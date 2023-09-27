HS2 missing most targets as second phase of line faces axe

HS2 has missed most of its targets as the second phase of the line faces being scrapped amid escalating costs.

The organisation’s latest annual report revealed that HS2 had failed to meet seven out of the 12 key performance targets it set itself for the last financial year, including those around construction and costs.

In one section, the body suggests that it would break its budget for the leg between London and Birmingham if steps were not taken to reduce the spend.

The revelations come as the project faces increased scrutiny from the Government, with reports suggesting ministers could scrap part of the line north of Birmingham.

The Telegraph reported that Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, was looking to scrap the line from Birmingham to Manchester after an £8 billion increase in costs.

It comes after its construction faced a raft of delays, while the costs have ballooned from an initial estimate of £33 billion in 2013 to more than £100 billion today.

The annual report, published in July, shows the scale of HS2’s difficulties, with the line missing four out of five of its delivery targets last year.

This included a target for HS2 to deliver the first phase of the line under its target cost.

The reports said: “During the year, we advised the Department for Transport that the projected costs for phase one would exceed the target cost if unmitigated.

“Work has been commissioned by DfT to address these pressures.”

It also failed to meet its two construction targets for this part of the line.

According to the report, the body had met only 11 out of 15 key construction milestones across the year, due to delays in approvals and consents.

Its target around meeting a completion date, with the body admitting that there was pressure on the early service delivery date for the line between London and Birmingham. The report stated that it should still be delivered well in its range of 2029 to 2033.

Delivery milestones for the part of the line between Birmingham and Crewe, known as phase 2A, had also been missed. However, this was down to the Government deciding in March to delay construction by two years in a bid to cut costs.

The target around delivery of the line between Crewe and Manchester had been met, the report said.

Construction of the first phase of the line to Birmingham is already well under way, with £22.5 billion spent on construction already.

Various cabinet ministers have said that the Government is looking closely at the costs of the line north of Birmingham, with reports suggesting that it could be scrapped. The move could save the Treasury up to £34 billion.

It comes as reports suggest that Andrew Gilligan, a former Boris Johnson adviser who last November authored a report calling for all parts of the line not under construction to be scrapped, was back in an advisory role in No 10.

A wave of politicians and business leaders from across the political divide have come out against any decision to stop the line at Birmingham, and are urging the government to complete the line to Manchester.

The Financial Times reported that Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, had written to the Prime Minister setting out a compromise on the future delivery of the line.

In the letter, Mr Burnham said he was open to a discussion about delaying the construction of the northern leg in exchange for a commitment to building a new east-west line linking Liverpool to Leeds.

The HS2 annual report also found that the project was failing on its target of cutting carbon generation by 40 per cent by March 2023. While it had also missed two environmental targets, including a goal to minimise biodiversity loss.

An HS2 spokesman said: “Our key performance indicators are always intended to be stretching.

“Those KPIs that have not been met largely reflect factors outside of our immediately control such as the rephasing of part of the programme, inflationary pressure and delays in third-party planning and environmental consents.

“HS2 has made significant progress over the last year and is now at peak activity, with work intensifying and huge civil engineering structures taking shape along phase one of the route.

“Almost 30,000 people currently work on HS2, with construction well under way at over 350 active sites.

