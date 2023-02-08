FTSE 100 hits record high as Jerome Powell hints at slower rate rises - live updates

The FTSE 100 has hit a fresh record high - REUTERS/Toby Melville

The FTSE 100 immediately hit a new record high as trading opened in London after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell indicated the pace of interest rate rises may ease as the year progresses.

The blue chip index jumped as much as 0.8pc to 7,925.02, a fresh intraday record after hitting 7,906.58 on Friday, as market sentiment was boosted by Mr Powell's shrugging off of strong labour market figures on Friday.

The US economy created 517,000 jobs in January, way more than analysts had expected, stoking fears that rate rises would tame markets.

In an eagerly awaited speech earlier on Tuesday, the Fed chairman acknowledged that interest rates might need to move higher than expected if economic conditions remained strong.

However, he said 2023 should be a year of "significant declines in inflation", helping to send Wall Street's main indexes rallying on the hopes that interest rate rises may not become more aggressive.

The FTSE 250 has surged by 0.7pc to 20,324.41.

09:45 AM

Housebuilders may thinks its time to 'fasten down some hatches'

Barratt Developments' results "show there is no escaping the impact of soaring interest rates, rising inflation and a consumer confidence crisis on the housing market", according to analysts.

Britain's biggest housebuilder said it saw "early signs" of improved trading in January, after significantly weaker consumer confidence hit its reservation rates in the second half of last year.

However, Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said:

The order book that insulated the housebuilder from these headwinds in the first half and helped it deliver a pre-tax profit of £501.5m is down nearly 30pc versus a year ago. Wrap in property valuations dropping and you can see how homebuyers, who enjoyed more than a decade of rock-bottom rates, are pulling back from making long-term financial commitments on mortgages as the cost-of-living crisis bites. With the UK facing a long-term housing shortage, Barratt remains a fundamentally strong business. It has a healthy level of cash on the balance sheet, but this dipped below £1bn during the first half. Recruitment freezes and cutting back on new sites will do something to mitigate these challenges but materials and labour inflation are heading in one direction and sales seemingly the other. For the housebuilders like Barratt, this could be the market to sit on its land bank and fasten down some hatches.

09:30 AM

Imperial Leather advert boosts PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons' first Imperial Leather television campaign in seven years has helped reinvigorate declining sales of the soap brand as the group's half-year profits leapt higher despite cost pressures.

The healthcare and consumer goods firm - which also owns brands including Original Source, Childs Farm and Carex - said it had seen a positive response to its Imperial Leather advertising push and new launches, which came after years of falling sales for the range.

Overall, the company said it notched up a 7.8pc jump in underlying pre-tax profits to £40.5m for the six months to December 31, but earnings slumped by nearly 50pc across the UK, European and Americas division.

Group-wide revenues rose 18.8pc to £336.9m, boosted by the recent acquisition of the Childs Farm business, favourable foreign exchange rates and extra reporting days in the period.

On a like-for-like basis, revenues rose 6.1pc, but this was propped up by price increases, with sales by volume down 5.4pc.

imperial Leather - Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg

09:17 AM

SoftBank boss owes bank $5.1bn from failed side deals

Masayoshi Son, the chief executive of SoftBank, owes his employer about $5.1bn (£4.2bn) after racking up losses on side deals he set up aimed at boosting his compensation.

Mr Son, whose stake in SoftBank grew in recent months, saw his unrealised losses widen by roughly $400m over the final quarter of 2022 compared to the three months before.

The founder and chief executive of SoftBank was down $4.7bn on the same side deals in the previous quarter.

Compensation has long been a contentious issue at SoftBank. Japanese companies pay some of the lowest executive salaries in the world, reflecting a culture where job-hopping by managers is still infrequent.

Mr Son himself has kept his pay at 100 million yen, now roughly £630,000 — while chief executives in the US routinely make more than $100m.

SoftBank posted a net loss of 783.4 billion yen (£5bn) for the quarter to December.

SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son - REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

08:58 AM

Shapps' 'noisy rhetoric' helped convince rail workers to strikes, says rail boss

Grant Shapps "galvanised" rail workers into continuing strike action when he was transport secretary through "noisy political rhetoric", the boss of Network Rail has suggested.

Andrew Haines said negotiations with trade unions have been conducted in a "measured tone" since Mark Harper took on the role in October last year.

Widespread strikes over jobs, pay and conditions began in June 2022, when Mr Shapps was transport secretary.

Comments he made include accusing the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union of a "total lie" over claims that he disrupted negotiations, and declaring that he would limit the ability of "these very militant, extreme-Left unions" to bring services to a standstill.

Asked whether Mr Harper and his rail minister, Huw Merriman, have "changed the narrative with the unions", Mr Haines said:

They have taken some of the more robust rhetoric out and said 'We're prepared to talk, we're prepared to meet'. The conversations are equally direct and blunt but they're done in a measured tone that isn't confrontational. The underlying realities haven't changed but what that's allowed us to do is avoid the distraction. It's a harsh reality that, however well-intentioned, noisy political rhetoric, if anything it galvanised the workforce against settling.

08:29 AM

FTSE 100 falls back after surge to new record

The FTSE 100 has pulled back slightly after hitting a record high as trading began this morning, following sharp gains on Wall Street a day earlier after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments renewed hopes for less aggressive monetary policy.

The exporter-heavy index rose 0.8pc to an all-time high of 7,925.02, surpassing it previous peak of 7,906.58 hit just last week.

The FTSE 100 has since pulled back to 7,904.36, a rise of 0.5pc on the day so far. The midcap FTSE 250 index has climbed 0.7pc.

Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Tuesday after Powell said 2023 should be a year of "significant declines in inflation" even as he acknowledged that rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation.

Among single stocks, Barratt Developments gained 1.6% even as Britain's largest housebuilder cut its half-yearly dividend.

Emerging markets-focussed asset manager Ashmore Group edged up 0.4pc after reporting a 54pc drop in its half-yearly profit before tax.

08:24 AM

eBay to cut 500 jobs

Digital auction company eBay is cutting 500 jobs as staff at the ecommerce company become the latest to suffer from a spate of tech layoffs.

Senior technology reporter Matthew Field has the details:

The digital marketplace, which is best known for its online auctions, said in a regulatory filing it would cut about 4pc of its workforce as the online sales boom driven by the pandemic slows. Jamie Iannone, eBay's chief executive, said in a note to staff: "This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas." It comes after Amazon last month confirmed it would lay off 18,000 people, the biggest round of job losses in its history, as technology companies cut costs amid pressure from investors. Tech companies hired rapidly during the pandemic, believing the pandemic-fuelled boom in digital technology would be permanent. But this growth has since slowed, with investors agitating for cost cutting.

eBay - REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

08:08 AM

Barratt Developments flags signs of recovery

Britain's biggest housebuilder has revealed early signs of a recovery in homebuyer demand as mortgage rates start to ease back, but said reservations remain under pressure.

Barratt Developments said it has seen a "modest uplift" in reservations this month, though its weekly net reservation rate remains 46pc lower year-on-year since the start of January.

It had seen reservations plummet by 57pc in the final months of 2022 after the mini-Budget market turmoil sent interest rates on mortgages soaring higher amid political and economic uncertainty.

But mortgage costs have been gradually falling back following actions to stabilise markets and signs that wider interest rates may soon be peaking.

For the first time since the calamitous mini-Budget last September under former Prime Minister Liz Truss, five-year fixed-rate mortgages are now available at below 4pc once again.

HSBC UK announced on Tuesday that it has reduced a five-year fixed-rate mortgage deal for borrowers with a 40% deposit to 3.99pc in a further sign the market is settling following turmoil in the autumn.

Barratt Developments said it was seeing signs of recovery - REUTERS/Paul Childs

08:05 AM

FTSE 100 hits record high at open

The FTSE 100 immediately hit a new record high at the open after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell indicated the pace of interest rate rises may ease as the year progresses.

The blue chip index has jumped 0.7pc to 7,922.06 as market sentiment was boosted by Mr Powell's shrugging off of strong labour market figures on Friday.

The FTSE 250 surged by 0.6pc to 20,299.48.

07:59 AM

Hong Kong citizens suffering 'genuine hardship' says MP

The committee's report comes two years after HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn faced a grilling by MPs over the bank's operations in Hong Kong, its biggest generator of revenue and profit.

Giving evidence in January 2021, Mr Quinn said HSBC had to comply with the law and it was not for him to make a "moral or political judgment on these matters".

Alistair Carmichael, co-chair of the group of MPs, told Bloomberg:

This is no longer just about the interpretation of the law, this is about the fundamental rights of an individual to have access to their own property. This is causing genuine hardship for people who have made the difficult decision to leave Hong Kong.

07:55 AM

Good morning

HSBC has been accused of siding with Chinese authorities and denying Hong Kong citizens access to their money after moving to the UK, according to a report by MPs.

The report by the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on Hong Kong said the bank had refused to provide documentation to thousands of people who had requested access to their pension funds.

The committee also demanded that the Government should condemn HSBC, Standard Chartered and other banks for backing China's National Security Law, which has prompted 88,000 Hong Kong residents to move to Britain amid a Beijing crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

5 things to start your day

1) Zoom to lay off 1,300 employees as work from home craze ends | Chief executive Eric Yuan to take 98pc pay cut as company focuses on long-term vision

2) BP chief insists he doesn’t care about rivals despite falling behind US players | Move marks stark readjustment of company’s strategy to shift towards greener energy

3) HS2 train services to be almost halved under proposal to cut costs | Measures to rein in spending include fewer trains and slower speeds

4) ‘Squeezed middle’ will suffer even if Britain dodges recession, warn economists | Inflation and higher interest rates to leave middle class households £4,000 worse off

5) Lidl and Tesco in High Court battle over yellow circle | Branding was allegedly trademarked for use as a ‘weapon in legal proceedings’

What happened overnight

Asian equities jumped, while the dollar was on the back foot after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell lifted sentiment and fuelled investor hopes the central bank may soon ease monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.7pc higher. The index is up about 8pc for the year after shedding nearly 20pc last year. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4pc.

Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended lower as the market was weighed down by a higher yen against the dollar and lacklustre earnings reports from some corporate giants.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.3pc to close at 27,606.46, while the broader Topix index added 0.1pc to 1,983.97.

US stock markets closed higher after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell indicated that last week's strong jobs report alone isn't likely to change interest rate forecasts.

However, Mr Powell signalled that further interest rate rises could be necessary if the Federal Reserve continues to receive higher jobs reports or higher inflation reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.8pc higher at 34,156.69 points, while the broad-based S&P 500 increased 1.3pc to 4,164.00. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.9pc to 12.113.79 points.