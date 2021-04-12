HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court.

The judge, Linda Chan, made court orders along the lines of the agreement, she said on Monday. The orders were, however, not immediately available.

The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

Meng, who has been under house arrest in Canada since being detained at Vancouver airport in 2018, is facing charges of bank fraud in the United States for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei dealings in Iran, causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions.

Meng, who says she is innocent, was seeking the publication of documents relating to her ongoing efforts to battle extradition from Canada to the U.S.

Responding to Reuters' request for comment on Monday, a Huawei spokesman and an HSBC spokeswoman said they had reached an agreement, but did not provide any further details.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and David Kirton in Shenzhen; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Markstrom blanks Oilers as Flames win 5-0

    Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots he faced and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Saturday night to end a four-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

  • New details on migrant boy who approached border patrol agents

    The 10-year-old boy’s uncle says Wilton and his mother made it to the U.S. after their long trek from Nicaragua before being deported, then kidnapped in Mexico. The family says it was able to pay off Wilton’s $5,000 ransom, but his mother is still being held captive.

  • Asian shares decline on vaccine, virus worries

    Asian shares were lower on Monday, as investors grew wary over the recent surge in coronavirus cases in many places while vaccination efforts are making scant headway. Shares fell in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney. The declines followed a strong end last week on Wall Street, where gains in technology and health cares stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to fresh record highs.

  • Mom dies in road-rage shooting with her young daughters in the car, Texas family says

    Police are searching for the driver of the other vehicle.

  • Israeli media suggests country was behind Iranian nuclear facility blackout

    A whole lot happened in relation to Iran's nuclear program this weekend. For starters, on Sunday, Iran's underground Natanz facility started up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium more quickly. Hours later, a "suspicious" blackout struck the facility. Tehran claims there wasn't any lasting damage or pollution, but Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program, called the power outage "nuclear terrorism" and details remain scarce. Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, are indicating the blackout was the result of an Israeli cyberattack, the latest sign of escalation between the regional rivals. The Associated Press notes these reports do not offer sourcing, but "Israeli media maintains a close relationship with [Israel's] military and intelligence," so, when coupled with past allegations of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, the possibility seems legitimate. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Israel meeting with his counterpart, Benny Gantz, who pledged to cooperate with the U.S. "to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel." World powers, including the U.S., will continue to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear deal next week in Vienna, though it's unclear how the blackout will affect the talks, if it all. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole gardenThe Latino vote

  • Stephen Curry scores 38 points, Warriors beat Rockets

    Stephen Curry scored 23 of his 38 points in the third quarter and the Golden State Warriors withstood another injury to rookie James Wiseman to beat the Houston Rockets 125-109 on Saturday night. Curry had his sixth straight 30-point game, the longest streak of his career. John Wall had 30 points and seven assists for Houston.

  • Reports: Myanmar forces kill 82 in single day in city

    At least 82 people were killed in one day in a crackdown by Myanmar security forces on pro-democracy protesters, according to reports Saturday from independent local media and an organization that keeps track of casualties since the February coup. Friday’s death toll in Bago was the biggest one-day total for a single city since March 14, when just over 100 people were killed in Yangon, the country’s biggest city. Bago is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Yangon.

  • Ranking Cowboys positional needs in 2021

    Ranking the importance of positional needs is the final piece of the puzzle in building a draft board for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

  • Italy faces calls to come to terms with its dark wartime past 80 years after invasion of Yugoslavia

    For decades, Italians liked to think that their soldiers behaved with decency and compassion during the Second World War, in contrast to the atrocities carried out by their German counterparts. It was a comforting image that was perpetuated by popular culture, including the award-winning 1991 film Mediterraneo about a platoon of hapless soldiers stranded on a tiny Greek island who spend their days playing football with urchins, seducing the local women and swimming in the Aegean. But it was a myth, the result of collective amnesia and wishful thinking.

  • Mavericks after first-ever season sweep of struggling Spurs

    The Dallas Mavericks will look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings and take advantage of a rare break from the rigors of the COVID-influenced NBA schedule when they host the reeling San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening. The Mavericks have won six of their past seven games to move into the seventh spot in the West. Dallas' most recent game was a 116-101 home win over short-handed Milwaukee on Thursday that came a night after the Mavs lost at Houston.

  • Apple is reportedly refusing to testify at an upcoming congressional antitrust hearing as its App Store remains at the center of scrutiny

    US senators wrote to CEO Tim Cook, saying the company's "sudden change in course to refuse to provide a witness to testify ... is unacceptable."

  • No one seems to be happy about the current housing frenzy

    It's a discouraging scene: Bidding wars, soaring prices, and fears that homeownership is becoming out of reach for millions of Americans. We're in a housing frenzy, driven by a massive shortage of inventory — and no one seems to be happy about it.Why it matters: Not all bubbles burst. Real estate, in particular, tends to rise in value much more easily than it falls. Besides, says National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun, this "is not a bubble. It is simply lack of supply."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Data: National Association of Realtors; Chart: Axios VisualsBy the numbers: America has a record-low number of homes available for sale — just 1.03 million, according to the latest NAR data. That compares to a peak of more than 4 million at the height of the last housing bubble, in July 2007.The total number of active listings this week is down a record 54% from the same week a year ago, per Realtor.com. That in turn has helped to drive national prices up 17.2% over last year. Almost half of homes now sell within one week of being listed, per Redfin.In Austin, Texas, the median listing price has risen 40% in one year to $520,000. The big picture: Prices are being driven upwards by a combination of factors, including continued low mortgage rates, a pandemic-era construction slowdown, a desire for more space as people work increasingly from home, and a stock market driven increase in money available for downpayment. A rise in financial buyers — large corporations buying up homes to rent them out — is only making the market tighter, and decreasing the number of owner-occupied properties available.What's missing: Unlike the mid-2000s, this time around there's no exuberant culture of condo flipping. While interest rates are low, lending standards are still tight, making it hard to buy a house you can't afford. The good news is that rents have not been rising nearly as fast as prices. They stayed roughly flat during the pandemic, and are now rising at perhaps a 4% pace, Yun says.Homebuyers are the biggest losers. In order to win bidding wars, many of them are being forced to make rushed and risky decisions. Successful bids often need to waive any financing contingency or right to inspect the property. That raises the terrifying prospect of putting down a large downpayment and then not being able to get a mortgage — and/or finding that the house requires hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.The worst-case outcome, says Yun, would be if "rates remain low, demand picks up with new jobs, there's no increase in supply, and the only thing that moves is home prices, until people get priced out. That would mean we are creating a divided society of haves and have-nots."The best-case outcome, on the other hand, would be a construction boom accelerated by President Biden's infrastructure plan, which would create more supply and help to stop the rise in prices. The bottom line: Housing prices are likely to remain high and rising for a while yet.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

    A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017. But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting. The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016. Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down. But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration. The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented. It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

  • Hideki Matsuyama makes history, becoming first Japanese player to win Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese man to win one of golf's majors, finishing at 10-under par to take the 2021 Masters tournament title.

  • Top Treasury official to be grilled over David Cameron Greensill lobbying saga

    A top mandarin is to be grilled over text messages sent by David Cameron as committee chairs are in talks about launching an inquiry into Greensill. Sir Tom Scholar, Permanent Secretary at The Treasury, will appear before the Public Accounts Committee on April 22, where he will be asked questions about Greensill, a finance firm advised by the former prime minister which sought access to government coronavirus support funding. The Telegraph understands that discussions are underway along Parliament’s select committee corridor about a bigger inquiry, with two senior members of committees currently working closely together so as not to “overlap” witnesses. One senior Tory MP said the Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, is due to come before the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee "in the next couple of weeks". He said while it would be a "routine appearance" he was "sure Greensill will be a feature of it". It comes after further revelations regarding the lobbying row over the collapsed lender found the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, met Mr Cameron and Lex Greensill for a "private drink" to discuss a new payment scheme for the NHS in 2019, according to The Sunday Times. Mr Greensill's firm at the time wanted to introduce a flexible scheme to pay doctors and nurses either daily or weekly. NHS SBS, a joint venture between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and a French IT firm, went on to announce in October last year that Earnd, a mobile app that was then a division of Greensill, would be available free-of-charge to NHS employees to access their pay. Mr Hancock referred Mr Greensill to work directly with the NHS rather than his department, according to an ally of his, who insisted the final decision to use the scheme was for local NHS employers. "Matt acted in entirely the correct way - he updated officials on the business that was discussed, as is appropriate," the friend said. Mr Hancock is the fourth minister to have been lobbied by Mr Cameron on behalf of the company, with Rishi Sunak and Treasury ministers Jesse Norman and John Glen also having been contacted by him. It was also revealed that the Treasury reconsidered Mr Greensill's application for an emergency coronavirus loan after Mr Cameron messaged a senior adviser to Boris Johnson. Mr Cameron was said to have described the decision to exclude his employer's firm, Greensill Capital, from the multibillion-pound scheme as "nuts" and pressed for the Chancellor to reconsider. On April 3 last year Mr Cameron emailed: "What we need is for Rishi (Sunak) to have a good look at this and ask officials to find a way of making it work.” Sir Alistair Graham, a former chairman of the committee on standards in public life, told Sky News the lobbying raised “big questions” about "ministers who leave office who get very well paid jobs in the private sector that could almost be seen an extension to their pension arrangements." He added: “I think there are important lessons to learn and new rules may be required". While Mr Cameron has not commented publicly on the allegations, a source close to him said: "David Cameron was an enthusiastic champion of Greensill's pay product, Earnd, and met with various people to discuss its rollout across the NHS." Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee, told The Telegraph that there are “many questions about Greensill's access to Government”. She said: “The Government had to act fast at the beginning of the pandemic but it had no licence to act fast and loose. "Too often, as the PAC and NAO have highlighted, basic checks were not carried out. And transparency over decisions made- particularly in awarding contracts has been poor. We need to know why and how Greensill secured what seems to be preferential access to cabinet ministers, officials and schemes. “The fact that information is only dripping out shows a woeful attitude to transparency about how Greensill got this access.” A DHSC spokesman said: "Our approach was and is that local NHS employers are best placed to decide how different pay flexibilities fit with their overall pay and reward offer for their staff." A No 10 spokesman: "Throughout the pandemic, an immense number of businesses contacted Downing Street with representations; these were passed on to relevant departments." James Kirkup: David Cameron's anti-cronyism rings hollow now

  • The Latest: Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

    The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • Josh Berry gets 1st career Xfinity victory at Martinsville

    Josh Berry has worked for several years as a coach for JR Motorsports, working with up-and-coming drivers and enjoying their success as their careers developed. Berry passed star rookie Ty Gibbs with 28 laps to go at Martinsville Speedway and earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the completion of a race that started Friday night. Earnhardt said he did peek at the TV as the final laps wound down, and once he saw Berry take the white flag with a pretty nice lead, “We cried some happy, happy tears.”

  • Mass flight cancellations at MIA leave passengers stranded with no hotel or rental car access

    Thousands of desperate passengers on Sunday were left stranded at Miami International Airport after their flights were canceled because of inclement weather, airport officials confirmed.