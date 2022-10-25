HSBC Shares Drop on Higher Loan Loss Charges, CFO Surprise

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc shares dropped after the bank reported higher-than-expected charges for possible loan losses in its third quarter results, bolstering worries about the economic pain a looming downturn will bring.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While the London-headquartered bank joined other global banks in posting profits that beat analyst estimates thanks to a rise in net interest income, its loan loss provision was almost a third higher than a Bloomberg-compiled consensus, the lender said in a statement Tuesday.

HSBC shares fell 3.88% at 8:03 a.m. in London.

Central banks globally, including the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, have raised rates rapidly in the past few months in a bid to contain inflation that’s been running at four-decade highs. HSBC is the first major UK bank to report how it’s fared during a turbulent third quarter.

The bank’s loan loss provision was $1.1 billion for the quarter. That was driven by a $300 million charge against Chinese commercial real estate and a $200 million charge in relation to the “uncertain UK macroeconomic” outlook.

Profit Jump

The bank said net interest income, a key measure of profitability, hit $8.6 billion, helping lift adjusted pretax profit by 18% to $6.5 billion and beating analysts’ estimates. That was the best third quarter for NII, which measures what the bank makes from lending minus interest paid on deposits, in more than eight years.

“Our strategy produced good organic growth in all three global businesses, and net interest income increased on the back of rising interest rates,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said. “We retained a tight grip on costs, despite inflationary pressures, and remain on track to achieve our cost targets for 2022 and 2023.”

Story continues

Alongside the results, the bank announced a change to its top ranks. It said Georges Elhedery was replacing Ewen Stevenson as its new chief financial officer. The change sets up Elhedery, the bank’s former markets boss, as a potential front-runner to eventually replace Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn.

Read More: HSBC Names Ex-Markets Head CFO in Possible Succession Plan

Stevenson will step down at the end of December, while Greg Guyett is appointed sole head of global banking and markets effective immediately.

The move surprised analysts. “The well regarded CFO Ewen Stevenson is leaving early next year -- and it is not entirely clear why this is,” Numis analyst Jonathan Pierce said in a note.

Share Buybacks

The bank also signaled share buybacks were unlikely to return until a measure of its capital strength moves higher.

The bank said it is focused on getting its CET1 ratio -- currently 13.4% -- within in its target range of 14% to 14.5% by the first half of next year “through revenue growth and cost control, as well as through risk-weighted asset and capital actions.” Once it is “back within our target range, we intend to continue to manage capital efficiently, returning excess capital to shareholders where appropriate.”

HSBC is continuing to fend off calls to consider a breakup from major shareholder Ping An Insurance Group Co. The lender has insisted its pivot toward Asia is a more valuable strategy. Earlier this month, the bank said it was considering the sale of its Canadian business and further disposals are expected, though these are likely to be leavened by acquisitions in other areas considered core to the company’s future.

HSBC, which generates most of its earnings in Asia, has said it remains committed to retaining its base in London. However, in a memo last month, the bank said it might give up the lease on its Canary Wharf headquarters when it comes up for renewal in 2027.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

HSBC’s promise of an additional $1 billion in cost savings in 2023, together with a $1 billion upgrade to its 2022 net interest-income target, were key positives from a strong set of 3Q earnings. A comfortable pretax profit beat at 3Q thanks to very strong revenue and cost control, even as the bank set aside an additional $350 million in provisions for China real estate, confirms the strong outlook.

Jonathan Tyce, BI Banking Analyst

(Updates with details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.