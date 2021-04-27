HSBC first-quarter profit soars as it makes big bet on Asia growth

HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong's currency-issuing banks, said its profit more than doubled in the first quarter as it leans more heavily into Asia as part of its latest revamp under CEO Noel Quinn.

Like many of its rivals, HSBC is facing pressure on its traditional lending products because of an extended period of historically low interest rates and is placing greater emphasis on fee-generating products and serving wealthy clients in Asia. The bank is based in London, but generates much of its revenue in Asia.

Quinn, who was named HSBC's permanent CEO just over a year ago, announced in February that the bank would invest US$6 billion in its wealth management and wholesale banking operations in Asia over the next five years as it seeks to tap into rising incomes in the Greater Bay Area and other parts of the region. The bank also plans to hire more than 5,000 people in its wealth business as part of that push in Asia.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"The execution of our growth and transformation plans is proceeding well," Noel Quinn, HSBC's CEO, said in a statement. "The economic outlook has improved, although uncertainties remain. We carry good momentum into the second quarter, while maintaining conservative positions on capital, funding, liquidity and credit."

In the first quarter, the lender's pre-tax profit was US$5.8 billion, beating a consensus estimate of US$3.34 billion by analysts compiled by the bank, and a significant improvement over the US$3.23 billion it reported a year earlier.

On a net basis, the bank, Europe's largest by assets, earned a profit of US$3.9 billion in the first quarter, compared with a profit of US$1.79 billion a year ago.

Revenue declined 5 per cent to US$13 billion in the first three months of the year, while net interest income fell 14 per cent to US$6.5 billion.

Story continues

Net interest margin (NIM), an important measure of profitability, declined 33 basis points to 1.21 per cent from 1.54 per cent in last year's first quarter.

The bank said it did not expect to pay quarterly dividends in 2021 and would consider whether to announce an interim dividend when it reports its half-year results in August.

The lender cancelled its final dividend payment for 2019 and suspended its dividend last year at the request of the United Kingdom's financial regulator, announcing in February it would pay a final dividend for 2020 on April 29.

HSBC's shares rose as much as 1.4 per cent in Tuesday's morning session in Hong Kong ahead of the announcement.

The bank also released US$435 million in reserves set aside for soured loans in the quarter. HSBC earmarked US$3.03 billion in provisions for expected credit losses in last year's first quarter and US$8.8 billion for all of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on economic activity globally.

HSBC is the first of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing lenders to report their results and a bellwether for the city's banks. Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) are expected to report their first-quarter results on Thursday, alongside many of the city's other big lenders.

The results came as the bank prepares to move four senior executives to Hong Kong from London as part of its greater pivot to Asia.

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn. Photo: AFP/HSBC alt=HSBC CEO Noel Quinn. Photo: AFP/HSBC >

The global heads for HSBC's commercial bank and wealth and personal banking businesses, as well as the co-head of its global banking and markets segment will now sit in Hong Kong, a first since the bank moved its headquarters to London nearly three decades ago. Nicolas Moreau, the head of asset management, also is set to shift to Asia later this year.

The businesses account for the bulk of HSBC's revenue each year and show how much Quinn is emphasising Asia as he shifts people and capital from underperforming operations in Europe and the United States.

The moves, however, have stirred up discontent among some rank-and-file employees in Hong Kong who have questioned the expense of moving the executives and their families to Asia and whether their presence in the region will lead to more business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ewen Stevenson, the HSBC chief financial officer, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday that there had been "no push back" internally over the move.

"I think the whole organisation can see where the biggest growth opportunity for us is and is very, very supportive of shifting senior executives," Stevenson said. "The whole organisation is committed to making a success of this."

HSBC cut bonuses for its junior staff globally by 22.5 per cent for 2020 as it navigated a "challenging" operating environment and slashed its overall bonus pool by 17 per cent last year to US$2.71 billion. It also resumed job cuts in June after temporarily suspending headcount reductions because of the pandemic last year.

In Hong Kong, pre-tax profit decreased by 34 per cent to US$1.89 billion, compared with US$2.85 billion a year ago.

The city, HSBC's largest market, saw its economy contract by 6.1 per cent last year, its sharpest annual drop on record. Hong Kong's government is forecasting the economy to grow by 3.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent in 2021.

The bank was profitable in all regions. Pre-tax profit increased about 1 per cent in its Asia business, while its UK ring-fenced bank reported a pre-tax profit of US$1.08 billion, nearly triple its pre-tax profit a year ago.

Pre-tax profit in the bank's global banking and markets segment soared 74 per cent to US$1.83 billion in the first quarter. In HSBC's wealth and personal banking segment, pre-tax profit more than doubled to US$1.85 billion in the three months ended March 31.

The commercial bank's pre-tax profit nearly tripled to US$1.82 billion in the quarter.

Additional reporting by Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.