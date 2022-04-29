HSBC's biggest investor calls for bank to be split up

Matt Oliver
·3 min read
hsbc
hsbc

HSBC’s biggest investor has demanded that the bank split off its western business and focus on China, in the latest geopolitical tussle to rock the lender.

Chinese insurance giant Ping An, which owns 9.2pc of the business, is said to have presented the break-up plans to Mark Tucker, HSBC’s chairman, and chief executive Noel Quinn.

It would bring an end to the bank’s 157-year history as a lender straddling both Europe and Asia, leaving it to focus on its most profitable businesses in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

The bank rejected the idea on Friday evening, insisting it had the “right strategy” in place already.

But the revelation will reopen debate about HSBC’s centre of power in the UK and the pressure it faces while navigating competing demands from the West and China.

The London-headquartered bank was accused by British MPs of “aiding and abetting” Beijing’s authoritarian crackdown in Hong Kong, after voicing support for controversial security laws.

Meanwhile, it has come under pressure in China for “colluding” with US authorities after passing on information about Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s alleged attempts to circumvent sanctions on Iran.

Ping An is said to have argued that these tensions will only grow in the coming years, the Financial Times reported, as the Ukraine conflict and other issues strain relations between Beijing and the West and force businesses to pick sides.

The Chinese insurer said splitting up the business - founded as the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation in 1865 - would allow investors to choose which parts they wanted to own and give the Asian segment more autonomy.

It is said to be particularly unhappy that pressure from British regulators, 6,000 miles away from Hong Kong, led to the cancellation of the bank’s dividend in 2020 for the first time in 75 years.

Ping An declined to comment. HSBC said it was “committed to maximising value for all our shareholders” but added: “We believe we've got the right strategy and are focused on executing it.

“Delivering on this strategy is the fastest way to generate higher returns and maximise shareholder value.

“HSBC is one of the better performing bank stocks globally over the last year.

“The most important thing for management to focus on is continuing to drive higher returns, as we have done very successfully, despite the disruptions of Covid-19.”

A senior City banking source said the situation will be particularly tricky to navigate for HSBC, which has pivoted towards China and emphasised the country's importance under chairman Mr Tucker.

The bank, which employs more than 200,000 staff and 40 million customers worldwide, made two thirds of its profits in Asia last year and has been shifting more senior positions to Hong Kong.

This could make it more difficult for board members to argue against the logic of separating the business from the worse-performing western side.

“They are in a very tough spot,” the source added.

Persistent questions about the importance of Asia have led the bank to reconsider the location of its headquarters in the past.

HSBC was based in Hong Kong until 1993, when it relocated to London to help secure approval for its takeover of Midlands Bank.

But following a review in 2016, the board decided against any change to that arrangement.

In other developments on Friday, it emerged HSBC was facing accusations of "greenwashing" its record on climate change.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found that two HSBC adverts misled customers by highlighting the lender's green activities without mentioning that it continues to finance companies “which made significant contributions to carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan's daily COVID cases top 10,000 for first time

    Taiwan reported on Thursday that the daily number of confirmed domestic COVID-19 cases had topped 10,000 for the first time, in line with predictions, and the health minister said infections would continue to rise. Taiwan, population 23 million, has reported a spike in cases since the start of the year - 51,504 so far - after having previously well controlled the pandemic with tight border controls and tough quarantines. Speaking at his daily news briefing, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, who had previously predicted 10,000 daily cases by the end of this month, said Taiwan was still in the phase where infections would keep increasing.

  • Hong Kong student sentenced to 5 years in jail for sending pro-independence messages on Telegram

    An engineering student from Hong Kong has been sentenced to five years in jail  for advocating the city’s independence from the Chinese Communist Party in his messages sent on instant messaging app Telegram. Lui Sai-yu, a 25-year-old undergraduate student at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, was charged with “incitement to secession” in April 2021 under the 2020 Beijing imposition of the national security law.

  • South Africa likely in new COVID wave, says health minister

    South Africa has likely entered a new wave of COVID-19 earlier than expected as new infections and hospitalizations have risen rapidly over the past two weeks, the country’s health minister said on Friday. The increase in new cases has been dominated by the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant which dominated the country’s earlier wave of the virus. “Whichever way you look at it, it does suggest that we may actually be entering the fifth wave much earlier," Health Minister Joe Phaahla said Friday at a televised press briefing.

  • U.S. consumers shrug off high inflation, lean on savings to boost spending

    U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in March amid strong demand for services, while monthly inflation surged by the most in 16-1/2 years, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to hike interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next week. The case for an aggressive monetary policy stance from the U.S. central bank was also strengthened by other data on Friday showing compensation for American workers recording its largest increase in more than three decades in the first quarter. The strength in consumer spending heading into the second quarter allayed fears of a recession after the economy unexpectedly contracted in the first three months of the year.

  • We may not have to wear masks, but COVID is still lurking out there

    OpEd: The Florida judge’s ruling is not based upon public safety but on legal authority. However, the virus is above the law. It will continue to spread, mutate, and maim our population.

  • India to offer more incentives to lure companies in semiconductors push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India on Friday said it will expand its incentives for those investing in semiconductor manufacturing, as its government woos global companies in a bid to become a key player in the global supply chain for chips. A $10-billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display makers has drawn applications from companies such as a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwan's Foxconn, and Singapore's IGSS Ventures. "After this first tranche gets utilised, we definitely will go for more," the country's IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in an address at India's first semiconductor conference in the southern city of Bengaluru.

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams Calls for an End to the BitLicense Scheme

    Following two lawmaker bills targeting cryptos, NYC Mayor Adams is looking to avoid crippling hopes of NY becoming a digital asset hub

  • Shanghai anger grows as Beijing sees more COVID curbs

    STORY: This is the sound of fenced-in Shanghai residents banging on pots and pans, protesting against the month-long lockdown and difficulties in obtaining provisions. Authorities said more people have been allowed in principle to leave their homes recently. But many still cannot leave their compounds, while those who can have few places to go as shops and other venues are closed. Often one of the 52,000 police mobilized for the lockdown asks them to return home. Many residents have grumbled at the inflexible policing, which sometimes does not take into account health emergencies or other individual circumstances.Meanwhile in Beijing, authorities are in a race against time to prevent a Shanghai-like lockdown. More businesses and residential compounds closed in the Chinese capital on Friday (April 29) as authorities ramp up contact tracing to contain a COVID-19 outbreak. A sign placed outside one residential complex read "Entry only. No exit." New COVID cases in Beijing remain in the dozens, officials said on Friday, a far cry from Shanghai's numbers.At a regular press conference, Chinese health officials did not respond to questions on whether Beijing will go under lockdown or what circumstances might prompt such measures. Liang Wannian, the head of the National Health Commission's COVID response panel said fighting COVID is vital to save lives. “The battle against the COVID-19 epidemic overall is a war, a war of resistance, a people’s war. The fight against a pandemic is a systematic project. // The “dynamic-zero” policy is in synergy with economic development and normal production and life, rather than in conflict with them. ”In response to COVID and other headwinds, China will step up policy support for the economy, a top decision-making body of the Communist Party said on Friday.Details were scarce, but analysts say markets reacted to a shift in messaging away from the single-focus on COVID.

  • A Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Ahead of the November 2019 election, Sri Lankan presidential challenger Gotabaya Rajapaksa proposed sweeping tax cuts so reckless the incumbent government thought it must be a campaign gimmick. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrup

  • The Next Move on Covid-19 Vaccines Is Up for Debate. The FDA Set a Key Date.

    A late June meeting will likely bring a clash over the future of the Covid-19 vaccine campaign, as experts hash out what should happen this fall.

  • South Africa is being hit hard by COVID again. Here is what that means for the US.

    It's too soon to know whether the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants will take off in the U.S. as they are in South Africa, but some experts are anxious.

  • TikTok Promises Gut Health Solutions So We Asked Gastroenterologists Which Ones Really Work

    We asked gastroenterologists to tell us if TikTok-promoted supplements like probiotics, L-glutamine, and others, are actually worth buying for IBS and better gut health.View Entire Post ›

  • Coyote attack injures girl on California's Huntington Beach

    A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California's famed Huntington Beach, police said. Officers were called to the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Jennifer Carey said in a statement. Police Lt. Thoby Archer told The Orange County Register that officers do not believe that coyote attacked the girl.

  • Fidelity just announced a massive hiring spree, targeting more than 12,000 new staffers as the investment giant bets on the power of retail investors

    The new hires will bring Fidelity's headcount to 68,000 by year's end, up 19% from the start of this year.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted by its board is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.