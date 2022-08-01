HSBC to restart dividend as it fights attempt to split bank - live updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Warrington
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bernard Gray
    Journalist, businessman, Chief of Defence Materiel, UK MoD
  • Christian and Nick Candy
    British businesspeople and real-estate investors
HSBC Ping An activist investor shareholder dividend break-up Asia Hong Kong - Louise Delmotte/Bloomberg
HSBC Ping An activist investor shareholder dividend break-up Asia Hong Kong - Louise Delmotte/Bloomberg

HSBC plans to resume its quarterly dividend next year as it fights back against calls from its top shareholder for a break-up of the bank.

The London-based lender said it’s held talks with Chinese insurance giant Ping An, which is pushing for HSBC to spin off its Asian operations and list them separately in Hong Kong.

Chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson said the bank takes Ping An’s view seriously but said it didn’t see any value for shareholders in the move. Ping An held a stake of more than 8pc at the end of last year.

In an effort to woo investors, HSBC raised its profitability target and said it will start paying a quarterly dividend from the beginning of 2023.

It came as the bank reported a pre-tax profit of $9.2bn (£7.6bn) for the six months to the end of June, down from $10.8bn a year ago but ahead of expectations.

It also booked a $1.1bn charge for expected credit losses as the deepening cost-of-living crisis put more of its borrowers into difficulties.

08:24 AM

Christian Candy sells 'Candyland' estate for £125m

Christian Candy (r) and brother Nick - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
Christian Candy (r) and brother Nick - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Christian Candy is said to have sold his luxury estate just west of London for about £125m in one of the biggest property deals this year.

The property developer bought Cheval Manor in 2015 for £29m, filings show. He then bought up neighbouring plots to create a sprawling collection of buildings connected by tunnels that's been dubbed 'Candyland'.

It boasts a 25m underground swimming pool, gym, massage and steam rooms, as well as a basement that can house a collection of almost 60 cars.

He's now sold the estate to a buyer from the Middle East, the Financial Times reports.

Candy rose to fame alongside his brother Nick after developing the One Hyde Park building in Knightsbridge.

08:09 AM

Oil declines as Chinese slowdown sparks demand fears

Oil has started the week's trading on the back foot after weak economic data from China added to concerns that a global economic slowdown may hurt demand.

Benchmark Brent crude slipped below $104 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded under $98 after sinking almost 7pc in July. That was its first back-to-back monthly loss since late 2020.

The latest decline follows an unexpected fall in China's manufacturing PMI, which will reignite concerns about lower demand for commodities.

That follows data last week showing the US plunged into recession, while the Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively again.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 jumps at the open

It's a strong start to the week for the FTSE 100, which has pushed sharply higher at the opening bell.

The blue-chip index jumped more than 1pc to 7,423 points.

07:53 AM

JD Sports loses £50m as it sells off Footasylum

JD Sports Footasylum - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire
JD Sports Footasylum - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

JD Sports has lost around £50m on its disastrous takeover of Footasylum after the competition watchdog forced it to unwind the deal.

The sportswear retail paid almost £90m for its smaller rival in 2019, but the Competition and Markets Authority blocked the merger amid concerns about competition in the footwear market.

Long-time boss Peter Cowgill then resigned after he was caught sharing commercially sensitive information with the boss of Footasylum during a clandestine meeting in a car park. The company was also fined £4.3m for the incident.

JD Sports has now signed a deal to sell off Footasylum to private equity firm Aurelius Group for just £37.5m. The German company also owns Tessuti, Go Outdoors and Lloyds Pharmacy.

07:40 AM

HSBC pushes back over break-up

Here's more from HSBC's chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson on break-up talks with Ping An.

He told Bloomberg:

We are definitely talking to Ping An and continue to talk with them.

We we look at all of the various structural alternatives, a combination of upfront costs, a lot of complexity, [it] would take up three to give years to implement any form of material structural alternative.

Based on what we can see today, it's very hard to find any value case that we can put in front of shareholders.

07:36 AM

HSBC vows to restart dividend

Good morning.

HSBC has vowed to resume its quarterly dividend as it pushes back against calls from its biggest shareholder for a break-up of the bank.

The London-based lender said it's held talks with Ping An, the Chinese insurance giant that's pushing for HSBC to spin off its Asian operations and list them in Asia.

However, it insisted that such a move would have little value for shareholders.

Meanwhile, HSBC raised its profitability target and said it will start paying a quarterly dividend from the start of 2023 as it looks to woo investors.

5 things to start your day

1) British motorists second only to Finland in high fuel prices Prices are at least 20p per litre cheaper in the eurozone’s big four economies of Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

2) Zelensky warns of catastrophic Ukraine harvest as world faces food crisis The blockade of Ukrainian ports by Vladimir Putin’s war machine has cut off the wheat, corn and sunflower seed giant and hampered production.

3) Markets bet interest rates will double by end of 2022 Officials on Threadneedle Street are expected to vote for a rare 0.5 percentage point increase to interest rates on Thursday.

4) Murdoch battle for viewers with GB News triggers bidding war GB News and TalkTV are vying to secure a channel slot on Virgin Media that would aid their struggle to attract viewers.

5) Iceland's freezers leave supermarket with soaring energy bills Sustained increases in energy costs throughout the course of this year will have a “more permanent impact” on profits at the frozen food chain.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses this morning. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.6pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.2pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.1pc.

Tokyo stocks edged up in early trade, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index adding 0.05pc at the open, and the broader Topix index climbing 0.1pc.

Coming up today

Corporate: Ascential, HSBC, Pearson, RHI Magnesita NV, Spectris, XP Power (interim results); Cranswick (trading update)

Economics:Manufacturing PMI (UK, US, EU), unemployment rate (EU), retail sales (Ger)

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Factory Activity Tumbles on Supply, Weaker Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s factories continued to report weakening activity in July amid lingering supply chain complications and a slowing global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Purchasing managers’ indexes for South Korea and Taiwan took the biggest hit, according to S&P Glob

  • Revenge of Old World Economy as Big Oil’s Cash Flow Rivals Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp.’s cash haul overtook that of Alphabet Inc. for the first time since 2018, proving the oil giant is back in the big league just a year after suffering one of the biggest activist shareholder upsets in corporate history. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Wo

  • Your Daily Couples Horoscope for August 01, 2022

    Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!

  • Gold Declines After Posting Biggest Weekly Gain Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell after posting its biggest weekly gain since March as the market waited for fresh indicators on the state of the global economy and the pace of US interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Bullion rose 2.2% last week on speculation that the Federa

  • Your Daily FinanceScope for August 01, 2022

    The best things in life are free, but we could all use some extra cash. Let us lead you to the land of green with our daily finance horoscope!

  • WSJ Opinion: Senate Democrats Hatch A New Plan To Fight Inflation

    Journal Editorial Report: Manchin Deal Tees Up Billions In New Taxes And Spending. Image: /Associated Press

  • TikTok is here to help you organize your closet like a pro (while saving money)

    Ever want to try out those trending TikTok organization hacks? Now you can get those best-selling closet organization must-haves for less on Amazon.

  • Midterm Misery for Biden as Key Economy Gauge Flags 30-Seat Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Whatever else is on Americans’ minds — and that’s a long list right now — the state of the economy looms large in any US election. That spells big trouble for Democrats in November’s midterm vote.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?A new study by Bloomberg Economics tak

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a year to remember for investors in seemingly all the wrong ways. Since the major U.S. indexes hit their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. You'll note by the drop in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq that both indexes have entered a bear market.

  • The dangers of China and Russia make this defence company a must-have

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a game changer for the defence industry. It has thrust the world into a new era where elevated geopolitical risks are likely to prompt higher military spending among Nato members.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • Want Stability? These REITs Are as Safe as They Come

    Choosing companies based on relative cheapness is often fraught with peril, as many companies are cheap for a reason. The best strategy is to choose companies with solid business models and competitive advantages. Here are some real estate investment trusts (REITs) which are leaders in their chosen markets and have characteristics that make them safe investments.

  • Are You a Long-Term Investor? Here Are 3 Stocks You Won't Want to Miss

    A slowing economy is slowing ad spending. Long-term investors should use this weakness to pick up winners while they're on sale.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Investors often turn to dividend stocks during periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth because they provide income streams when capital gains growth is difficult to come by. The strategy is sound as the asset managers at Hartford Funds found dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the S&P 500 index over 91 years, stretching back to 1930. While there have been two decades during that period when stocks generated negative returns, dividend stocks still generated growth even in those challenging periods.

  • These Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform

    Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), the metaverse, and all the sorts have been intriguing technological trends that excited many investors last year. Though most of the hype has died down and valuations have contracted, such themes are not going anywhere. In fact, it may be wise to reconsider many of the fallen VR/AR stocks before they have a chance to heat up again. Understandably, investors have soured on technology stocks, with rates poised to rise quickly. Inflation continues to li

  • Kevin O'Leary Thinks There Will Be 'Total Panic' in the Crypto Markets. Here's Why

    The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion in value since reaching its height in 2021. Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, believes the worst is yet to come. In a recent tweet, he states, "There's going to be total panic and massive volatility in the crypto markets ahead before the industry swings back toward stronger firms and clearer regulations."

  • Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street

    To be perfectly blunt, this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half performance to a year since 1970. We've also witnessed the index that led Wall Street higher following the coronavirus crash in 2020, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plummet as much as 34% since November.