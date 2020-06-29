HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Hedge Funds Cashing Out

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. HSBC was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with HSBC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HSBC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are a multitude of signals stock traders use to assess publicly traded companies. Two of the less utilized signals are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can outperform the broader indices by a healthy margin (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_26794" align="aligncenter" width="359"] Paul Tudor Jones of Tudor Investment Corp[/caption]

TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP More

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's view the new hedge fund action regarding HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

How are hedge funds trading HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -22% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HSBC over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies, holds the number one position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC). Renaissance Technologies has a $251.8 million position in the stock, comprising 0.2% of its 13F portfolio. On Renaissance Technologies's heels is Segantii Capital, managed by Simon Sadler, which holds a $35.6 million position; 2.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other professional money managers that are bullish encompass Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold's LMR Partners, and Matthew Hulsizer's PEAK6 Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Segantii Capital allocated the biggest weight to HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), around 2.84% of its 13F portfolio. LMR Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 2.78 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HSBC.