefits it will deliver, Government admits

HS2 will cost taxpayers more than the benefits it will deliver, the Government has admitted for the first time.

Analysis conducted by civil servants found that the rail project will now deliver just 90 pence in economic benefit for every £1 it costs, raising fresh questions about its existence ahead of this week’s Autumn Statement.

The report, unearthed in a new paper by Policy Exchange, a centre-right think tank, comes after ministers said the first leg of the route is likely to overshoot its “target cost” as it burns through cash reserves.

Conservative MPs have raised questions about the project, which was originally intended to cost £38 billion, but is now expected to exceed £100 billion by the time it is complete.

The report also said that 43 per cent of the economic benefits of HS2 will be felt by those living in London and the South East, despite ministers’ claims it would be a major component of the Government’s “levelling up” project.

A Department of Transport (DfT) spokesman said the report was “incorrect” because the figures also say HS2 will provide a 10 per cent return on investment when “wider economic impacts” are factored in.

But Policy Exchange said those had been exaggerated and were likely to be outweighed by underestimated construction costs and anticipated delays.

A cost-benefit analysis conducted by the DfT in 2012 estimated that the London-Midlands section of the railway would produce a return of 40 per cent in economic benefit, while the original design of a “Y-network” from Birmingham to Leeds and Manchester would produce a return of between 80 per cent and 150 per cent.

That estimate has now been downgraded amid concerns about the spiralling cost of the project and its claimed benefits.

Andrew Gilligan, the paper’s author, is a former Downing Street special adviser who worked on the project while Boris Johnson was Prime Minister.

He said HS2 is “Britain's greatest infrastructure mistake in half a century” and that cancelling it would help Jeremy Hunt fill an estimated £50bn black hole in the public finances, averting austerity measures planned in this week’s statement.

“The combination of rising costs and falling public spending means that if HS2 continues as planned, it will eat much of the rest of the public transport budget, causing terrible harm to the services that most people actually use, need and want, and which could do far more for economic growth, reducing CO2 and cutting road congestion,” he said.

He added that claims the project would create 500,000 jobs and provide a £1 trillion economic boost to the North of England were “absurdly exaggerated” and that the prospects of it being delivered on budget at the current specification were “essentially nil”.

Tory MPs last night seized on the report as further evidence HS2 should be scrapped altogether.

Sir Bill Cash, the MP for Stone in Staffordshire, said: “This is proof from the government itself that this is an economic disaster.

“Given the pressures on the government’s finances at the moment, it would be absolutely the right thing to do, to stop it at Birmingham before it spirals further out of control.

“Instead of frittering away money on projects which are not really fruitful, it would be responsible to ‘fess up and admit that this is a vanity project.

“If they keep it, they will be sacrificing the national economic interest for the sake of a discredited project which they themselves know is unredeemable.”

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “This report’s headline is incorrect – the assessment in summer found HS2 would deliver positive value for the taxpayer.

“HS2 will bring transformational benefits and is currently supporting 29,000 jobs. We’re committed to delivering it as set out in the Integrated Rail Plan, and construction is underway and within budget.”