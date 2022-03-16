HSBC Enters the Metaverse Through Partnership With The Sandbox

Eliza Gkritsi
·1 min read

HSBC, with almost $3 trillion in assets, is the first global bank to enter The Sandbox metaverse, said the blockchain gaming firm in a statement on Wednesday.

  • The bank will buy a plot of land at The Sandbox metaverse, which it will develop to engage with sports, e-sports and gaming fans, the statement said.

  • Details of HSBC's development in the virtual plot of land weren't announced. A promotional GIF that was posted along with the statement showed an HSBC stadium next to a virtual body of water.

  • HSBC sees "great potential" in creating "new experiences through emerging platforms," said Suresh Balaji, chief marketing officer at HSBC Asia-Pacific, in the statement. The partnership with The Sandbox will enable the bank to "create innovative brand experiences for new and existing customers," he added.

  • Gucci, Warner Music Group, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, and Adidas are among global brands that are working with The Sandbox.

  • In February, JPMorgan said it was the first bank to enter the metaverse when it bought a plot of land in Decentraland to build a lounge for customers.

Read more: JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

