HS2: New flood plain proposed to counter rail project 'threat'

A new inland flood plain and a five-mile (8km) woodland corridor could enhance an area which is threatened by the HS2 rail project, conservationists have said.

Six landscape-transforming projects between Aylesbury and Oxford have been proposed by Berkshire, Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT).

The trust said the plan would reconnect nationally important wildlife habitats.

It said the area faced increasing threats from development including HS2.

The plan for the River Ray between Otmoor and Marsh Gibbon could create an inland water complex on the scale of The Fens or the Somerset Levels, said BBOWT.

Another project would connect woodland north-east of Oxford including Brasenose Wood, Shotover Hill and Shabbington Woods.

BBOWT conservation strategy director Prue Addison said: "This area between Oxford, Bicester and Aylesbury is one of the most fantastic areas for wildlife in our region.

"We've got nationally important habitats like ancient woodland and flood plain meadows which are home to rare species like Bechstein's bats, great crested newts and curlew - but these habitats are increasingly fragmented and threatened."

BBOWT said the project, named "Reconnecting Bernwood, Otmoor and the Ray", would benefit wildlife, reduce flooding and tackle climate change.

Buckinghamshire Council, which researched the proposals, said it had identified potential sources of funding from developers and the government.

Gareth Williams, the council's environment lead, said: "Through ambitious initiatives... we can bring back wildlife, reduce flood risks, and provide residents with greater access to experience the wonders of nature."

BBOWT said it aimed to work with communities and businesses to try to bring some of the project ideas to life.

