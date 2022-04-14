HSA Triple Tax Advantages

Sarah Sharkey
·5 min read
SmartAsset: HSA Triple Tax Advantages
SmartAsset: HSA Triple Tax Advantages

A health savings account (HSA) offers a unique opportunity to build your investments. The triple tax advantages found through this account make it worthwhile to consider. Here's what you need to know about the HSA triple tax advantage.

A financial advisor could help you create a financial plan for your investment needs and goals.

What Is an HSA?

An HSA is a health savings account designed to help you pay for medical costs. You generally can't use these funds to cover health insurance premiums. But those savings can cover most other medical-related expenses, including copayments, deductibles, and more.

To open an HSA, you'll need to have a high deductible health plan (HDHP). Typically, HDHPs only cover a minimal amount of health costs before you meet your deductible.

If you can contribute to an HSA, you may be able to open one through your employer. If not, many financial institutions offer this type of account.

For those that open an HSA, the maximum contribution limits for 2022 are $3,650 for an individual account or $7,300 for a family account. If you are over $1,000, you can contribute an extra $1,000 per year.

HSA Triple Tax Advantage

SmartAsset: HSA Triple Tax Advantages
SmartAsset: HSA Triple Tax Advantages

Now that you know a bit about the basics of an HSA let's dive into the unique advantages. Here's a closer look at the HSA triple tax advantage.

Tax-free contributions. The first tax advantage you'll encounter through your HSA is that your contributions can be made tax-free. You might already be familiar with this type of tax advantage if you contribute to a 401(k) or traditional IRA.

Essentially, the funds you contribute to an HSA will be deducted from your taxable income for the year.

For example, let's say that you earned $50,000 in 2022. But you contribute $3,500 to your HSA. With that, your taxable income for the year would be lowered to $46,500.

A lower taxable income means a lower tax liability. So, tucking funds away into this account means your tax burden will be lower.

Tax-free growth. Next up, the funds you tuck into your HSA will be allowed to grow tax-free. Any investment growth or accumulated interest on your balance will be tax-free.

Depending on your investment strategy and your contributions, this tax-free growth could dramatically impact the balance of your HSA. Plus, there are no required minimum distributions each year.

With that, you can grow your HSA account every year. Of course, if you run into a medical issue, the account balance will take a hit. But that's what it's there for! An HSA should be there to tap into when you have healthcare-related expenses to cover.

Tax-free distributions. The last piece of the HSA triple tax advantage is that the account comes with tax-free distributions. That's right! You won't have to pay taxes on these funds when you pull them out for qualified medical expenses.

Qualified medical expenses include things like copays and prescriptions. If you run into these expenses, you can withdraw the funds tax-free. But if you are over the age of 65, you can pull out the funds tax-free with or without a qualified medical expense.

Ultimately, this final tax advantage gives HSA the trifecta. You won't have to pay taxes on funds you contribute, the growth of those funds, or the funds you withdraw from this account.

Is an HSA a Good Fit for You?

SmartAsset: HSA Triple Tax Advantages
SmartAsset: HSA Triple Tax Advantages

The HSA triple tax advantage is undeniably attractive. It's possible the most tax-advantaged way to grow your savings. But there is a catch, you can only contribute to an HSA if you have a high deductible health plan.

With an HDHP, you'll be facing a higher annual deductible. So, if you have extensive medical expenses, then an HDHP might not be a good option for you. And therefore, you wouldn't have access to an HSA.

But if you are comfortable with an HDHP, then an HSA is a no-brainer. That's especially true because HDHPs are often more affordable than a traditional healthcare plan with a lower deductible. If possible, tuck any savings you tap into from making the switch to an HDHP into your HSA.

Not sure if an HSA is right for you? A qualified financial advisor can help you decide.

Bottom Line

An HSA offers savers the opportunity to set aside funds specifically for healthcare. The HSA triple tax advantage can help you make the most of your savings. And throughout your life, you can tap into these funds anytime a medical emergency arises.

Tips on HSAs

  • A financial advisor could help you figure out how to add an HSA to your retirement plan. That's when working with a qualified financial advisor could be the right option. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • If you choose to invest in mutual funds or other stocks through your HSA, keep an eye on the fees. You don't want fees to eat away at your HSA's growth potential.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Koh Sze Kiat, ©iStock.com/Drazen Zigic, ©iStock.com/Nastassia Samal

The post HSA Triple Tax Advantages appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • When Does a Senior Citizen on Social Security Stop Filing Taxes?

    Tax Tip of the Day: If Social Security is your sole source of income, then you don't need to file a tax return - but other forms of income are taxable.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • The Musk-Twitter Saga Is Getting Complicated. Here’s What Legal Experts Say Could Happen Next.

    Musk's Twitter investment is now out in the open. And he won't be able to hide any changes going forward.

  • Elon Musk appeared to threaten Twitter with selling his 9.2% stake in the company if it doesn't accept his audacious $43 billion takeover offer

    On April 4, Musk disclosed he'd bought a stake in Twitter that made him the company's top stockholder. Now he wants to buy the company outright.

  • Two Founder-Led Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever

    Chris Zook, the author of The Founder's Mentality, finds that founder-led businesses are more innovative because they exhibit business insurgency (the ability to buck industry norms or form new industries entirely), a "front-line obsession" with their business, and an ownership mindset that aligns them with investors. The same positive attributes that founders bring to publicly traded companies can also be applied to cryptocurrencies. It's hard to find a better team of founders, in crypto or equity markets, than the leaders of Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), Do Kwon and Daniel Shin.

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • This Simple 401(k) Strategy Can Help Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

    Building a million-dollar portfolio may not be out of reach if you set goals and commit to making intentional moves every year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine U

  • Retirement’s Best Kept Secret: The Annual Saver’s Tax Credit

    If you make contributions to your IRA or employer-sponsored 401(k) retirement plan, you might be able to take advantage of the saver's credit, also known as the Retirement Savings Contributions...

  • Why I Bought Both a New Car and a New House While Prices Were Up

    Home prices have been soaring throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with costs driven up by low mortgage rates leading to high demand at the same time when the supply of properties was limited. Despite the fact that home prices were hitting recent record highs and cars have been selling for above market price, I purchased both a home and a car in the last 12 months.

  • GameStop's Candles Are Showing a Top Reversal Pattern

    Shares of video game retailer GameStop have been on a wild ride for more than a year but the most recent upswing is looking tired and vulnerable to a fresh decline. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of GME, below, we can see that prices made a runup last month on heavy volume and prices doubled in short order. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line moved up quickly and then down as prices retreated.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • Here's when Indiana's $125 automatic taxpayer refund will hit your account

    Indiana residents will be payed either by check or through direct deposit, depending on how they filed their 2021 tax returns.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Inflation-Hedging Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years.

    In a market filled with volatility and uncertainty like the one we are currently in, it's never a bad idea to look for strong dividend stocks that can pay reliable passive income. With the consumer price index, a measure of the prices of goods and services that Americans use every day, having risen 8.5% year over year in March, inflation is surging. Three stocks that do this are the real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR); the popular food brand General Mills (NYSE: GIS); and America's second-largest bank by assets, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

  • 5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These stocks have stood the test of time and are poised to keep generating returns for long-term investors.

  • Iran Launches Its CBDC ‘Crypto-Rial’ To Compete With USDT, USDC

    The crypto-rial has not been given a fixed amount of maximum supply as of yet, but the Central Bank of Iran will alone mint the CBDCs.

  • ‘Please help!’ It seems like I have been paying my child’s student loan forever. How much longer must I pay it off?

    ‘Someone told me that when my husband passed away, even though we were divorced at the time, I wouldn’t have to keep paying the loan.’