HSBC's fourth-quarter profit triples as it benefits from commercial lending, global trade financing

HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, said its fourth-quarter profit more than tripled as it benefited from gains in its commercial lending and global trade financing.

The bank's net profit jumped to US$1.79 billion in the three months ended in December, from US$562 million in the same quarter of 2020.

That bolstered HSBC's 2021 net income to US$12.6 billion, from US$3.89 billion in 2020. Pre-tax profit jumped to US$18.9 billion, more than the US$8.8 billion in 2020, but just missed the US$19.1 billion expected by analysts in a consensus estimate as the lender reported weaker results in its wealth and investment banking operations in the fourth quarter.

"We made good progress against our strategy in 2021, which contributed to a strong financial performance that was supported by the global economic recovery," CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement. "We have good momentum coming into 2022 and are confident that we can continue to execute against our strategy. We also remain cognisant of the potential impact that further Covid-19-related uncertainty and continued inflation might have on us and our clients."

HSBC, which generates the bulk of its profits in Asia, gave a more optimistic outlook for 2022 as central banks from the US Federal Reserve to the Bank of England move to tighten monetary policy in light of surging inflation in several major economies.

Both HSBC and its rival Standard Chartered have seen their shares trade near two-year highs in recent weeks on investor optimism about rising interest rates.

Analysts have said rising rates could be positive for bank earnings and help Hong Kong lenders reverse a compression of net interest margins over the course of 2021, particularly as the city's economy is pressured by the fifth wave of coronavirus infections.

"If rates follow the path currently implied by the market, we would expect to reach a return on tangible equity of at least 10 per cent for 2023, one year ahead of our previous expectations," Quinn said.

The bank's return on tangible equity was 8.3 per cent in 2021, compared with 3.1 per cent last year.

Despite the positive outlook on interest rates, the bank warned that its Asian wealth business would be weaker in the first quarter.

It also took a US$500 million charge for potential soured loans in its Chinese commercial real estate portfolio as liquidity concerns at China Evergrande Group and other big Chinese developers continue to weigh on the property sector in general. Standard Chartered took a charge on its Chinese commercial property portfolio as well in its fourth quarter.

HSBC said it would pay a full-year dividend of 25 US cents a share, after paying a 15 cents dividend for 2020 when it resumed shareholder payments last year after pausing payouts for 12 months.

On top of its US$2 billion share buy-back announced in October, the bank said it would buy back an additional US$1 billion of shares.

Shares of HSBC fell 2.6 per cent to HK$57.00 in Tuesday's morning session in Hong Kong, ahead of the announcement.

HSBC's results came less than a week after Standard Chartered missed expectations with a US$457 million loss and said it would invest US$300 million in its China-related businesses.

Meanwhile, profit at HSBC's Hang Seng Bank unit fell 16 per cent to HK$13.9 billion (US$1.78 billion) in 2021. HSBC owns 62.1 per cent of Hang Seng Bank.

Hang Seng attributed the decline to lower net interest income because of the historically low interest rate environment and a 3 per cent increase in reserves for potentially soured loans.

Revenue at HSBC increased 1.6 per cent to US$12 billion in the fourth quarter, while net interest income rose 2.4 per cent to US$6.78 billion.

The net interest margin, an important measure of profitability, slipped three basis points to 1.19 per cent.

Pre-tax profit declined by more than half to US$511 million in the fourth quarter in Hong Kong, its biggest market. Overall, pre-tax profit in its Asian business fell 11.8 per cent to US$2.01 billion.

After showing signs of recovery last year, the city's economy has been hit hard in recent weeks by a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases, with a quarter of Hong Kong's bank branches closed and the city's government considering mass testing of the entire population.

In HSBC's global banking and markets segment, pre-tax profit declined by 45 per cent to US$387 million in the fourth quarter. Pre-tax profit in its wealth and personal banking segment fell 38 per cent to US$623 million.

The commercial bank reported a pre-tax profit of US$1.36 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit before tax of US$355 million a year earlier.

