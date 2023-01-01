HS2 is the public’s top priority to save taxpayers' money

Transport Secretary Mark Harper (right) and HS2 CEO Mark Thurston viewing part of the HS2 project in December - Joe Giddens/PA

Scrapping HS2 is the public's top priority for cutting Government spending in the new year, a new poll has found.

Ending the construction of the railway line - including a second leg from the Midlands to Manchester that has not yet commenced - has the support of almost half of the public.

Asked where Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, should find savings in 2023 to bring down Government spending, 46 per cent of the public said HS2 should be a top priority.

The same proportion said he should look to cut international aid spending, while 31 per cent said ministers should reduce spending on public sector equality and diversity initiatives.

The cost of HS2 has already risen from £32.6 billion in 2012, when the original route was agreed, to well over £100 billion by some current estimates.

The project’s price tag has attracted the ire of voters and Tory MPs amid rising tax rates, with some commentators including Andrew Gilligan, Boris Johnson’s former transport adviser, suggesting the shortfall in public finances could be accounted for by ending its construction now.

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak - House of Commons/PA

Tory MPs last night backed the calls for HS2 to be scrapped on cost grounds, declaring that the project is a “white elephant” without public support.

Greg Smith, a Conservative MP on the Transport Select Committee, said: “I don’t think the public have ever seen the value in HS2 and it’s of absolutely no surprise when polled that their top priority for cuts is to scrap this project that nobody wants, nobody needs and nobody will be able to afford to use.

“It’s particularly acute when people are seeing their taxes rise and their proportion of disposable income shrink to ensure that every penny of taxpayers’ money is spent wisely.

“There is simply no way of justifying HS2 to hard-pressed taxpayers feeling the pinch.”

Sir Bill Cash MP said: “This demonstrates what myself and others have been arguing for months and months, if not years.

“This is not only the elephant in the room, but the biggest white elephant of all time.”

Government sources told The Telegraph that Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, is scrutinising HS2 in the hope of controlling spiralling costs, but is committed to continuing its construction.

The new poll, commissioned by Policy Exchange, a think tank, found that there was also high public support for reducing spending on foreign aid and “equality and diversity initiatives in the public sector”. The least popular areas were the NHS, schools and the police, which two per cent or less of respondents said should be earmarked for cuts.

Other unpopular areas were science and research, which three per said should be cut, the pensions triple lock, which attracted six per cent, and pay rises in the public sector, which was chosen by eight per cent.

Among Conservative voters at the 2019 election, the most popular area by far for cuts was international aid, which 71 per cent of respondents said should be a priority for cuts.

Brexiteers were also more likely to call for the aid budget to be reduced, with 68 per cent of Leave voters calling for cuts, versus 26 per cent of Remain voters.

Labour voters said cancelling HS2 was their top priority, followed by a reduction in the defence budget, which attracted the support of 29 per cent.

Iain Mansfield, director of research at Policy Exchange, said: “While the public is strongly opposed to cutting most public services, such as the NHS, schools or the police, there is real appetite for savings in areas that are not delivering value for the public: notably High Speed 2, foreign aid and public sector equality and diversity work.

“The Government should take on the vested interests in these areas and make the cuts, freeing up much needed funds for tax cuts, public services or reducing the deficit.”

