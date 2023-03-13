HSBC swoops in to rescue UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank

HSBC has agreed to buy the UK arm of collapsed US Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), bringing relief to UK tech firms who warned they could go bust without help.

Customers and businesses who have money deposited in SVB UK will be able to access it as well as other banking services as normal.

The Treasury said the deal with HSBC involved no taxpayer money and the Bank of England said deposits were secure.

HSBC said it paid just £1 for the SVB's UK arm after it failed on Friday.

Silicon Valley Bank - which specialised in lending to technology companies - was shut down by US regulators on Friday in what was the largest failure of a US bank since 2008.

Its collapse sent shockwaves across the tech industry over the possible impact it could have on businesses, with some firms telling the BBC they could go bust if deposits were not secured.

Noel Quinn, HSBC Group chief executive, said UK customers of SVB would be able to bank as usual with deposits safe.

The deal came after all night talks involving chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the prime minister, the Bank of England governor, HSBC bosses and civil servants to try to find a solution before firms began trading again on Monday morning.

The Bank of England said no other UK banks had been "materially affected" by SVB's collapse and said the wider banking system remained "safe, sound, and well capitalised".

Although the UK arm of SVB was small with just over 3,000 business customers, its collapse would have presented a risk for a sector which the government views as pivotal to the UK's future economic success.

Mr Hunt said such firms were often "fragile".

"Some of them only had bank accounts with SVB UK and so for that reason we were faced with a situation where could have seen some of our most important companies, our most strategic companies, wiped out and that would have been extremely dangerous," he added.

But Mr Hunt insisted there was "never a systemic risk to our financial stability in the UK".

Sebastian Weidt, chief executive of Universal Quantum, a tech company which employs about 40 people and held all its funds with SVB, the deal was a "huge relief".

He said the last 48 to 72 hours had been "unbelievably stressful" and said while his company had been trying to make plans to mitigate the potential impact, had a deal not been made it would have been "pretty detrimental to the whole sector".

HSBC's purchase of SVB's UK arm comes after the US Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Sunday that depositors in the US would be fully protected.

SVB collapsed in the US on Friday after failing to raise $2.25bn (£1.9bn) to plug losses from the sale of assets, mainly US government bonds, that were affected by higher interest rates.

Its problems prompted a run on the bank in the US and sparked fears in the wider banking sector, with more than 200 bosses of UK tech companies signing a letter addressed to Mr Hunt calling for the government to step in.

One source in a tech firm previously told the BBC between 30% and 40% of UK start-ups employing up to 50,000 people could have been affected by the collapse.

Analysis box by Simon Jack, business editor

The bosses of UK companies with money deposited in the UK based arm of Silicon Valley Bank can breathe easier this morning as their funds have been secured by HSBC's takeover.

The failure of its US parent company was a much more dangerous situation given its larger size and explains the different approach taken there where other US banks will help fund its rescue through banking deposit insurance schemes.

However, the episode does highlight the stresses that have emerged in the financial system as a result of the sharp rise in interest rates over the last year - which have hit the value of government bonds - usually considered the safest investments of all. Other stresses may emerge but this is not the harbinger of doom we saw when Lehman brothers collapsed shaking the entire financial system to its core.

The Treasury and the Bank of England will no doubt use this speedy response as an example of lessons learned during the financial crisis but the fact that a bank with concentrated importance in one sector ended up being sold for £1 will still beg questions of the regulatory regime.