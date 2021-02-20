HSBC fraud helpline's 20-hour wait 'disgraceful'

The daughter of a fraud victim has branded HSBC's dedicated fraud helpline a "disgrace" after it took 20 hours of waiting on hold to get help.

Lynn Edmonds' father, Richard, had £8,500 stolen by criminals who tricked him to gain access to his HSBC account.

As soon as he realised what had happened he called Lynn for help and their wait began.

HSBC has apologised for Richard's prolonged wait and also agreed to refund the money stolen.

"In my opinion it's disgraceful the way HSBC's 24/7 fraud helpline is ran, there's no excuse for it.

"Not only is it appalling but it's also very stressful.

"Because [of Covid] we can't be near him at all, and we can't physically go and help him, we feel incredibly stressed by this and all the time we can't get through we're worried his money is being stolen."

HSBC said: "Like others in the industry, we are currently receiving higher than normal reports of fraud.

"We are conscious of extended call waiting times, and while we have recently increased the size of the team, we are in the process of bringing on board new additional customer-facing colleagues which will cut waiting times."

'Every minute counts'

To try to get an idea of how widespread the problem of long wait times on fraud helplines is BBC Radio 4's Money Box conducted a totally unscientific experiment.

We called each of the big five High Street banks (HSBC, Santander, Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds), as well as Nationwide Building Society, at just after 09:00 on a weekday.

Each call was answered in minutes - except our call to HSBC.

In total we spent more than seven hours on hold to HSBC's dedicated scam helpline on three phone calls. Each one ended when we were cut off without being able to speak to anyone.

HSBC sent us a second statement: "Customers who suspect fraud or wish to dispute a transaction should call the number on the back of their card, which is the best and fastest number to report the fraud.

"While we are seeing higher than normal levels of traffic to our contact centres as a result of Covid-19, customers should expect to be able to get through to us within a few minutes, which is within industry guidelines."

There are two numbers on the back of my HSBC card as it happens.

One labelled as "enquiries" and another labelled as "24-hour lost or stolen".

Neither of which are the same as the number scam victims are directed to call on the HSBC website - the number where Richard's family and I saw those terrible wait times.

And in a third statement, HSBC said it's looking to update its website advice and that any delays for customers who are fraud victims will be taken into account: "We are reviewing the wording of our website to be more clear about which numbers to call.

"Any delay in getting through on this number would of course be taken into account in any subsequent investigation into a scam."

The delay suffered by Richard and his family is all the more worrying because to be able to effectively tackle crime like authorised push payment fraud, when often vulnerable people are tricked into transferring money to criminals' accounts, time is critical.

Detective Sergeant Marc Cananur, a specialist fraud investigator with Kent Police, said: "In the event someone suspects they might have been a victim of fraud it really is of vital importance that they engage not only with law enforcement but their bank.

"It's of vital importance... to ensure funds don't fall into the hands of criminal gangs.

He said with any investigation, time is of the essence.

"The sooner a bank and police are aware of a crime the sooner both can react... and attempt to claw back funds to the original victim."

Have you been the victim of push payment fraud and tried to get in touch with your bank?

Email us moneybox@bbc.co.uk and let us know about your experience with you bank or building society.

You can hear more on BBC Radio 4's Money Box programme by listening again here.

Follow Money Box and Dan on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed a New York City property tax agency as part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s company, the agency confirmed on Friday, suggesting prosecutors are examining the former president’s efforts to reduce his commercial real-estate taxes for possible evidence of fraud. The subpoena issued to the New York City Tax Commission is the latest indication that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. is looking at the values Trump assigned to some commercial properties in tax filings and loan documents.

  • Trump Says Twitter's 'Not The Same,' 'Very Boring' Without Him

    In a Newsmax interview, the former president claimed that “millions of people” left Twitter after he was permanently banned.

  • Three Floridians, others charged with storming U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

    Three more Floridians, two Ohioans and a North Carolinian have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

  • Plane crashes into big rig, killing pilot as bystanders rush to help, CA officials say

    Fuel was leaking from the wreckage as bystanders ran to the rescue.

  • SC governor signs abortion ban; lawsuit follows

    South Carolina’s governor on Thursday signed a law banning most abortions, one of his top priorities since he took office more than four years ago. Planned Parenthood immediately sued, effectively preventing the measure from taking effect. (Feb. 18)

  • Biden administration designates Russian ship as helping to build Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    The Biden administration on Friday identified a Russian ship and a company it believes are helping to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the entities had already been sanctioned by the Trump administration and the project's opponents in Congress said the move would do little to halt work on it. The State Department said in a report to Congress that the Russian ship, the Fortuna, and its owner, KVT-RUS, had been designated, a process that starts new sanctions, two lawmakers said. Both entities had been sanctioned by former President Donald Trump on his last full day in office last month for helping to build the natural gas pipeline to bring Russian gas to Europe via Germany.

  • Isaiah Thomas returns to score 19 points, US beats Bahamas

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) Isaiah Thomas knocked down three quick 3-pointers, showing that his shot is still there. Thomas scored 19 points in his first competitive game in more than a year, helping the U.S. to a 93-77 victory over the Bahamas on Friday in a FIBA AmeriCup qualifying game. ''My first time playing in a little over a year so I was a little rusty, but it felt amazing to be out there competing against really good players and also representing my country,'' Thomas said.

  • Radnor Furniture Designer Susan Clark Settles into a Manhattan Aerie

    Clark has brought her collaborative vision to a 4,000 sqft Upper East Side apartment filled with like-minded crafty companions for what she calls an “experiential showroom”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • UAE says Princess Latifa 'improving' and to return to public life 'at the appropriate time'

    The United Arab Emirates has said that Princess Latifa, who this week claimed in a video to have been imprisoned in a compound by her powerful father, is alive and that it hopes she will return to public life "at the appropriate time". "In response to media reports regarding Sheikha Latifa, we want to thank those who have expressed concern for her wellbeing, despite the coverage which certainly is not reflective of the actual position," the Emirati royal family said in a statement to the Telegraph. "Her family has confirmed that Her Highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals. She continues to improve and we are hopeful she will return to public life at the appropriate time." It comes in response to the United Nations and Dominic Raab, Britain's foreign secretary, asking for proof from the UAE that Princess Latifa was still alive following an extraordinary video clip published by the BBC where she claims she is being held against her will without medical or legal access. The Geneva-based Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said the case of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum was raised with the UAE's mission to the UN on Thursday. "We raised our concerns about the situation in light of the disturbing video evidence that emerged this week," Elizabeth Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN rights office said. "We requested more information and clarification about Sheikha Latifa's current situation." "We did ask for proof of life," she added.

  • No, Meghan Markle isn't stealing Princess Eugenie's thunder by announcing her pregnancy

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were pregnant with their second child five days after Eugenie gave birth to her first child.

  • U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21

    U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least March 21, the one-year anniversary of the restrictions to address COVID-19 transmission concerns, the U.S. government said Friday. The new 30-day extension is the first announced under President Joe Biden and comes as the White House has been holding meetings about potentially tightening requirements for crossing at U.S. land borders in North America, officials said.

  • China ‘on right path’ after seeing Texas crisis, says Foreign Ministry

    China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path."

  • Pentagon chief urges immediate reduction in Taliban violence

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in his first news conference as Pentagon chief, said Friday that progress toward peace in Afghanistan and an end to U.S. military involvement there depends on the Taliban reducing attacks. “We are mindful of the looming deadlines, but we want to do this methodically and deliberately,” Austin said. Afghanistan is shaping up as a major national security dilemma for Austin and the rest of President Joe Biden’s fledgling national security team.

  • Ted Cruz’s criticism of lawmaker for Covid vacation resurfaces following Cancun controversy

    ‘Hypocrites,’ the senator wrote of Austin’s Democratic mayor, Stephen Adler, for vacation during Covid-19 pandemic

  • Trump complained that he was served a smaller steak than a dining companion at his DC hotel restaurant: report

    Melania Trump once rejected a $64 plate of Dover sole because it was topped with chives and parsley, the chef told The Washingtonian.

  • 'The Walking Dead' may look and feel a bit different for its final 11th season

    AMC's "TWD" is known to historically shoot on 16 mm. Angela Kang tells Insider why that's changing while filming during the pandemic.

  • SC’s Lindsey Graham planning to speak to Trump this weekend about GOP future, unity

    Nikki Haley reportedly could not get a meeting with former President Donald Trump. But Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday he’s planning to meet with Trump to talk about the Republican Party’s future.

  • Kremlin tells West to pull back from idea of Navalny-related sanctions

    The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped the United States and European Union would fall back on common sense and resist calls to impose new sanctions on Moscow over its treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to name as early as Friday companies it believes are helping build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, according to sources, a move that could prompt sanctions on the nearly completed project. Diplomats have also said that the European Union is set to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March in response to the jailing of Navalny this month by a Russian court.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    The couple's royal love story began in 2016 when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

  • Mars landing team 'awestruck' by photo of descending rover

    The world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing on Friday, as NASA released a stunning picture of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface. The photo was released less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover successfully touched down near an ancient river delta, where it will search for signs of ancient life and set aside the most promising rock samples for return to Earth in a decade. NASA equipped the spacecraft with a record 25 cameras and two microphones, many of which were turned on during Thursday’s descent.