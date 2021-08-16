HSBC Buys AXA Singapore for $575 Million to Grow Asia Wealth

Denise Wee
·2 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc agreed to buy AXA Singapore for $575 million in a push to build a global wealth hub in Singapore and fuel its expansion across Southeast Asia amid increasing tension in China.

“This is an important acquisition that demonstrates our ambition to grow our Wealth business across Asia,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement. “Wealth is one of our highest growth and highest return opportunities, and plays to our strengths as an Asia-centred bank with global reach.”

The London-based bank is in the midst of a pivot to Asia, pouring billions into the region as it exits unprofitable business elsewhere. Expanding in Singapore comes after years of tensions for the bank in Hong Kong, its biggest market, and mainland China. While there has been no major evidence of money flowing out of Hong Kong, many high-net worth individuals in the city have set up contingency plans should they need to move cash out of the city as China tightens its grip.

HSBC has outlined ambitious plans to expand in wealth management, particularly in China. It plans to hire more than 5,000 new wealth planners to grow its business over the next three to five years, boosting its fee-based income amid rock-bottom interest rates.

Hong Kong may soon also add a Beijing anti-sanctions law to its constitution, a move that could impose further compliance hurdles on multinationals operating in the Asian financial center.

AXA Singapore is currently the eighth largest life insurer in Singapore by annualized new premiums. The combined business would be the fourth largest retail health insurer, with over 600,000 policies in force, HSBC said.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and HSBC said it expects it to immediately add to the group’s earnings. The purchase will be funded by existing resources and have a minimal impact on HSBC’s common equity tier 1 ratio.

(Adds details in fifth and sixth paragraph)

