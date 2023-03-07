HSBC China says it's unaware of remittance curbs after Mobius' claims

FILE PHOTO: HSBC branch in Hong Kong
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -HSBC's China unit said on Tuesday it has not been told by regulators to restrict outbound remittances and was unaware of recent capital outflow curbs, after billionaire Mark Mobius, its client, said he could not take money out of the country.

China's foreign exchange regulator also said on Monday there is no change in policy on cross-border remittance of funds and that it would continue to promote opening-up to the world.

"We did not receive any requirements from the Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittances, nor are we aware of any policy changes recently by the Chinese authorities with regards to cross-border capital outflows," an HSBC China spokesperson said via email.

HSBC China made the statement in response to Reuters' questions regarding Mark Mobius' claims that he could not remit his money out of China from his account with HSBC in Shanghai due to China's capital controls.

Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners, told FOX Business last week that he faced all kinds of barriers in the process, including requirements to show records from 20 years of how he made the money.

HSBC China declined to comment on individual client circumstances but said: "As common practices in many countries commercial banks conduct businesses under operational procedures and control requirements for processing transactions appropriately."

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement to Reuters late on Monday that individual remittance of funds needs to go through a bank's basic process and is subject to internal control requirements.

The Chinese forex regulator added it will urge commercial banks to optimise cross-border financial services and improve quality of service.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC or HDB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    HSBC vs. HDB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Marketmind: Don't fight central banks

    Judging by the improved mood in global equity markets, investors are once again having a go at central banks. Despite a slew of data from around the world showing stronger-than-expected performance in economies and labour markets - red signals for inflation - equities are on the mend. On Tuesday, Asian equity markets ticked up but the main focus of investors will be Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.

    Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.

  • Wild HOA board meeting boils over amid claims of forged signatures, unlawful imprisonment

    The fallout from a recall effort at Black Diamond has reached a new level of acrimony following a contentious board meeting.

  • 7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest

    If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for...

  • Letters to the Editor: High CEO pay and expensive SoCalGas bills are not a good look for us

    When we can pay CEOs exorbitantly high salaries while an Army vet struggles to pay his gas bill, we know there's a problem in our country.

  • You're Now a 'Manager.' Forget About Overtime Pay.

    For four years beginning in 2014, Tiffany Palliser worked at Panera Bread in South Florida, making salads and operating the register for shifts that began at 5 a.m. and often ran late into the afternoon. Palliser estimates that she worked at least 50 hours a week on average. But she says she did not receive overtime pay. The reason? Panera officially considered her a manager and paid her an annual salary rather than on an hourly basis. Palliser said she was often told that “this is what you sign

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • Why Meta’s embrace of a ‘flat’ management structure may not lead to the innovation and efficiency Mark Zuckerberg seeks

    Who's the boss? timsa/E+ via Getty ImagesBig Tech, under pressure from dwindling profits and falling stock prices, is seeking some of that old startup magic. Meta, the parent of Facebook, recently became the latest of the industry’s dominant players to lay off thousands of employees, particularly middle managers, in an effort to return to a flatter, more nimble organization – a structure more typical when a company is very young or very small. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg joins Elon Musk and other b

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 87% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    This growth stock's leadership in the streaming industry could produce big gains for patient shareholders.

  • China Square: The cheap Chinese shop at the centre of Kenya row

    Kenyan traders accuse a Chinese-owned outlet of undercutting them and threatening their livelihoods.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • Elon Musk reportedly tried to sell Twitter's office plants to employees as part of his push for cash

    Since taking over Twitter in November, Elon Musk has tried to cut costs and boost the company's income.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • California Wants to Spend Millions to Take a Pointless Stand Against Oil Companies

    Blame is the name of the game in trying to find out why California’s gas prices are higher than everyone else’s. State officials have wanted answers for over a year now after gas prices were $2 higher than the national average over the summer of 2022. But after oil company executives ghosted state officials at a scheduled hearing over claims of divulging trade secrets, The Sacramento Bee reports California Attorney General Rob Bonta wants millions of dollars to potentially bring a case against o

  • The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Set To Return, And Lizzo Brought Up An Excellent Point

    "This is a win for inclusivity for inclusivity’s sake."

  • U.S. Supreme Court won't decide scope of wage-and-hour class actions

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again declined to settle a split among appeals courts over whether federal wage law allows workers to bring nationwide class action-style lawsuits, turning away a case involving FedEx Corp. The justices denied a petition by FedEx security specialist Christa Fischer for review of a July ruling by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said because her overtime pay lawsuit was filed in Pennsylvania, only workers from that state could join. Companies and business groups have been pushing courts to limit nationwide wage-and-hour lawsuits, citing a 2017 Supreme Court ruling that said people who lived outside California could not join a product liability case filed in state court against Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • Analysis-China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

    China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.