HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for wealthy Asian clients

FILE PHOTO: A branch of HSBC bank is seen in central London
·1 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings has launched a fund to capture investment opportunities in the metaverse for its rich clients in Hong Kong and Singapore as financial services companies tap into Silicon Valley's new virtual reality.

In a statement on Wednesday, HSBC said its Metaverse Discretionary Strategy portfolio, managed by its asset management arm, will focus on investing within the metaverse ecosystem across five segments - infrastructure, computing, virtualisation, experience and discovery, and interface.

"The metaverse ecosystem, while still at its early stage, is rapidly evolving," said Lina Lim, regional head of discretionary and funds for investments and wealth solutions, Asia Pacific, at HSBC. "We see many exciting opportunities in this space as companies of different backgrounds and sizes are flocking into the ecosystem."

The metaverse comprises a network of virtual environments accessed via different devices where users can work, socialise and play. It has come into sharper focus since Facebook changed its name to Meta last year to reflect its bet on the sector.

HSBC said its discretionary portfolio was designed for its high net worth and ultra-high net worth professional investors and accredited investor clients in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Last month, HSBC said it was buying a plot of virtual real estate in an online gaming space, becoming the second global bank to invest in a popular metaverse platform after JPMorgan set up a presence in blockchain-based Decentraland.

HSBC is putting $3.5 billion into its wealth and personal banking business, in line with its ambition to become Asia's top wealth manager by 2025.

Global wealth managers, including UBS and Credit Suisse, have been ramping up headcount in Asia as countries such as China and India minted more billionaires and millionaires.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Sanctioned Russian bank VTB pays bond coupons in roubles

    Russia's ability to continue servicing debt in foreign currencies is in focus as the government, which has so far avoided a default, faces issues paying holders of its sovereign debt. State-owned VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, made coupon payments in roubles on its two bonds denominated in foreign currencies issued on its home market in 2021, regulatory fillings disclosed by the bank showed.

  • Texas governor sets June 14 special election to fill vacant House seat

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) set June 14 as the date for an emergency special election to fill the House seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela. In a statement on Monday, Abbott said candidates will have until April 13 to file to run in the election. Early voting in the special election will start…

  • Russia turns to China for microchips for in-demand domestic bank cards

    Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have cut Moscow off the global financial system and from nearly half of its $640 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves. Oleg Tishakov, a board member with the National Card Payment System (NSPK), said Russia is facing a shortage of microchips as Asian manufactures suspend production amid a coronavirus pandemic and European suppliers have stopped cooperating with Moscow following sanctions.

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Crypto Group With 70% Success Rate Predicts 40% Shiba Inu Price Pump in April

    CoinMarketCap invites its community to "crowdsource" monthly price targets for crypto. For the past six months the collective has been right 70% of the time.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

    When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts. Abrams now says she's worth $3.17 million, according to state disclosures filed in March. Since her 2018 defeat to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams has become a leading voting rights activist.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Judge appointed by WA Gov. Inslee rules capital gains income tax unconstitutional

    The Internal Revenue Service and every other state in the country says a capital gains tax is an income tax | Guest Opinion

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Nasdaq drops 2.3% as stocks end sharply lower after remarks by Fed's Brainard

    Stocks fell sharply Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way among major indexes after remarks by Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard sparked a jump in Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 280 points, or 0.8%, to close near 34,642, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 dropped 57 points, or 1.3%, o finish near 4,525. The Nasdaq gave up around 328 points, or 2.3%, finishing near 14,204. Brainard, in a speech, said the Fed will "continue t

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock With Explosive Upside Potential

    Upstart is rapidly expanding into new lending markets that dwarf the potential of its humble beginnings, and it could lead to explosive growth in its stock price. Upstart, therefore, isn't constrained by the same burdensome regulations and capital requirements as most financial institutions. Upstart purchased software company Prodigy in 2021, which developed a sales platform for car dealerships.

  • Stock tied to Trump social firm drops on report of turmoil

    Shares in a company planning to buy Donald Trump's new social media business plunged Monday on a news report that two key staff members left, deepening losses from last week when it said it would miss a deadline to file its annual financial statements. Digital World Acquisition Corp. closed Monday down 10% following a Reuters report that the chief technology officer and chief products officer had left the company, citing two anonymous sources.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.