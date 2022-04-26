HSBC Says Further Share Buybacks ‘Unlikely’ After Capital Miss

HSBC Says Further Share Buybacks ‘Unlikely’ After Capital Miss
Harry Wilson and Ambereen Choudhury
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc said additional share buybacks were unlikely this year as a drop in a key measure of its capital strength took the shine off better-than-estimated earnings in the first three months of the year.

The London-based bank posted a 25% drop in adjusted pretax profit from a year earlier, a smaller slide than analysts predicted as it reported earnings Tuesday. That was helped by lower-than-expected credit loss provisions, with a rise in lending volumes also helping offset lower revenue at its wealth unit that was hampered by Covid restrictions in Hong Kong.

But the lender also said it CET1 capital ratio fell to 14.1%, down from 15.8% at the end of last year. That was driven by regulatory changes and the impact of hedging interest rates.

The bank said the capital ratio may temporarily fall below its target range, “making further buy-backs in 2022 unlikely at this stage.”

HSBC shares fell as much as 3.9% in Hong Kong.

The company reported an expected credit loss of $642 million, partly driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Chinese commercial real estate. That beat analyst estimates of a $926 million charge although it was still a stark reversal from the $435 million release from the same period last year.

HSBC has been expecting a pick up in momentum this year as interest rates rise globally, and it anticipates lending to rise in the “mid-single-digit” range in 2022. Europe’s biggest bank has been pouring billions in fresh cash into Asia, while exiting unprofitable businesses elsewhere, to boost its profitability, bidding to become Asia’s largest wealth manager.

“While profits were down on last year’s first quarter due to market impacts on wealth revenue and a more normalised level of ECL, higher lending across all businesses and regions, and good business growth in personal banking, insurance and trade finance bode well for future quarters,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement.

But in China, risks are multiplying amid sliding markets, a private sector crackdown and a growing Covid outbreak. HSBC’s largest market, Hong Kong, has been hobbled by its largest outbreak of the pandemic.

Wealth Unit

The lender said profit in its wealth business slid in the quarter from the end of the year, but that it expects a recovery when Covid restrictions are lifted in Hong Kong.

“We do think that the current lockdowns will inevitably have an impact on growth in China,” said Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson in an interview. “But if we look at the latest forecasts for the sector, most people are still forecasting around 5% growth this year, which is still very, very healthy when you compare it to GDP growth forecasts for the West.”

Through its Chinese fintech venture, Pinnacle, the bank has hired close to 700 financial planners across China. It also purchased of AXA SA’s Singapore unit, effectively doubling the size of its insurance business in the wealthy city state.

HSBC took a $450 million impairment charge in its 2021 full-year results on its exposure to Chinese commercial real estate. It took a further charge of $160 million this quarter. Stevenson said in the interview it was “possible” there could be further provisions this year but the bank believes the “portfolio is something that is under control.”

Russia Exposure

The lender said exposures booked in Russia were $1.3 billion, including about $900 million of local currency deposits with banks. Wholesale exposures booked outside of Russia were around $400 million, primarily Russian banks and corporates. HSBC said it took a net charge relating to Russian counterparties in the period of about $250m.

Quinn reiterated that the bank’s Russia unit is “not accepting new business or customers and is consequently on a declining trend.” But unlike some global banks, HSBC will refrain from withdrawing from the country.

“The vast majority of our business in Russia serves multinational corporate clients headquartered in other countries,” Quinn said in the statement. “As a global bank, HSBC has a responsibility to help them manage these challenging circumstances.”

