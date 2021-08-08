What Is an HSA and Why Do You Need One?

Jessica Moore
·4 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

If you qualify, a health savings account could help you to offset the cost of healthcare. An HSA provides a triple tax break — you can contribute to it with pre-tax income, your savings grow tax-free, and you can use funds for qualified medical expenses tax-free.

Find Out: HSA vs. FSA: What’s the Difference?
Where To Put Your Savings: Best Short-Term Investments

In addition to the triple tax break, contributions to an HSA don’t expire. You can keep the account through retirement and use it as an extra savings account.

Below, let’s go over what a health savings account is and how it works.

What Is a Health Savings Account?

Also called an HSA, a health savings account is a type of tax-free savings account. It helps qualified individuals to cover the cost of medical care. Not only do you put pre-tax money into an HSA, but you can also make tax-free withdrawals — so long as you use the funds for qualified medical expenses.

Who Can Get an HSA?

You must have a high deductible health plan. HDHPs come with lower monthly premiums, but they also require that you pay more out of pocket. The combination of an HSA and an HDHP can help you to save money on healthcare costs.

Good To Know

According to the IRS, you cannot have any other health coverage — with few exceptions — to qualify for an HSA. You also cannot have Medicare coverage or be listed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.

Read: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away

How Does an HSA Work?

With an HSA, you have two options. One is an employer-sponsored account, which you contribute to with pre-tax income. Your other option is an individual HSA. With this type of account, you contribute with post-tax money — but your contributions are tax-deductible.

Contribute to your HSA through payroll deductions, making online transfers, or submitting a check. To access your HSA, you can use an HSA debit card or a check connected to your HSA account. You may also reimburse yourself for qualified out-of-pocket expenses using an online transfer.

What Should You Remember About HSAs?

While you don’t need authorization from the IRS to open an HSA, there are still some rules. First, you must have an HDHP to qualify. For 2021, that means a health plan with a $1,400 deductible for individuals and $2,800 for families. There are some other things to keep in mind with an HSA, as discussed below.

Find Out: Savings Tricks From Regular People Who Are Sitting on Millions

Contribution Limits and Excesses

Those with self-only coverage under an HDPD can contribute a maximum of $3,600 to their HSA. Those with family coverage can contribute up to $7,200. If you have an employer-sponsored HSA, your employer may match your contributions. Those contributions do count toward your maximum limits.

If you contribute more than the maximum amount allowed based on your plan, the excess amount may be subject to a 6% excise tax. You may withdraw some of your excess contributions and avoid paying the excise tax if you meet specific IRS requirements.

Withdrawals and Taxes

When you use HSA for qualified medical expenses, those withdrawals are tax-free. You can use the money for your medical care or the medical care of a spouse or dependent children included on your tax return.

Any withdrawals for non-qualified expenses aren’t tax-free. If you use the funds in your account for anything that doesn’t qualify, those withdrawals are subject to a 20% tax penalty. If you’re over the age of 65, though, that penalty doesn’t apply.

Banking: These Are the Best Banks of 2021 – Did Yours Make the Cut?

How Do You Establish an HSA?

You need to enroll in an HDHP first, then open an HSA. You have a few options:

  • Ask your bank.

  • Look for HSA providers online.

  • Talk to your health insurance provider.

Compare HSA provider options. Different providers may have varying methods for making deposits.

What Are the Benefits and Disadvantages of an HSA?

Here are the pros:

  • If you change jobs, you can take your HSA with you.

  • You don’t pay taxes on the money you contribute, and you can withdraw funds tax-free for qualified medical expenses.

  • Your employer can contribute to your account.

  • Your funds roll over each year.

  • Your HSA can double as an extra retirement fund.

Here are the cons:

  • Withdrawals for non-medical and non-qualified medical expenses are subject to a 20% tax penalty.

  • You may have to pay fees, such as maintenance fees, for your account.

  • You need an eligible HDHP to qualify.

  • Your contributions may not cover all of your medical expenses.

Cut Costs: How To Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills

Takeaways

If you have an HDHP, you may still need to pay quite a bit before your insurance kicks in.

An HSA can help you to offset the cost of healthcare expenses, making necessary medical care much more affordable.

More From GOBankingRates

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is an HSA and Why Do You Need One?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is the housing boom now a housing bubble?

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy General Electric Stock Right Now

    To be clear right off the bat, I have not been a big General Electric (NYSE:GE) bull over the years. That kept me out of the massive decline in GE stock, as it fell from $30 to sub-$10. On the other hand, though, that also kept me from being long from the $5 to $6 area. This was all before the company’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which went into effect on Aug 2. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com The company’s most recent earnings report had some good news packed in. Combined with t

  • Why retirees are better off safe than sorry

    Conducted last fall, the EBRI surveyed 2,000 retirees between the ages of 62 and 75 with less than $1 million in retirement assets. One of the numerous questions on the survey asked retirees to rate their level of satisfaction with retirement life. The ability to correlate their answers with retirement assets traces to how the EBRI sliced and diced their sample.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Billionaires like Warren Buffett are exploiting this retirement account — you can, too

    Steal this strategy back from the 1% to make your money grow tax free.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy From Cathie Wood’s Fleet of ETFs

    If you’re looking for stocks to buy and can’t stand the 15 minutes of fame portfolio manager Cathie Wood’s gotten for her investment management company, Ark Investment Management, you might want to buy the Short ARKK ETF when it becomes available. The anti-ARKK ETF will trade under the symbol SARK and be actively managed by Tuttle Capital Management CEO Matt Tuttle. It will provide the inverse daily return of Wood’s biggest and best-known fund, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). You know the ET

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Suze Orman’s Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster

    Suze Orman was working as a waitress and making $400 a month at 29 years old. She then decided to take a chance on a major career change and landed a job as a broker for Merrill Lynch. Having been on...

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • This Fund Manager Loves to Invest in Companies You Can’t Live Without. Here Are the Stocks He Loves.

    Sonu Kalra, who manages the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth fund, invests in companies whose products or services customers can’t live without. That has led to holdings like Amazon.com, Apple, and Alphabet.

  • Americans Say $516K Needed to Achieve Financial Wellness

    The key to financial wellness may be a cool half mil. Though the factors determining financial stability may be different to each investor and retirement saver, a recent Empower Retirement and Personal Capital survey found that most Americans believe it … Continue reading → The post Americans Say $516K Needed to Achieve Financial Wellness appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.