HSBC Profits Rise as Positive Outlook Spurs Credit Loss Reversal

HSBC Profits Rise as Positive Outlook Spurs Credit Loss Reversal
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Wilson and Ambereen Choudhury
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc posted its best quarter since the pandemic began as an improving economic outlook drove optimism about the ability of borrowers to repay loans and its strategic reset to Asia remained on track.

First-quarter profit more than doubled as $400 million of loan loss reserves were released, spurred by the rollout of vaccination programs in markets like the U.K. Europe’s largest bank said its increasing focus on servicing wealthy Asians had also got off to a strong start.

Adjusted pretax profits of $6.4 billion for the three months to the end of March comfortably beat analysts’ forecasts. The firm’s investment bank joined rivals in benefiting from active markets, as a 55% surge in equity trading helped lift the division’s revenue.

“The economic outlook has improved, although uncertainties remain,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement. “We carry good momentum into the second quarter.”

Easing credit losses helped it turn around its U.K. business and it also posted a profit in the U.S. even as it embarks on shifting billions of dollars to Asia. Weighed down by low interest rates, HSBC is seeking out more fee-based income, targeting to become a leader in wealth management in an increasingly affluent Asia.

HSBC’s shares were up 0.5% at 8:23 a.m. in London. Shares rose as much as 2.99% in Hong Kong trading.

Asia continued to be its biggest profit center, but earnings there were relatively unchanged from a year earlier. It saw big jumps in profit at all of its major divisions.

The bank has unveiled one of the most radical responses to the pandemic that emerged early last year, with plans to cut its workforce by about 35,000 to drive down costs. Even so, expenses rose in the period, driven higher by restructuring charges and performance-related pay.

Credit Reversal

With the virus starting to be contained in major markets, HSBC was boosted by the reversal in credit losses. In 2021, such losses are now seen below the medium-term range of 30 basis points to 40 basis points of average loans it indicated at its latest annual results, the lender said.

However, CEO Quinn said the bank was watching closely developments in India, which has seen an upsurge in infections. “We have to see how the pandemic develops in India, and we are watching very closely,” said Quinn.

The bank said that it’s continuing negotiations on a potential sale of its retail operations in France. In the U.S., it’s exploring “both organic and inorganic options for our retail banking franchise,” according to the bank.

While attention has focused on the businesses HSBC is attempting to sell, Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said the bank was actively looking at possible acquisitions, mainly focused on its Asian wealth business, which is at the heart of its strategic repositioning. Asked about Citigroup Inc’s sales of parts of its Asian business, Stevenson said “very few of them” would be a good fit for HSBC. “We are looking at other options in the region, predominantly in the wealth space,” Stevenson said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Dual Hubs

As part of its pivot to Asia, HSBC confirmed this month that three of its top executives would relocate to Hong Kong, meaning that most of the bank will be run from the region on a day-to-day basis. ”We will increasingly run the bank as a dual-hub model across Hong Kong and London,” said Stevenson. “Shifting more capability to Asia is a clear strategic priority.”

“We’ve transferred a number of sector specialists and product specialists, particularly into Asia,” said Quinn.

The overhaul has met local resistance. Some senior executives in Greater China worry their push into the world’s second-largest economy could be slowed by added bureaucracy and blurred reporting lines, Bloomberg News has reported. Stevenson denied the clash on Tuesday, saying the region is very supportive of the move.

HSBC has also spent the past year adapting its working practices as a result of the pandemic. Quinn said this month that he would turn the entire executive floor of the London HQ into meeting rooms, and the bank eventually aims to cut its office space by about 40%. It revealed on Tuesday that it aims to cut its global office footprint by about 20% already this year.

The bank is also cutting back on business travel. Speaking in a telephone interview with Bloomberg, Stevenson said staff would take “fewer longer trips”. “From a budgeting perspective, we have baked in a travel budget that is half as much as it was previously.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC forecasts brighter outlook as profits surge

    Profits at Europe's biggest bank jump as it releases some cash it had set aside for bad loans.

  • Smart Ways You Can Prepare For Job Loss While You’re Still Employed

    Preparing for a possible pink slip in your not-so-distant future can help you find a new job faster and stay afloat financially in the interim.

  • Asia-focused HSBC profits double as credit losses reversed

    HSBC said on Tuesday that first-quarter profits more than doubled, helped by a reversal in credit losses as well as its ongoing restructuring and pivot to Asia.

  • Property boom and sunny UK outlook help HSBC profits jump 79%

    The bank's quarterly profit was almost double what analysts had been expecting, thanks to lower than forecast credit loss provisions.

  • Bank of America Hires Veteran JPMorgan Banker Winnie Ng

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has hired Winnie Ng, a long-serving investment banker from JPMorgan Chase & Co., to lead its Hong Kong dealmaking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Ng, who spent about 17 years at JPMorgan, is going to join Bank of America as head of Hong Kong coverage in late July, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. Ng will also be named co-head of Asia Pacific real estate investment banking, the people said.JPMorgan has lost at least two veteran bankers in Hong Kong this month. Mac El-Omari, vice chairman of investment banking for Asia Pacific, announced that he is retiring from the bank after serving nearly three decades.Ng tendered her resignation last week, the people said. The managing director was head of Hong Kong origination and corporate finance at JPMorgan, and was also the head of China and Hong Kong real estate investment banking. She took a family break of about four years, returning to the bank in 2010 as a vice president for investment banking, according to her LinkedIn profile.Representatives for Bank of America and JPMorgan declined to comment.JPMorgan hired Rita Chan last year as head of its real estate investment bank for Asia excluding Japan, Bloomberg News reported. Chan was previously with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Momentum Stocks With More Room to Run

    Finding stocks that are primed for gains is the key to success in the stock markets. Investors are naturally drawn to rising stocks – and while a particular equity’s past performance won’t ensure its future gains, momentum is a good indicator for determining price movements. Momentum trading – buying into stocks that shown solid gains and are likely to keep moving upward – is a sound strategy, but it does take some skill on the investor’s part. A savvy investor has to know how to differentiate between a true momentum stock and a fad. The key is in the profile. Investors can look for stocks that offer a combination of three factors: strong, sustained gains; highly optimistic ratings from Wall Street’s analysts; and an upside potential that points toward maintenance of further gains. Based on that profile, we’ve pulled up three momentum stocks using TipRanks’ database. Not only have all of the tickers amassed enough bullish calls from analysts to be given “Strong Buy” consensus ratings, but each could also see considerable share price appreciation. Kulicke And Soffa Industries (KLIC) Industrial tech is big business. Every digital device that we use, from smartphones and tablets to factory robots, depends on a linked series technical gadgets, giving tool makers and part manufacturers a sound foundation for true momentum. Kulicke and Soffa, KLIC, provides solutions for electronic assembly in a variety of industries, including the automotive, communications, computing, and consumer goods sectors. The company’s product portfolio includes a range of tools for advanced packaging, electronics assembly, lithography, and wire bonding. In the most recent quarterly report, for fiscal Q1 of 2021, KLIC reported $267.9 million at the top line, up 85% year-over-year. Income also gained, with EPS at 77 cents. This was more than triple the year-ago quarter’s 21 cents. The company attributed the strong quarter to increased demand in the second half of calendar year 2020. Looking forward, management expects to see continued growth, and set fiscal Q2 guidance at $300 million in revenue (+/- $20 million) and EPS of 88 cents (+/- 10%). Combining industry and high tech has been good for KLIC, whose stock has gained an impressive 143% in the past 12 months. Covering KLIC for B. Riley Securities, 5-star analyst Craig Ellis believes that the path is clear for continued momentum. “We boost F21&F22 estimates… with three factors sustaining a Buy. First, upstream secular and cyclical chip fundamentals should drive strong growth deep into C22, propelling upside estimate potential. Second, we believe new mini-LED and Advanced Packaging products remain on track for $100M of incremental F22 sales and greater LT. Third, near-term GM headwinds look temporal, and we expect progress toward 47.5% through F21/22 but model more conservatively,” Ellis noted. " To this end, Ellis gives KLIC shares a Buy rating, and his $75 price target indicates confidence in a 26% upside for the coming year. (To watch Ellis’ track record, click here) While there are only three reviews on record for KLIC, they are unanimous – to Buy the stock. This shows that Ellis’ upbeat outlook is no outlier, and gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. (See KLIC stock analysis on TipRanks) ASML Holding (ASML) We'll stick with the high tech sector, and look at another provider of the tools that digital equipment manufacturers cannot live without. Specifically, ASML Holding designs and builds photolithography equipment, which is vital in the production of semiconductor chips. The company’s tools use optical imaging to impress circuit patterns on silicon wafers. This is the essential process in chip making, and ASML Holding has a 67% market share in its industry. It’s a niche industry, but it’s one of the few that truly does make the world go ‘round.' And ASML has profited mightily from its leading position. The stock is up 131% over the past 12 months. The Netherlands-based company posted these share gains against a background of rising revenues. The top line has increased in each of the last four quarter, reaching 4.4 billion Euro (US$5.26 billion) in Q1 of 2021. EPS came in at 3.21 Euro (US$3.86), more than triple the $1.02 recorded in 1Q20. In the first quarter, the company reported high customer demand, with bookings reaching 4.7 billion Euro (US$5.69 billion). Demand was especially strong in the Installed Base segment, as existing customers moved to upgrade software to meet their own increasing demand. In the background here is a semiconductor chip market that is seeing both increased demand and a severe supply shortage, as customers are racing to meet orders backlogged during the pandemic shutdowns and suppliers are racing to ramp up production from pandemic-induced low levels. With all of that in the background, BofA analyst Didier Scemama selected ASML as his top large cap pick in European semiconductors. “We expect ASML to benefit from multiple drivers incl. 1) Healthy competition among ASML customer base, confirming ASML status as a “weapon dealer” in the Intel/TSMC/Samsung process “war”, 2) Silicon sovereignty, driving EU/US to incentivize chipmakers to re-shore semis production and adding to China’s 2025 semis self-sufficiency ambitions, 3) EUV cycle: we model 21% sales CAGR ’20-25 driven by multiple, concurrent high-growth end-markets,” Scemama opined. Unsurprisingly, Scemama rates ASML a Buy, and his price target of $806 suggests an upside of 20% in the next 12 months. (To watch Scemama’s track record, click here) If we step back and look at the bigger picture, we can see that overall the stock has a ‘Strong Buy’ analyst consensus rating. In the last three months, the stock has received 4 Buy ratings and just 1 Hold. (See ASML stock analysis on TipRanks) Ashland (ASH) The third momentum pick, Ashland, inhabits the specialty chemical niche, producing a variety of necessary ingredients for a range of industries. The company products include adhesives, emulsifiers, and preservatives – to name just a few categories – and are used in the construction, coating, energy, food and beverage, health and wellness, packaging, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries. In short, Ashland is diversified. That diversification has helped the company to weather the corona crisis, and propelled it to a share gain of 62% in the last 12 months. These gains came even as the pandemic – and the associate market, production, and supply disruptions – pushed 2020 annual revenues down to $2.3 billion from the prior year’s $2.5 billion. In the most recent quarter, Q1 of fiscal 2021, Ashland reported $552 million at the top line. This was up 3.5% year-over-year, and beat the pre-earnings estimates by 1.6%. EPS came in at 99 cents per share, nearly double the 52 cents reported one year earlier – and 25% above expectations. Analyst John McNulty, weighing in on Ashland from BMO Capital, sees a clear path forward for the company. “We see solid upside to margins over the next few years, a focus on innovation/growth helping the top line and increased cash conversion... ASH continues to work towards improving its cost structure while also working to re-accelerate its top-line growth... Assuming management continues to execute and margins improve to 25%+ while the top-line growth improves to a mid-single-digit level, ASH should see earnings growth that significantly exceeds expectations while also enjoying multiple expansion.” the analyst commented. McNulty rates ASH shares as Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $115 price target implies a one-year upside of 22%. (To watch McNulty’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on ASH are to Buy, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. (See ASH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for momentum stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • HSBC profit rises 79% as vaccine rollout sparks cautious optimism

    HSBC Holdings PLC reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and released $400 million it had set aside to cover pandemic-induced bad loans, as successful vaccine rollouts in the United States and Britain prompted a brighter economic outlook. HSBC cautioned, however, that uncertainty about the global recovery meant it was unlikely to sustain that level of reduction in the $3 billion bad debt provision it had set aside a year ago as the pandemic took hold. "We are still being relatively cautious, and we've retained about 70% of the reserve build up we did last year," Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson told Reuters.

  • Iran, US warships in first tense Mideast encounter in a year

    American and Iranian warships had a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf earlier this month, the first such incident in about a year amid wider turmoil in the region over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday. Footage released by the Navy showed a ship commanded by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard cut in front of the USCGC Monomoy, causing the Coast Guard vessel to come to an abrupt stop with its engine smoking on April 2. The Guard also did the same with another Coast Guard vessel, the USCGC Wrangell, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

  • Seth Meyers Exposes ‘Sweaty, Bloated’ Donald Trump Jr.’s Meat Lies

    NBCOn Monday, Fox News corrected its report that Joe Biden’s climate change plan included a 90 percent cut in red meat consumption by 2030. But the damage was done.“Perhaps the central theme of our politics at the moment is that one of our two major political coalitions is growing more extreme, more authoritarian, more paranoid, and more detached from reality by the day,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating.”From there, Meyers cut to the genuinely shocking montage of Fox News’ John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Larry Kudlow all repeating the false claim. “That’s right, in Biden’s America you’ll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a ‘plant-based beer,’ you know, as opposed to all those meat-based beers,” Meyers joked.“Nowhere in Biden’s plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never uttered such a thing,” the host clarified. “And yet on cue Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie.” Watch Puppet Mitch McConnell Pretend to Be Human in Robert Smigel’s ‘Let’s Be Real’Meyers then pivoted to the outraged responses from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “whose last name sounds like a Dilbert character who wears a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ T-shirt” and Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO for me.”“Four pounds?!” Meyers replied. “That’s going to be a hard something from you. Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

    New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.

  • Iranian vessels swarmed and harassed US Coast Guard ships for hours in the Persian Gulf

    The US Navy says that four Iranian Iranian vessels harassed two US Coast Guard cutters in international waters in the Persian Gulf earlier this month.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican who voted for Trump's impeachment, leaves open the option of a presidential run

    The Wyoming Republican called it "disqualifying" for senators who challenged the 2020 election results to run for president in 2024.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • HBO confirms 'Game of Thrones' prequel has finally started production and shares the first photo of the cast at a table read

    See a behind-the-scenes look at the first "Game of Thrones" spinoff currently in production. HBO gave fans a look at the main cast of actors.

  • Jay-Z says he and Beyoncé are doing their best not to force their music empire onto their kids

    The "Empire State of Mind" rapper said he wants his children to "feel loved" and "supported" in whatever they choose to do with their lives.

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Democrats fight 'sham audit' in Arizona, saying Republicans aim to justify voter suppression

    Raquel Terán, chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, told Insider the GOP-led audit in Maricopa County will enable "voter suppression."

  • Global rights group accuses Israel of apartheid, persecution

    One of the world's best-known human rights groups said Tuesday that Israel is guilty of the international crimes of apartheid and persecution because of discriminatory policies toward Palestinians within its own borders and in the occupied territories. In a sweeping, 213-page report, the New York-based Human Rights Watch joins a growing number of commentators and rights groups who view the conflict not primarily as a land dispute but as a single regime in which Palestinians — who make up roughly half the population of Israel, the West Bank and Gaza — are systematically denied basic rights granted to Jews.

  • Explainer: What do Apple's new iPhone privacy changes mean for consumers and businesses?

    Apple Inc on Monday will begin rolling out an update of its iOS operating system with new privacy controls designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users. For Apple's more than 1 billion iPhone users, the change will mean a new pop-up notification in some apps seeking their permission to collect data that Apple believes could be used to track their browsing habits across third-party apps and websites. For businesses, the rules could bring seismic changes to the nearly $100 billion mobile advertising market if most iPhone users decline to allow data collection, though the exact impact remains a question, according to industry experts.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim