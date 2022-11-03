HSBC raises commercial lending rate to the highest level in 14 years after HKMA lifts borrowing costs

HSBC, Hong Kong's biggest lender, has said it will increase its best lending and saving rates by 25 basis points from Friday, taking the commercial bank rate to the highest level in 14 years.

The bank's lending rate of 5.375 per cent will exceed the 5.25 per cent rate seen in March 2008. This also marks the second time in three months that the bank has increased its prime rate, after raising it by 0.125 percentage points in September.

HSBC also said that it would increase its Hong Kong dollar savings deposit rate by 25 basis points, which follows a 12.4 basis points increase in September. The rate rise is likely to be followed by other lenders.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man said Hongkongers should be prepared for more interest-rate rises. Earlier on Thursday, Hong Kong's de facto central bank raised its base rate by a widely expected 75 basis points, increasing the city's cost of money for the sixth time in eight months in lockstep with the Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy to tamp down inflation.

"If the US continues to raise interest rates, it is expected that the Hong Kong dollar interbank rates will continue to rise," Yue said in a statement after the HKMA raised the base rate. "The public should be prepared for the commercial interest rates to rise further, and carefully assess and manage the relevant risks when making property purchase, mortgage or other borrowing decisions."

The base rate will rise to a fresh 14-year high of 4.25 per cent with immediate effect, the HKMA said in a statement before financial markets opened on Thursday. Hours earlier, the Fed raised its target rate by the same quantum to between 3.75 and 4 per cent.

Hong Kong's cost of funds has surpassed the record 3.75 per cent last seen during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. The HKMA has been conducting its monetary policy in tandem with the Fed since 1983 to maintain the currency peg to the US dollar under the city's linked exchange rate system.

Story continues

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po played down the fears surrounding the rate rise.

Hong Kong has a resilient banking system and foreign currency reserves of around US$430 billion, about 1.7 times Hong Kong's monetary base, Chan told hundreds of bankers on the final day of the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit.

"If you bet against the Hong Kong dollar, you are bound to lose," he said. "You can verify this with certain hedge fund managers in the US who have been wrong about the Hong Kong dollar time and again," Chan said, causing the audience to burst into laughter.

Chan did not name any names, but some hedge fund managers, such as Kyle Bass, Thomas Roderick and Kevin Smith, have been bearish on the Hong Kong dollar since the social unrest in 2019.

The world's most powerful monetary authority has now increased its key rate by 75 basis points four times in the past six months - from near zero in March - to tame runaway inflation. US consumer prices surged at an annual rate of 8.2 per cent in September, slower than the preceding two months but still hovering near a four-decade high.

Eddie Yue Wai-man, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), delivered his opening remarks to kick off the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on November 2, 2022. Photo: Enoch Yiu alt=Eddie Yue Wai-man, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), delivered his opening remarks to kick off the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on November 2, 2022. Photo: Enoch Yiu>

"Market expectations for future interest rates have edged marginally higher, with most 2023 rates moving to new cycle highs," said Paul O'Connor, head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson Investors. "Futures prices indicate that the Fed will raise rates by about 50 basis points in December and by a similar amount in the first quarter, to a peak of around 5 per cent."

The Hang Seng Index halted a two-day rebound, falling 2.8 per cent to 15,381.11 at the local noon trading break. The benchmark of Asia's third-largest stock market has slumped 34 per cent this year, the worst performer among the major global equity gauges tracked by Bloomberg.

Stock indexes also dropped across the Asia-Pacific region. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slumped almost 2 per cent for the biggest decline in the region. South Korea's Kospi and Taiwan's Taiex slid at least 0.4 per cent, while Japan's market is closed.

The Fed's November move was in line with market expectations. Expectations of a 75-basis point hike rose to 82.8 per cent last week, while the odds of a smaller 50-basis point increase was at 17.2 per cent, according to odds calculated from futures by CME Group.

Still, US markets were spooked by the Fed chairman Jay Powell's two-toned message, where he said the battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further, yet signalled the central bank may be approaching an inflection point.

That left open the possibility for the Fed to raise rates in smaller increments in the future, ending its sequence of 75-basis point hikes by December in favour of smaller increases of perhaps half a percentage point each. It also leaves policymakers the wriggle room to push rates higher if prices do not start to taper, as October inflation is projected to have picked up pace again at 10.4 per cent.

The Fed's mixed message erased earlier gains in the S&P index, causing it to fall 2.5 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite slid by more than 3 per cent at the end of Wednesday.

The Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit held at the Four Seasons Hotel on 2 November 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=The Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit held at the Four Seasons Hotel on 2 November 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang>

"We won't see the Fed change course until we start to see jobs and inflation falling," said Peter Esho, an economist and the co-founder of Wealthi. "That probably won't happen until early next year, even though there are early signs and plenty of anecdotes suggesting the economy is already turning. The Fed will keep those anecdotes in the back burner and instead focus on the data, which often carries with it a lag."

The higher base rate is likely to be followed by Hong Kong's commercial banks. They may increase their prime lending rate by another 12.5 basis points to between 5.25 per cent and 5.375 per cent, analysts said. That would push the city's prime lending rate to a 14-year high.

"The outflow from the banks' current and savings accounts to other banks and to US dollar deposits may start to exert pressure" on Hong Kong's banks, said Tommy Ong, managing director of T.O. & Associates Consultancy. "An increase of 0.125 per cent on both the prime rate and savings rate seems the most palatable option to them."

Hong Kong's one-month interbank offered rate (Hibor) rose to 3.2 per cent on Wednesday, while the three-month rate jumped to a 14-year high of 4.68 per cent and the 12-month rate surged to 5.3 per cent.

Additional reporting by Zhang Shidong

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.