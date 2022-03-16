HSBC Enters the Metaverse Through Partnership With The Sandbox

Motley Fool

Super investor Warren Buffett, CEO of the massive conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has dispensed many nuggets of wisdom that can help make us better investors -- and as better investors, we can grow richer. Here's a look at some valuable investing lessons imparted by Mr. Buffett -- including what may be one of his last recommendations. If you want to learn how to be a smarter investor from someone who has headed his company for more than 50 years, growing its value by an annual average of about 20%, you're in luck: Warren Buffett has been publishing annual letters to his shareholders in each of those years.