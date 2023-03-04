HS2 is an emblem of failing Britain

hs2 - HS2/PA Wire

How apt. On the same day that new figures emerged showing Britain’s woeful train services have never been worse, the boss of HS2 was back on the BBC desperately trying to make the case for the country’s biggest white elephant – again.

In news that will surprise precisely no one, Mark Thurston was forced to concede that the impact of double-digit inflation on this uber-engineering project has been “significant ... whether that's in timber, steel, aggregates for all the concrete we need to use to build the job, labour, all our energy costs, fuel”.

As a result, there is the threat of yet more delays as ministers scramble to curb spiralling costs, and the possibility of HS2 being dramatically scaled back further after Thurston warned that the Government was weighing “a number of options with the Department for Transport” including “the timing” and “phasing of the project”.

Those comments have raised fresh fears for the northern leg of HS2, between Crewe and Manchester, and will no doubt trigger speculation about the future of other parts as Treasury penny-pinching becomes increasingly frantic. After all, much of the eastern leg to Leeds was scrapped in the 2021 Integrated Rail Plan.

It is death by a thousand cuts. But with the Government determined to press on – rail minister Huw Merriman told MPs on Thursday that the Government remained “absolutely committed” to the project – HS2 is becoming a giant money pit that seemingly doesn’t have a bottom.

Yet it’s also something else: a symbol of this country’s inability to get anything done. Whether it's Britain’s nuclear capabilities, the NHS, our airports, or National Grid – everything in this country is creaking and failing, and Britain seems incapable of either upgrading its existing infrastructure or building anything new, at least of real note.

Take Sizewell C. The Suffolk plant is slated to be the next project in Britain’s new nuclear programme, which will be a key component of the Government’s plan to hit net zero by 2050.

EDF’s plans for the plant date back to 2012, yet the Government hasn’t even begun trying to raise the £20bn of private funding required to get it off the ground.

Meanwhile, one top investor has told the Financial Times that the appetite for such long-term projects was “vaporised” by the gilts crisis unleashed as a result of last September’s “Kami-Kwasi” budget. As such a completion date of 2034 looks increasingly unrealistic.

Elsewhere, because Britain lacks the know-how to build new plants itself, EDF is also overseeing the construction of Hinkley C – Britain’s first new nuclear plant in three decades. It’s on course to be at least nine years overdue and an eye-watering £14bn over budget.

EDF is building Britain's Hinkley C nuclear power plant

Still, it’s more than can be said for plans for a new plant in Cumbria, which Toshiba has pulled out of building, or the two that have been scrapped in Wylfa, Anglesey, and Oldbury, Gloucestershire, from which Hitachi has walked away. And if anyone thinks China will still be allowed to build a new nuclear power station in Bradwell, Essex, 50 miles from London, using its own technology, after Beijing was booted off Sizewell C they should probably go for a lie down.

Our airports are similarly neglected. Heathrow is regarded as the most heavily “slot-constrained” airport in the world - yet eight years after the Davies Commission gave the green light for a third runway it is no closer to being built. Still, as campaigners have pointed out, building another runway at Heathrow is hardly compatible with the UK’s carbon reduction commitments so what’s the answer? Someone in government needs to tell us.

Before Crossrail, the last thing of any real consequence that was built was the Channel Tunnel and that was 35 years ago.

BT’s super-fast national broadband programme offers encouragement but apart from that, progress is prevented by an unenviable mix of inept government, crushing bureaucracy, nimbyism and a battalion of interfering lawyers, lobbyists and campaigners looking to throw sand in the wheels at every opportunity.

The rational thing would be to shelve HS2 and pour the money into other endeavours where the benefits are more clear-cut and there is a greater chance of success.

Unfortunately, it’s gone too far already. There are too many vested interests, and the people who have staked their reputations on it happening can't afford for HS2 to be derailed.

HS2 is meant to be finished by 2033. By then, China will probably have built 50 new cities from scratch; America will have upgraded all its roads, bridges, telecommunications network; and Nasa hopes to have landed humans on Mars.

Meanwhile, back in Britain some poor soul will be standing there next to a half-built station, high-vis vest flapping in the wind, desperately trying to convince a local TV reporter why a £100bn vanity project that remains a decade away from completion and has been pared back to within an inch of its life is money well spent. That is, if anyone is still listening.