HSBC Expanding Hedge Fund Business to Draw Asia Investments

Harry Wilson and Ambereen Choudhury
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is building its business of financing hedge funds and family offices, as Europe’s largest lender looks to boost growth at its Asian wealth division.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The London-based bank sees the prime broking unit as a way to grow links between its Western clients and Asia as some competitors retreat from the capital-intensive operations, according to people familiar with the situation. The expansion would focus on catering to Western clients that are increasingly looking for investment opportunities in the East, the people said, declining to be identified as the details are private.

HSBC’s build out will involve hiring more prime broking staff as well as investing in technology to enable the bank to compete with more established rivals, one of the people said.

It will also open an arranged financing service in New York within months, according to one person. The unit will cater to U.S.-based clients but with a focus on helping them access emerging market investments, in particular in Asia.

The bank’s ambitions to become a bigger player in the wealth management industry is one of the main rationales for growing in prime broking, the people said. HSBC has identified managing an increased share of the swelling fortunes of Asia’s wealthy as one of its strategic priorities. The enlarged prime broking operation will provide a better service to the bank’s own wealth management arm, as well as serving wealthy clients with their own family offices.

A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment.

After Archegos

The move comes after Archegos Capital Management LP’s collapse upended Wall Street’s prime broking landscape. The family office’s failure led to more than $10 billion of losses for some of the biggest players in the prime finance business, most notably Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc.

Prime broking units are generally housed in the equities divisions of large investment banks. They lend cash and securities to the funds and execute their trades, and the relationships can be vital for investment banks.

Last year, HSBC broke out its revenue from its securities financing division for the first time. In the nine months to the end of September, the bank reported adjusted revenues from the business of $660 million, a 19% year-on-year decline, which the company said was due to the “exceptionally strong” performance of the unit in 2020.

HSBC’s plans cut against a broader streamlining of its global banking and markets arm, whose risk-weighted assets have been steadily reduced and shifted from the U.S. to the U.K. and Hong Kong as part of an ongoing restructuring.

London, Hong Kong and New York act as the main hubs for HSBC’s prime finance operation, and Paris to a lesser extent. On its website, the bank said that its unit was supported by “one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry,” leaving it well positioned “to provide stable funding through market cycles and regulatory changes.”

The lender is due to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 22. The ongoing restructuring at Europe’s largest lender is likely to dominate as the firm continues its pivot to Asia and wealth management.

HSBC shares fell 0.5% to 560.80 pence at close of London trading on Wednesday.

(Adds share price in final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Starling and Monzo eclipse UK high street banks

    The dominance of traditional retail banks is wavering as digital challenger banks outperform in customer satisfaction, a survey reveals.

  • China Unicorns Facing IPO Freeze Tap $240 Billion Private Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s recent crackdowns on overseas listings have thrown a wrench in the works of startups looking to go public, driving them to pursue investors in Asia’s rapidly growing private capital markets. Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace Lid

  • Oil Edges Higher as Drop in Stockpiles Outweighs Iran Progress

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher in early Asian trading after a surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles aided the demand outlook, outweighing the prospect of a return of official oil exports from Iran. Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarHot Inflatio

  • Iran unveils missile, Madagascar cyclone death toll rises, Jacobellis wins first U.S. gold medal at Winter Olympics

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita highlights world news as Iran unveils a 900-mile range missile as nuclear talks resume, over 20 were killed in Madagascar's second cyclone in two weeks, and Lindsey Jacobellis wins the first U.S. gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • DoorDash Starts Financing Arm to Offer Loans to Restaurants

    (Bloomberg) -- DoorDash Inc., the U.S.’s biggest meal-delivery service, is launching a financing arm to offer business loans to restaurants on its app. Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarHot Inflation Data Risk Pushing Fed Closer to a Super-Sized

  • Traffic Remains Below Pre-Covid Levels as Work Habits Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly two years after widespread Covid-19 lockdowns began, traffic in the world’s cities still hasn’t returned to normal.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsGlobal traffic co

  • Farm Bankruptcies Plunge by Half on Commodity Boom, Export Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm bankruptcies dropped by more than half last year as the boom in commodity prices and soaring exports buoyed profits.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Only 276 operations across the country filed

  • France's Amundi beats strategic targets on surging inflows

    Amundi, which largely manages assets in Europe but has a growing presence in China, posted a quarterly adjusted net income up 14% to 328 million euros, bringing its annual figure to up 37% to 1.32 billion euros ($1.51 billion). Baudson said the group would soon announce a new plan with fresh financial targets alongside a publication from its parent company, Credit Agricole. The firm said inflows had been especially high from third-party retail distributors in Europe during the fourth quarter, and that it had also benefited from good performances from its Asian joint ventures - notably in China and India.

  • Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) shareholders are still up 581% over 5 years despite pulling back 4.0% in the past week

    Kape Technologies Plc ( LON:KAPE ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 16% over the month. But that doesn't...

  • Bosch CEO expects chip shortage to ease significantly in second half

    Bosch CEO Stefan Hartung expects the chip shortage to lessen significantly in the second half of this year, he said at a press conference on Thursday, adding he hoped businesses could operate as normal by 2023. The world's largest autos supplier, which also makes household goods and energy systems among other products, reported in preliminary data that its revenue in 2021 exceeded pre-pandemic levels, totalling 78.8 billion euros ($90.00 billion). But its mobility solutions division, which comprises the automotive components segment bringing in most of Bosch's revenue, saw weaker growth in part due to the lack of chips.

  • Europe’s Booming Rapid Grocery Startups Face Dutch Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Dutch cities are putting a halt on the explosive growth of new distribution centers of rapid delivery companies such as Getir, Flink and Gorillas.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarHot Inflation Data Risk Pushing Fed Closer to a Sup

  • Investors in Home Bancshares (Conway AR) (NYSE:HOMB) have made a favorable return of 35% over the past three years

    Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are...

  • How Many Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Do Institutions Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Financial Institutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FISI ) have power over the company. Insiders often...

  • ECB Has Banks Bracing for Capital Hit as Climate Risk Tested

    (Bloomberg) -- European banks are concerned that their top regulator will use its upcoming climate stress test to raise the bar for capital.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe mass of

  • Do Institutions Own Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in Gamida Cell Ltd. ( NASDAQ:GMDA ) have power over the company. Institutions will often...

  • Europe’s Most Valuable Fintech Unicorn Klarna Faces Risk of Rising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Klarna Bank AB is Europe’s most valuable fintech unicorn, a payment pioneer in a booming sector that’s being wooed by London for its potential stock listing. It also has a funding model that’s going to be threatened by the rapidly emerging reality of higher interest rates.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’

  • Oil Gets Another Tailwind as Refiners Go All Out in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiners in the world’s third-biggest crude importer are stepping up purchases as they strive to meet annual production goals, giving prices another tailwind as they march toward $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Broncos

  • Peloton’s Surprise Shake-Up Triggers Record-Setting Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A surprise shake-up at Peloton Interactive Inc. sent the shares on their biggest one-day rally ever Tuesday and renewed speculation that the ailing fitness company could be a takeover target.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOttawa Declares Emergency as Prot

  • Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Current Share Price Momentum?

    Most readers would already be aware that Hurco Companies' (NASDAQ:HURC) stock increased significantly by 7.7% over the...

  • U.K. PM Boris Johnson Should Resign, Major Tory Donor Tells BBC

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarBoris Johnson’s premiership is past the point of no return and he should resign, a hedge fund manager who has given the U.K.’s ruling Con