Is an HSA a Good Place for My Retirement Savings?

Everyone knows about 401(k)s and IRAs, but there's another vehicle for retirement savings that's been getting a lot of attention lately: health savings accounts (HSAs). Most people think of HSAs as a tax-advantaged way to save up for future medical expenses, but they have a lot more to offer.

Here's a closer look at how they work and how you can use an HSA to supplement your retirement savings.

Can I contribute to an HSA?

To be eligible for an HSA, your health insurance policy must be a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). This is defined as a plan with a deductible of $1,350 or more for individuals or $2,700 or more for a family. Once you've enrolled in the plan, you can open an HSA account with your bank and begin contributing funds. If your employer is offering the health insurance plan, your company may set up an HSA for you as an employee benefit.

Single adults can contribute up to $3,500 to an HSA in 2019 while families can contribute up to $7,000. Adults 55 and older are allowed another $1,000 in catch-up contributions. These limits may change from year to year, and so might the minimum health insurance deductible required to qualify for an HSA. It's important to check these limits every year to see if they have risen. You can contribute up to the annual HSA limit every year from the time you open the account until you become eligible for Medicare at age 65, as long as you keep your high-deductible health plan.

Piggy bank with HSA block letters next to it More

Image source: Getty Images.

Any after-tax money you contribute can be deducted from your taxable income for the year. If your employer's health insurance plan comes with an HSA option, you may be able to contribute pre-tax dollars directly to your HSA and your employer may match some of your contributions. However, the total contributions that you and your employer make to your account cannot exceed the annual contribution limits.

Some HSAs keep your money in cash while others enable you to invest in mutual funds or other investment products, just like you would with a 401(k) or IRA, to help your savings grow faster. If you choose to invest your HSA, consider allocating the funds in a similar manner to your 401(k) and IRA funds to ensure that your investments match your risk tolerance and investing goals. You may need to save a certain amount before your bank will let you invest the sum.

Unlike flexible spending accounts (FSAs), money in your HSA rolls over from year to year, so you keep it until you need to spend it. You can also take your HSA with you if you leave your current job, though you won't be able to make any new contributions unless you keep your high-deductible health plan.

What can HSA distributions be used for?

You're allowed to take distributions from your HSA at any age as long as you use it for a qualified medical expense -- paying for hospital bills, prescription medications, specialist visits, and other medical costs.

And the best part is, you won't pay any taxes on these withdrawals. For this reason, it's a great place to stash emergency cash to help you cover out-of-pocket costs you incur if you become seriously injured or ill. You can also save the money for planned medical expenses, like pregnancy and childbirth, non-emergency surgeries, long-term care, and treatment for mental health or substance abuse.