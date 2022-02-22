HSBC Plans Buyback After Chinese Property Hit: The London Rush

(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

HSBC Holdings Plc: The London-based bank will start a share buyback of as much as $1 billion, on top of an earlier $2 billion program, citing “good momentum coming into 2022”.

The lender posted a year-on-year 82% jump in adjusted pretax profit for the quarter but also took a $450 million hit on Chinese property

Smith & Nephew Plc: Supply chain challenges held back the advanced medical devices maker’s performance last year, particularly in relation to its orthopedics franchise.

Those supply chain challenges, alongside an impact from the coronavirus and hospital staffing shortages, will continue throughout 2022, the company warned

Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc: The hotels group saw trading creep toward pre-pandemic levels last year, saying there are “encouraging” signs we are nearing the end of the pandemic.

AstraZeneca Plc: The drug maker is working with U.S. firm Honeywell International Inc to make inhalers that are more environmentally friendly.

Current inhalers use pressurized metered doses, but the firms think they can reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of these products by 99%

Outside The City

European Union ambassadors will meet today to discuss a package of sanctions on Russia after it recognised two separatist regions in Ukraine, and ordered what Vladimir Putin called “peacekeeping forces” to move in to the area. It is a dramatic escalation after the West and its allies continued to warn that Russia could soon invade its neighbor - an accusation Moscow has repeatedly denied.

From Thursday, the remaining pandemic-related laws will be scrapped in England, including the requirement to self-isolate if you test positive for Covid-19. “Restrictions pose a heavy toll on our economy, our society, our mental well-being,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in Parliament, adding, “we do not need to pay that cost any longer.” From the start of April, people in England will also have to pay for coronavirus tests.

In Case You Missed It

Read how Barclays Plc’s new CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan has proved to be a champion for its investment bank, continuing former chief Jes Staley’s enthusiasm for the division. The bank is also planning to name its first female chief financial officer, Sky News reported yesterday. Barclays reports results tomorrow, their first since Venkatakrishnan took over.

Looking Ahead

Barclays reports full year results tomorrow, after peers HSBC and Standard Chartered Plc both announced share buybacks. Later this week, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc and Anglo American Plc are the biggest companies expected to report earnings on Thursday.

