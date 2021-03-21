HSBC to Reopen Main Hong Kong Office on Monday: Memo

Denise Wee and Jinshan Hong
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

HSBC Holdings Plc will re-open its main Hong Kong office on Monday, after being closed last week in the wake of three people testing positive for Covid-19.

“Precautionary measures -- such as wearing masks, pre-entry temperature screening, hand sanitizers, spaced queuing and portable acrylic screens at open banking counters -- will continue to be in place,” according to a statement from the bank. The office underwent a deep cleaning and disinfection last week, it said.

The outbreak came as a wave of infections hit the city’s business and expatriate community. In a memo, HSBC is advising that only critical staff should come into any of its premises, with staff required to maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters apart and wear masks at all times.

The bank’s iconic main building in Hong Kong is located at 1 Queen’s Road Central, in the heart of the city’s business district. Visitors who stayed at the building for more than two hours between March 3 and 16 were required to undergo virus testing.

The recent uptick in cases came after an outbreak at a Hong Kong gym popular among expatriates. The spread came just as the city was emerging from a prolonged round of social restrictions and venue closures. The infections prompted banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., to have more employees to work from home.

(Adds HSBC statement in second paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia-Pacific Stock Indexes Finish Lower as Worries over Sino-US Tensions Dampened Risk Appetite

    Hong Kong stocks ended lower with energy shares leading the decline as a spike in U.S. 10-year yields overnight weighed on investor sentiment.

  • EU’s Plodding Stirs ECB Concerns as U.S. Delivers Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s path to joint fiscal stimulus is looking less assured than its monetary guardians would like, casting further clouds over an outlook already stunted by the bloc’s botched vaccination drive.European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde last week gave a hint of alarm to lawmakers on the slow rollout of the 750 billion-euro ($896 billion) pandemic recovery fund, building on the warning of colleagues. That heaps pressure on the EU’s leadership to get its flagship tool right, especially with other parts of its crisis response faltering.The U.S.’s more advanced immunization push and President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus that is already posting checks to citizens highlight Europe’s contrasting shortcomings. While America’s consumption-boosting splurge isn’t directly comparable to the EU’s longer-term and investment-focused fund, it’ll still fuel a visibly quicker rebound.Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell reinforced the point last week when he declared that he would “love to see Europe growing faster.” ECB officials might wholeheartedly agree, knowing that the onus will be on them to stimulate the economy more if fiscal help isn’t there.“They’re looking at what’s going on on the other side of the Atlantic and it becomes clear that what Europe is doing is inadequate,” said Nick Kounis, an economist at ABN Amro Bank NV in Amsterdam. “There’s a concern that without the same fiscal effort in Europe, the output gap is going to remain in place.”Lagarde noted the difference in strategy from the U.S. in the European Parliament on Thursday, but also suggested it’s a good reason why governments shouldn’t dawdle.“Rather than lamenting the insufficiency, the different pace, the diverging impact, all of us should put all the energy we have in making sure that we deliver, and that implementation follows through as quickly as possible without too much procrastination,” Lagarde said. “It matters for the confidence effect.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The sense of panic in the EU about securing enough supply for all 27 member states coupled with vaccine hesitancy is risking economic confidence in the region.”--By our Europe, Middle East and Africa Economists. For their report, click herePayments under the recovery fund should start around the middle of 2021 and are stretched over several years, focused on investing to retool the bloc for a greener and more-digitized future. Most governments’ submissions to the EU still need work before an April 30 deadline, according to people familiar with the issue.Likewise, just 13 of the 27 member states have approved a provision that allows the Commission to finance the fund in the bond market.Read more: EU Recovery Fund Risks Delays With Spending Plans Judged Sub-ParObservers insist the process is still within a long-planned timeline.“The agreement was not just to give money to countries and let them do what they want,” said Zsolt Darvas, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. “If you don’t just want to throw the money out the window, but have sensible investment and spending, you need to prepare detailed plans.”Confidence in the fund is all the more important because the bloc’s slow vaccination rollout has meant extended restrictions and almost certainly another economic contraction this quarter, a predicament that will focus minds at an EU summit on Thursday.Resurgent coronavirus outbreaks threaten to prolong that pain, with Germany’s rate of infections reaching the highest in almost two months on Sunday. The euro-zone economy is currently projected to return to its pre-pandemic size only in the middle of 2022, a year behind the U.S.Read more in Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker“My concern is that, compared with the enormous U.S. fiscal impulse, the effects of the European one will kick in with a major delay,” ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said in an interview published on Wednesday. “The joint fiscal reaction is lagging behind and needs to pick up its pace to support the recovery.”In comments to Les Echos the same day, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel also wondered if the EU effort may be inadequate.“The U.S. measures are bigger,” she said. “It may be that the European support will turn out to be insufficient.”Dragging OnThe longer the vaccine crisis drags on, the more important the recovery fund becomes, because in the meantime almost all fiscal aid comes from national measures applied unevenly across the region.Morgan Stanley economists say that unless inoculations pick up soon, a second summer could suffer lockdowns hitting tourism-dependent southern countries hardest. The fund is “designed to support a synchronized recovery by targeting support on the worst-hit areas,” they wrote in a report.While Lagarde acknowledged spending plans should be “well-designed,” she reminded lawmakers of her challenge while the EU Commission does due diligence. Bond yields are rising because of an expected U.S. inflationary boom, forcing the ECB to accelerate stimulus to stop that stoking higher borrowing costs for companies and households.The recovery fund “should become operational without delay,” Lagarde said. “We should not be too downbeat about ourselves, but we should absolutely deliver.”(Updates with German coronavirus cases in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nicki Minaj's Mother Files Lawsuit Against Man Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Rapper's Father

    Nicki Minaj's father was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York, on Feb. 12

  • Top civil rights lawyer files $150m lawsuit over death of Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run

    Rapper’s father Robert Maraj hit and killed on Long Island in February

  • Apple Supplier Foxconn In Talks To Make Batteries, EV Parts With Vietnam's VinFast: Report

    Taiwanese contract manufacturer and major Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Pink: HNHPF) is making rapid moves in furthering its electric vehicle ambitions. What Happened: Hon Hai, popularly known as Foxconn, and Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup unit VinFast are engaged in exploratory talks regarding forging a partnership to develop batteries and EV parts, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. While Foxconn is looking to acquire EV production lines owned by VinFast, the latter is keen on striking a partnership, the report said. VinFast, which has the distinction of being the first fully domestic car manufacturer in Vietnam, reportedly received proposals from Foxconn, although nothing is concrete yet. VinFast also makes electric motorbikes and buses. Related Link: Apple Supplier Foxconn, Geely Partner On Automotive Contract Manufacturing Services Why It's Important: Foxconn has made several moves in recent times to dip its heel into the lucrative EV market. Most recently, the company said it is contemplating setting up EV manufacturing facility either in Wisconsin, where it already has a plant, or in Mexico. The company has stitched up several partnerships, including Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA), China's Byton and Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) to manufacture EVs. It also has a relationship with Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (Pink: GELYF) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises. Related Link: Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Supplier Foxconn Is Exploring North American EV Manufacturing Sites© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Great Robinhood Stocks to Buy With Your $1,400 Stimulus Check

    Is Robinhood saying "gimme your stimmy"? The trading platform recently launched a cash rewards program for some users that gives tiered rewards of up to $250 based on net deposits over the next few weeks. This program isn't directly connected with stimulus checks that most Americans are receiving, though.

  • CP Rail Agrees to Buy Kansas City Southern for $25 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, seeking to create a 20,000-mile rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada.Kansas City investors will receive 0.489 of a CP share and $90 in cash for each share they hold, valuing the stock at $275 apiece -- 23% more than Friday’s record close, according to a statement from both companies on Sunday.The transaction gives CP access to the Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s sprawling Midwestern rail network that connects farms in Kansas and Missouri to ports along the Gulf of Mexico. It would also give it reach to Mexico, which made up almost half of Kansas City Southern’s revenue last year, and create the only network that cuts through all three North American countries.“This transaction will be transformative for North America,” CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said.Creel will be CEO of the new company, to be based in Calgary, and is expected to remain at the helm until at least early 2026, according to a separate statement. The combined entity, to be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City, or CPKC, will have revenue of about $8.7 billion and almost 20,000 employees.Trade PlayThe deal comes as trade across the three nations is expected to pick up under the Biden administration. Just days after his inauguration, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, his first calls with foreign counterparts, where issues from trade to climate change were discussed.Mexico is a crucial supplier of automobiles, electronics and food and a major customer of grain, fuel and consumer goods -- ties that are likely to be strengthened by July’s passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact.Kansas City’s unique network linking Mexico’s largest industrial cities and ports to the U.S. Midwest also would be positioned to benefit if the coronavirus pandemic and fraying ties between the U.S. and China prompt companies to move lower-wage manufacturing from Asia to North America.As part of the transaction, CP will issue 44.5 million new shares, to be financed with cash-on-hand and about $8.6 billion in debt.The deal is expected to boost CP’s adjusted diluted EPS in the first full year after completion, generating double-digit accretion upon the full realization of synergies thereafter.Kansas City has been a takeover target before. In September, Dow Jones reported that the company rejected a $20 billion offer from Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners.(Adds background to deal from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Make You Richer in March (And Beyond)

    It's easy to get caught up in market volatility. A more secure (and in some opinions, easier) way to grow your capital over time is to sit back and do nothing -- that is, after you have added shares of great companies to your portfolio. Two excellent stocks worth buying right now are biotech giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and tech juggernaut Facebook (NASDAQ: FB).

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    These stocks could fall in tough times, but they have the balance sheets and staying power to come out stronger the other side.

  • Latest Biotech Flop Shows Risks of Trading in Penny Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street didn’t see this one coming but retail traders might have, as one tiny biotech saw its value sliced in half overnight on disappointing results for its only medicine in clinical testing.Before new data on an experimental drug combination for skin cancer sent Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. into a tailspin, every analyst tracked by Bloomberg recommended buying the stock. The average price target among the five brokers following the drug developer was $9, suggesting a roughly 70% return over Thursday’s closing price.But after the drug missed a key goal in a late-stage trial, the company saw its shares plunge by as much as 65%, the biggest intraday drop in eight years. Every one of those analysts cut their rating in the past 24 hours, now recommending investors hold onto the stock. So far, none have recommended selling the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drug maker.In Idera retail trading, “the last couple months have seen persistent selling with the occasional pop higher,” Eric Liu, the co-founder of Vanda Research said in an email. Data from VandaTrack, a unit of Vanda Research, shows that retail traders cumulatively sold off about 79,000 shares in March, the heaviest selling happened on March 17, when over 106,000 shares were dumped by day traders.In this case, Main Street may have been wiser than Wall Street and Idera’s top investors -- funds tied to the Beirut-based Pillar Invest Corp. and a hedge fund run by the billionaire health-care investor brothers Julian and Felix Baker. Today’s about face should sound an alarm for retail investors using their stimulus checks to dabble in penny stocks. For those chasing after quick returns, biotechs may be especially risky as the chances of successfully getting a new drug from the earliest stage of human testing to regulatory approval are about one in 10.Meme stocks and tiny biotechs drove Nasdaq trading volumes on Friday as stocks like Clovis Oncology Inc., SuperCom Ltd, Senestech Inc and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertaiment Co. rallied.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FedEx Pops, Nike Drops, and Stocks Attempt a Rebound

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Stocks edged a touch higher Friday morning, as bond yields came back down. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were nearly flat, rising just 11 points. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.

  • CBP Asks to Fly Migrants to Canadian Border for Processing amid Surge: Report

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have requested airplanes to fly migrants to the U.S.-Canadian border for processing amid a surge in illegal crossings at the southern border, the Washington Post reported on Friday. Border officials asked CBP to make the request to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after 1,000 migrants, including unaccompanied minors, crossed the Rio Grande into South Texas on Friday morning, while another 1,000 who crossed on Thursday night were still waiting to be processed, according to an email reviewed by the Post. The agency has not determined which northern states would receive the migrants. Two Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed that the action was under consideration. The influx of at least 2,000 migrants into the area through Thursday night and Friday morning came as CBP struggled to receive new arrivals, with many migrants waiting hours outdoors before processing. A record number of over 4,500 unaccompanied minors are currently being held in Border Patrol detention facilities. As of Wednesday, over 9,500 migrant children were held in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services. DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to the southern border on Friday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to review the situation. One of those lawmakers, Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.), wrote on Twitter on Friday that the Biden administration “is trying their best to uphold the rule of law with humanity,” blaming the crisis in part on “the mess Trump left them.” Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio), another lawmaker on the trip, said that the surge of migrants began because of the Biden administration’s “dismantling of the previous administration’s policies with no consideration of the ramifications.” President Biden has rescinded several Trump-era immigration restrictions, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed in the U.S. The Biden administration has also advocated a sweeping immigration reform bill that would establish a path to citizenship for some illegal immigrants currently living in the U.S. However, while Biden and other administration officials have warned migrants not to make the journey north, Mayorkas predicted earlier this week that the current influx will break a 20-year record. “Biden promised us that everything was going to change,” Gladys Oneida Pérez Cruz, a migrant from Honduras, told the New York Times on Sunday. “He hasn’t done it yet, but he is going to be a good president for migrants.” Pérez and her son, who has cerebral palsy, attempted to cross the border but were expelled back to Mexico.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Biden administration to spend $86m on hotel rooms near Mexico border to hold migrant families, report says

    Rooms will reportedly house around 1,200 families in Texas and Arizona

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • After yearlong closure, Columbia sets opening dates for city pools, park buildings

    Wondering when city swimming pools and community centers in parks will reopen? Columbia has set the dates.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Workers fall off roof in Mashpee

    Two workers were injured Friday when they fell off a roof in Mashpee.

  • Hitler-loving Capitol insurrectionist with a history of multiple arrests and Jew-baiting had an Army award for 'exemplary behavior' and secret-level security clearance

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli's neo-Nazi beliefs go back over a decade. The New Jersey Army reservist also has a history of arrests.