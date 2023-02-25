HS2 has left county councillors ‘firefighting’ dangerous potholed roads

HS2 - Jim Dyson/An aerial view of the ongoing HS2 vent shaft works at Old Amersham on February 05, 2023 in Amersham, England.

HS2 has left county councillors “firefighting” dangerous roads after lorries serving the rail link’s building sites contributed to an eightfold leap in potholes.

Buckinghamshire Council has been forced to divert £5 million away from crucial services to fix roads as heavy goods vehicles combine with last month’s cold snap to wreck the highways.

Martin Tett, leader of Buckinghamshire Council, said there had been 209 potholes reported in January which left roads so “unsafe” they had to be fixed within two hours. This compared with 27 the same time last year.

In addition, the number of potholes not deemed an emergency jumped from 1,260 to 3,142 last month.

Mr Tett said that damage to roads during last month’s freezing temperatures “had been made worse by the construction traffic of HS2” as well as East West Rail, a scheme that links Oxford with Cambridge.

Freezing water pushes up tarmac before breaking up the road when it thaws.

Mr Tett continued: “Our teams [are] ‘firefighting’ to cover all the repairs. We have crews out round the clock including weekend working.

“We do not think residents should be footing the cost for damage to our roads that’s directly caused by these projects. It means we’re in constant negotiation with both companies over road defects in various locations and I’m pleased to be able to give an update on some of these discussions.”

A general view as a 700 tonne bridge-building machine begins to build the Colne Valley Viaduct for the HS2 project, on May 31, 2022 in Denham, England. - Getty

Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Buckingham, said: “HS2 have systematically destroyed Buckinghamshire roads, but [they] have not put right that which they have broken, leaving Buckinghamshire Council to have to dig into precious reserves to make repairs.

“HS2 Ltd and their contractors need to stop arguing, deflecting and stalling for time and instead fix our roads."

HS2 underlined that it was not responsible for all the pothole damage to roads.

A spokesman added: “We are working hard to reduce disruption for local communities during the construction of HS2. This includes creating our own temporary internal access roads to get heavy vehicles onto site, and using freight trains to deliver materials, which helps to take lorries off local roads.

“Comprehensive road surveys were completed before the start of construction and we have a robust process in place to ensure that where HS2 traffic has damaged roads we will cover the cost of repairs. We are also working closely with Buckinghamshire Council to provide information on vehicle movements and have made a £3.9m road safety fund available.”

British engineering giant JCB offered its pothole fixing machine to solve Buckinghamshire's problem. Bosses claim the technology would address defects four times faster than conventional methods and at half the cost.

For instance, Stoke-on-Trent City Council has been utilising the technology for some time and claims to have repaired seven years’ worth of potholes in just 12 months. Lord Bamford, JCB Chairman said: “Potholes really are the scourge of our nation. We simply cannot allow our lives to be blighted by potholes any longer.

“[Our machine] allows the contractor or local authority to cut the defect, crop the edges and clean the hole with one machine – mechanising jobs traditionally done by pothole gangs.”

A spokesperson for East West Railway Company said: “The first stage of East West Rail is set to open from 2025 bringing improved transport connections and new opportunities to local communities.

Construction workers for HS2 stand by the 2,000-tonne tunnel boring machine (TBM) named 'Dorothy' after completing its one-mile dig under Long Itchington Wood in Warwickshire for the HS2 project. - PA

“Throughout the construction work we’ve focused on minimising local disruption as much as possible. We’ve worked closely with Buckinghamshire County Council and have agreed the necessary road repairs.

“We are committed to spending millions of pounds, and work is already underway to ensure the areas affected by our work are properly restored.”

Originally conceived as a rail link stretching from London to Birmingham and then east and west in a Y shape, HS2 has already been pared back by ministers with a spur to Leeds scrapped under Boris Johnson.

Transport officials have launched two cost-cutting initiatives codenamed Project Silverlight and Operation Blue Diamond as ministers grapple with huge inflationary pressures on Britain’s biggest infrastructure project.

Cuts under consideration include building a terminus outside of Central London, reducing the number of trains per hour – or even cutting maximum speeds.

Some within Whitehall are pushing for HS2 to stop at Birmingham so that money earmarked to build the line to the north-west can be re-allocated to local railway upgrades. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, however, has said that it is “inconceivable” that HS2 will not run to central London.

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, has said that the Government is committed to building HS2 from London’s Euston station all the way to Manchester.