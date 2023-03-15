HSBC enhances technology, life sciences profile, scale in Britain with SVB UK rescue

·5 min read

HSBC's acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) British arm is set to boost its exposure to high-growth technology and life sciences companies in a relatively risk-free transaction that will see the bank invest about £2 billion (US$2.4 billion) into the lender.

Following a frantic weekend of government-led negotiations after the collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank, HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing lenders, agreed to acquire SVB UK immediately for a nominal fee of £1 on Monday.

In doing so, the London-based lender gained about £5.5 billion in loans and £6.7 billion in deposits, without taking on any of the liabilities of SVB UK's parent. HSBC also gained greater scale and standing with Britain's tech industry, a key area the UK government is targeting for future growth.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"I think the ability to immediately close this acquisition is net positive for HSBC, though not very large relative to the size of the whole global bank," said Michael Makdad, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

SVB UK's loan exposure would only represent about 0.7 per cent of HSBC's total loan portfolio globally and its deposit size is about 0.5 per cent of its total deposit base, Makdad said.

The business will be acquired by HSBC's UK ring-fenced bank, with HSBC CEO Noel Quinn and Ian Stuart, the head of its UK business, telling technology investors in London on Monday that they planned to inject £2 billion in liquidity into SVB UK to ensure it could continue its business as usual.

On Monday, Quinn said the deal makes "excellent strategic sense" for its UK business.

"It strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing firms, including in the technology and life-science sectors, in the UK and internationally," Quinn said.

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn attends the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit at Four Seasons Hotel in Central in November. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=HSBC CEO Noel Quinn attends the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit at Four Seasons Hotel in Central in November. Photo: Sam Tsang>

In addition to giving HSBC greater scale with tech firms in Britain, the transaction matches the bank's ambition to be a go-to lender for high-growth companies in the regions where it operates.

For example, the bank unveiled a US$250 million fund for hi-tech growth start-ups in India last June.

The deal comes as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said earlier this year that he wants to make Britain "the world's next Silicon Valley".

"If anyone is thinking of starting or investing in an innovation or technology-centred business, I want them to do it in the UK," Hunt said in a speech at Bloomberg's European headquarters in London in January. "I want the world's tech entrepreneurs, life science innovators, and clean energy companies to come to the UK because it offers the best possible place to make their vision happen."

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street on Oct. 14, 2022, in London. Photo: Getty Images/Tribune News Service alt=UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves 10 Downing Street on Oct. 14, 2022, in London. Photo: Getty Images/Tribune News Service>

As part of the country's strategy to attract tech investment, Hunt pledged an additional 2.3 billion of funding for education over the next two financial years ending in 2025 as part of the Autumn Statement in November. Hunt will reveal the government's next budget later on Wednesday.

Last July, HSBC's UK business committed £250 million to a new "growth lending" fund to assist tech companies that have moved from the start-up to scale-up phase in their development after the government called for additional investment in the sector.

The bank's UK arm also has a £500 million fund for small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) tech businesses as part of a broader £15 billion lending programme to support SMEs in Britain.

The collapse of SVB was a concern for Hunt, as he attempts to generate growth as the UK navigates a period of high inflation and a weak economic outlook.

The Alphabeta Building, where the offices of Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVB) are based, is pictured in London on March 12, 2023. Photo: Agence France-Presse alt=The Alphabeta Building, where the offices of Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVB) are based, is pictured in London on March 12, 2023. Photo: Agence France-Presse>

"There is a serious risk to our technology and life sciences sector, many of whom bank with this bank that most people won't have heard of, the Silicon Valley Bank," Hunt told Sky News on Sunday. "It happens to look after the money of some of our most promising and exciting businesses."

The Bank of England placed SVB's UK arm into insolvency proceedings hours after California regulators seized control of its parent company on Friday. It was the second biggest bank failure in US history and the largest since Washington Mutual failed during the global financial crisis in 2008.

The aftermath of the collapse has continued to pressure financial stocks, with HSBC's shares falling 4.7 per cent to close at HK$53.65 in Hong Kong on Tuesday, its third straight session of declines.

UK government officials scrambled to find a buyer over the weekend, fearful that British technology firms would face a debilitating cash crunch if they were unable to access capital and pay their staff following the bank's closure.

HSBC, seen as a stable choice, ultimately beat out OakNorth Bank, which is backed by Japan's Softbank Group, and Bank of London for SVB UK.

"The speed of the response by the Treasury shows the importance it places on the UK technology and healthcare sectors and their contribution to the economy," John Glencross, CEO and co-founder of Calculus, a UK investor targeting high-growth firms, said.

"Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reinforced this, stating he will always be on the side of entrepreneurs and innovators. The UK venture capital, start up and scale-up community should feel reassured by the outcome," he said.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Signature Bank's closure had 'nothing to do with crypto' - New York regulator

    (Reuters) -New York’s financial regulator said its decision to close Signature Bank had “nothing to do with crypto,” citing what it called “a significant crisis of confidence in the bank’s leadership” that occurred over the weekend after regulators shuttered Silicon Valley Bank. The comments from a New York State Department of Financial Services spokesperson were in contrast with those made by Signature Bank board member and former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, one of the pioneers of the landmark Dodd-Frank Act, which was enacted after the 2008 financial crisis to better insulate the banking system from shocks. “I think part of what happened was that regulators wanted to send a very strong anti-crypto message,” Frank told CNBC on Monday.

  • Hunt Pledges to Unblock Investment In UK Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will pledge to drive economic growth by unblocking business investment in his first budget on Wednesday, in which he will set out tax-and-spend policies for the last full year before the next election.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ah

  • Regional Bank Chaos Clouds Outlook for Markets

    Nearly a year has passed since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to combat high inflation. Few investors had bank failures on their list of potential market risks for 2023. Now, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and resulting market upheaval, the calculus has changed.

  • SVB says Goldman Sachs was the buyer of portfolio it booked losses on

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -SVB Financial Group said on Tuesday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the acquirer of a bond portfolio on which it booked a $1.8 billion loss, a transaction that set in motion the failure of SVB. The loss on the portfolio was the reason SVB, a technology-focused lender known as Silicon Valley Bank, attempted a $2.25 billion stock sale last week using Goldman Sachs as an adviser. The capital raise was thwarted as depositors fled and investors fretted SVB would have needed even more capital.

  • Feds were reportedly investigating Signature Bank before its seizure

    Signature Bank of New York was being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department for its work with crypto clients before it was seized by regulators over the weekend, according to a new report.

  • First Republic spoke to private equity before securing financing -sources

    First Republic Bank spoke to at least one private equity firm about raising capital before it secured financing from JPMorgan Chase & Co and U.S. authorities intervened with support for the industry, two sources familiar with the matter said. The conversations, which have not been previously reported, shed new light on the frenzied activity that took place over the weekend after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, as other lenders under pressure looked for ways to restore investor confidence. First Republic had various approaches and ideas put to it, a third source familiar with the matter said, adding that private equity firms have capital to deploy and were looking for opportunities.

  • Schwab (SCHW) Offers Q1 View, February Core New Assets Rise

    Schwab (SCHW) records a sequential as well as year-over-year rise in core net new assets in February 2023.

  • Real-Estate Investor Run on Signature Bank Helped Fuel Its Demise

    Withdrawals gained momentum as talk circulated that the bank might collapse —like Silicon Valley Bank.

  • 3 ETF Areas Likely to be in Tight Spots Post Banking Crisis

    Wall Street has been witnessing the biggest banking meltdown since 2008. These ETF investing areas are at tight spots.

  • Citadel, other funds seek bargains in smaller banks after sell-off

    (Reuters) -Hedge funds including Citadel have bought shares in smaller banks after a sell-off sparked by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, sending a signal of confidence as customers rushed to withdraw funds and investors feared a broader financial crisis. Citadel, one of the world's most profitable hedge funds, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday it bought a 5.3% stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation. Anson Funds, which manages $1.6 billion, bought an undisclosed number shares of First Republic Bank on Monday, associate portfolio manager Rob Mills told Reuters.

  • Goldman bought the portfolio SVB reportedly booked losses on

    Silicon Valley Bank sold its bond portfolio last week to Goldman Sachs, a move that reportedly set SVB failure in motion and caused depositors to flee.

  • Signature Bank faced criminal probe ahead of its collapse - Bloomberg News

    U.S. Justice Department investigators in Washington and Manhattan were examining whether the now-collapsed bank took necessary steps to detect potential money laundering by its clients, according the report, adding that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was also scrutinizing the bank. The report comes after New York's financial regulator earlier in the day said its decision to close Signature Bank had "nothing to do with crypto", but was spurred by what it called "a significant crisis of confidence in the bank's leadership" after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The SEC, Justice Department and Signature Bank didn't immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

  • HSBC urges SVB UK staff to assure clients their cash, loans are safe - memo

    HSBC's top bosses have called on employees at the rescued British arm of failed U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank to assure clients "their deposits are safe and loans are supported" as the process of integration following its 'white knight' takeover begins. "Please continue to operate as usual ... it is vital that you continue to serve your clients as you have done up to now," a memo sent to SVB staff on Tuesday and posted by HSBC UK Chief Executive Ian Stuart on the professional networking site LinkedIn said. HSBC on Monday agreed to buy SVB UK for 1 pound in a rescue deal brokered by the Bank of England and the UK finance ministry, following the rapid demise of its parent in the biggest U.S. bank collapse in more than a decade.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • Rivian Stock Really Costs 19 Cents. Investors Shouldn’t Forget Cash.

    The electric vehicle maker's cash balance at the end of 2022 almost equals the company's market capitalization.

  • Investor who called Lehman collapse predicts the next big US bank failure

    Robert Kiyosaki, who originally forecasted the Lehman 2008 crisis, predicts the next bank to collapse in the Silicon Valley Bank contagion will be Credit Suisse.

  • SVB Collapse: 'Big Short' Michael Burry Changes His Mind

    The legendary investor and hedge fund manager believes the current crisis of confidence around banks is not a "true danger."

  • 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary says he will never buy a bank stock again as Biden has essentially nationalized the industry post-SVB

    "If you thought putting your money into bank stocks was a good idea, you should change your mind this morning — forever."

  • SVB Collapse Has Extreme Consequences For These Companies

    Insured deposits cover anything under $250,000 -- but some companies had much more than that in SVB accounts. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week," the statement also assured. Roku said in a filing that 26% of its company's money, approximately $487 million, was held by SVB.