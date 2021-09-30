HSBC, BlackRock, Nestle to help design nature-driven risk framework

Simon Jessop
·2 min read

By Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC, BlackRock and Swiss Re are among the companies seeking to create a risk management and disclosure framework aimed at moving capital away from activities that damage nature.

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) was launched in June to tackle nature loss, which it says poses significant risk to corporate and financial stability. It said on Thursday that senior executives from up to 35 companies would aim to create the new draft framework for launch in early 2022.

The TNFD will be voluntary and aims to follow in the footsteps of the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), championed by United Nations climate envoy Mark Carney and which is increasingly being made mandatory.

While TCFD requires companies to disclose risks connected to climate change, such as the impact of rising sea levels on a factory located near the coast, many of which are also connected to nature, the TNFD will go further in its scope.

Nature-related issues that could affect a company's share price include those such as deforestation, water shortages or the potential hit to food producers if declining bee numbers impact the pollination of plants which they rely upon.

Alongside the other Taskforce members, which also include Nestle, Citi and Holcim, a further 200 institutions have expressed interest in joining the TNFD Forum, which will assist the work of the Taskforce.

"The business and financial world's race towards net zero emissions will only succeed if they race equally fast towards nature-positivity," TNFD Co-Chairs Elizabeth Mrema and David Craig said in a statement.

Each Taskforce member would be part of one of five working groups focused on defining nature-related risks, assessing the available data, looking at current standards and metrics, developing the beta framework and pilot testing it.

"The financial rationale for managing nature-related risks is increasingly clear now, but the information for identifying and acting on the risks in practice is not easily available," Herry Cho, Head of Sustainability and Sustainable Finance, Singapore Exchange, said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pipeline operator Enbridge signs deals to produce RNG, hydrogen

    Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it had signed partnerships with Royal Dutch Shell and Vanguard Renewables to make low-carbon fuels, seeking to tap into sales to companies that want to lower their greenhouse gas emissions. Enbridge will buy 2 billion cubic feet (bcf) of renewable natural gas (RNG) annually from Vanguard and collaborate with Shell on potential green and blue hydrogen production. Companies that buy RNG from Enbridge would collect the offsets associated with decarbonization, spokesman Jesse Semko said.

  • Pelosi pushes climate priority in upcoming bills

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi highlights the climate provisions and need for U.S. emissions reductions in the Build Back Better legislation before Congress as the world's nations prepare to gather for a climate summit next month in Glasgow. (Sept. 28)

  • Aussie Revival Seen in Record Shorts, RBA at Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders have never been as negative toward the Australian dollar as they are now. That is just one of the reasons that will help it recover, strategists say.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureOther positives set to drive a rebo

  • Exclusive-The king of oil bets on batteries for a green world

    Alex Beard is losing his thirst for oil. Once one of the world's most powerful oil traders, the former Glencore executive is now raising money to build a portfolio of strategic battery sites across the United Kingdom to support the renewable energy industry. In his heyday at Glencore, Beard's team was trading as much as 7% of the world's oil.

  • HSBC, Temasek launch debt financing platform for sustainable infrastructure

    HSBC Holdings and Singapore state investor Temasek are teaming up to set up a debt financing platform for sustainable infrastructure projects, with an initial focus on Southeast Asia. The Singapore-based platform aims to allocate more than $1 billion of loans within five years. "The platform will target renewable energy and storage, water and waste treatment and sustainable transport to help meet carbon reduction targets and build resilience to offset the impact of climate change," the companies said.

  • The Funds Holding Evergrande’s Distressed Debt, From UBS to Saba

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group has the world’s biggest pile of troubled debt, with roughly $19 billion of obligations that are actively quoted at distressed prices. The developer’s unraveling is sending shockwaves across global markets, and speculation is running wild about whether Beijing will intervene to prevent a disorderly collapse for the firm.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Slide on Profit Taking Ahead of Inventory Report

    Expectations are for a 63 Bcf build

  • How global supply chains are falling out of fashion

    Fashion brands like Benetton are increasingly turning away from globe-spanning supply chains and low-cost manufacturing hubs in Asia, in a shift that could prove a lasting legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy's Benetton is bringing production closer to home, boosting manufacturing in Serbia, Croatia, Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt, with the aim of halving production in Asia from the end of 2022, Chief Executive Massimo Renon told Reuters.

  • To Build Back Better, Tax Ultra-Wealthy Families Like Ours

    After a summer of speculation, the contours of the deal needed to pass President Joe Biden’s popular “Build Back Better” agenda are becoming clear. Fortunately, there is an economically sound, overwhelmingly popular path that the President is endorsing: requiring ultra-wealthy families like ours to pay more in taxes. Doing so would mean reforming a tax code that allows the wealthiest to build and maintain fortunes without paying their share in taxes.

  • Bondholders in the Dark as Shares, Bonds Drop: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s shares slumped after soaring 32% in three days and a dollar bond due 2025 fell as two holders of a dollar note with a coupon due Wednesday said they hadn’t received payment as Thursday morning in Hong Kong.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the G

  • Microsoft’s September Swoon Doesn’t End Record Quarterly Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. shares have come under pressure this month, but even a rocky end to the third quarter of 2021 isn’t enough to erase what is set to be a record-setting streak of gains.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWith the

  • China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

    China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions. Nio Inc, among a small group of challengers, launches its ES8 electric SUV in Oslo on Thursday - the first foray outside China for a company that is virtually unheard of in Europe even though it's valued at about $57 billion. Yet Europe, a crowded, competitive car market dominated by famous brands, has proved elusive for Chinese carmakers in the past.

  • The alligator vs. the trash bin: Watch a brave man trap an unwanted visitor in Florida

    A man in Florida may have revolutionized the way we capture alligators. He used a trash bin.

  • With 7,000 Sheep and Goats, This Mother-Daughter Team Is Playing a Part in California’s Fight Against Wildfires

    Bianca and Andrée Soares transport their herd to wildfire-prone areas where the animals eat dry vegetation that can fuel flames near homes and businesses.

  • Sam solidifies Category 4 ferocity, prepares to head towards Canada

    With Hurricane Larry still on the minds of many on Canada's East Coast, parts of the region are on alert as forecasters eye potential impact from Hurricane Sam into next week.

  • Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, lava fountains form in park

    One of the most active volcanos on Earth is erupting on Hawaii's Big Island. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano's Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit. Webcam footage of the crater showed lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and billowing clouds of volcanic gas were rising into the air.

  • Climate change is 'a freight train' making some places too dangerous to live in, experts say

    Climate change raises unavoidable questions about where it makes sense to live in the United States.

  • California high schoolers rescue 4,000 endangered salmon

    California high schoolers rescue 4,000 endangered salmon

  • Tropical Storm Victor forms in the east Atlantic. It’s expected to stay out to sea

    The 20th tropical storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday and is forecast to quickly turn into Hurricane Victor.

  • Boise area sees season’s 1st snow with rare September accumulation. How much fell?

    Bogus Basin, the Trinity Mountains, Tamarack Resort and the McCall area received some early snow.