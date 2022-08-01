HSBC to restart dividend as it fights attempt to split bank - live updates

HSBC Ping An activist investor shareholder dividend break-up Asia Hong Kong - Louise Delmotte/Bloomberg

HSBC plans to resume its quarterly dividend next year as it fights back against calls from its top shareholder for a break-up of the bank.

The London-based lender said it’s held talks with Chinese insurance giant Ping An, which is pushing for HSBC to spin off its Asian operations and list them separately in Hong Kong.

Chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson said the bank takes Ping An’s view seriously but said it didn’t see any value for shareholders in the move. Ping An held a stake of more than 8pc at the end of last year.

In an effort to woo investors, HSBC raised its profitability target and said it will start paying a quarterly dividend from the beginning of 2023.

It came as the bank reported a pre-tax profit of $9.2bn (£7.6bn) for the six months to the end of June, down from $10.8bn a year ago but ahead of expectations.

It also booked a $1.1bn charge for expected credit losses as the deepening cost-of-living crisis put more of its borrowers into difficulties.

Christian Candy sells 'Candyland' estate for £125m

Christian Candy (r) and brother Nick - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Christian Candy is said to have sold his luxury estate just west of London for about £125m in one of the biggest property deals this year.

The property developer bought Cheval Manor in 2015 for £29m, filings show. He then bought up neighbouring plots to create a sprawling collection of buildings connected by tunnels that's been dubbed 'Candyland'.

It boasts a 25m underground swimming pool, gym, massage and steam rooms, as well as a basement that can house a collection of almost 60 cars.

He's now sold the estate to a buyer from the Middle East, the Financial Times reports.

Candy rose to fame alongside his brother Nick after developing the One Hyde Park building in Knightsbridge.

Oil declines as Chinese slowdown sparks demand fears

Oil has started the week's trading on the back foot after weak economic data from China added to concerns that a global economic slowdown may hurt demand.

Benchmark Brent crude slipped below $104 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded under $98 after sinking almost 7pc in July. That was its first back-to-back monthly loss since late 2020.

The latest decline follows an unexpected fall in China's manufacturing PMI, which will reignite concerns about lower demand for commodities.

That follows data last week showing the US plunged into recession, while the Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively again.

FTSE 100 jumps at the open

It's a strong start to the week for the FTSE 100, which has pushed sharply higher at the opening bell.

The blue-chip index jumped more than 1pc to 7,423 points.

JD Sports loses £50m as it sells off Footasylum

JD Sports Footasylum - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

JD Sports has lost around £50m on its disastrous takeover of Footasylum after the competition watchdog forced it to unwind the deal.

The sportswear retail paid almost £90m for its smaller rival in 2019, but the Competition and Markets Authority blocked the merger amid concerns about competition in the footwear market.

Long-time boss Peter Cowgill then resigned after he was caught sharing commercially sensitive information with the boss of Footasylum during a clandestine meeting in a car park. The company was also fined £4.3m for the incident.

JD Sports has now signed a deal to sell off Footasylum to private equity firm Aurelius Group for just £37.5m. The German company also owns Tessuti, Go Outdoors and Lloyds Pharmacy.

HSBC pushes back over break-up

Here's more from HSBC's chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson on break-up talks with Ping An.

He told Bloomberg:

We are definitely talking to Ping An and continue to talk with them. We we look at all of the various structural alternatives, a combination of upfront costs, a lot of complexity, [it] would take up three to give years to implement any form of material structural alternative. Based on what we can see today, it's very hard to find any value case that we can put in front of shareholders.

HSBC vows to restart dividend

Good morning.

HSBC has vowed to resume its quarterly dividend as it pushes back against calls from its biggest shareholder for a break-up of the bank.

The London-based lender said it's held talks with Ping An, the Chinese insurance giant that's pushing for HSBC to spin off its Asian operations and list them in Asia.

However, it insisted that such a move would have little value for shareholders.

Meanwhile, HSBC raised its profitability target and said it will start paying a quarterly dividend from the start of 2023 as it looks to woo investors.

