HSBC's John Flint unexpectedly leaves after 18 months as CEO even as bank's second quarter beat forecasts

HSBC announced the surprise departure of its chief executive officer John Flint after 18 months on the job, even as the largest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks posted a second quarter that beat analysts' forecasts.
He will be replaced on an interim basis by Noel Quinn, who has headed global commercial banking since December 2015. Quinn, 57, previously served as regional head of commercial banking for Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong.
"I have agreed with the board that today's good interim results indicate that this is the right time for change, both for me and the bank," Flint said in a statement. "After almost 30 years with HSBC, I will be sad to leave but I do so looking forward to a new personal challenge, and confident that our people will continue to serve the bank's stakeholders in the best possible way."
Flint, 51, joined HSBC in 1989 and had spent his entire career at the bank. He headed the lender's retail banking and wealth management business before succeeding Stuart Gulliver as CEO in February 2018, following Gulliver's retirement.
The announcement came as HSBC reported its second-quarter results hours earlier than expected, on a day when protests clogged transit during the morning commute in Hong Kong, the bank's largest market.
Operating income - a measurement similar to revenue in the United States - rose 8.2 per cent to US$14.4 billion in the second quarter. Net interest income increase increased 1.7 per cent to US$7.77 million in the quarter.
On Monday, HSBC also said that it would buy back US$1 billion of its shares.
Flint faced a difficult task when he took over from Gulliver in February 2018.
He was asked to improve the pared-down lender's profitability and growth after HSBC, once known as "the world's local bank, had shed thousands of jobs, exited dozens of businesses and spent tens of millions of dollars to improve its regulatory structure under his predecessor's tenure.
HSBC said that its board of directors had begun a process to find a new CEO and would consider internal and external candidates. Quinn, who has been with the bank for 32 years, would serve as interim CEO during that process and his appointment is subject to regulatory approval.
The bank said Flint stepped down by "mutual agreement" with the board, but did not provide further reasons for the decision. Flint, who has a 12-month notice period, has agreed "to remain available" to HSBC, the bank said.
HSBC reported on Monday a net profit of US$4.37 billion in the second quarter, compared with a profit of US$4.09 billion in the same period a year earlier. Photo: Winson Wong alt=HSBC reported on Monday a net profit of US$4.37 billion in the second quarter, compared with a profit of US$4.09 billion in the same period a year earlier. Photo: Winson Wong
"HSBC is in a strong position to deliver on its strategy," Mark Tucker, the HSBC chairman, said in a statement. "In the increasingly complex and challenging global environment in which the bank operates, the board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us."
HSBC is one of three lenders authorised to issue Hong Kong's currency notes and its shares are widely held by retail investors in the city.
Under Flint's leadership, the bank has pivoted to Asia, which accounted for more than half of its operating income in the second quarter.
But, the bank has found its share price under pressure as two of its biggest markets - Hong Kong and mainland China - have been caught in the middle of the US-China trade war, which has raged for more than a year. HSBC's shares are down about 23 per cent since Flint became CEO.
The bank also has seen revenue pressure in its global banking and markets business as a global sell-off hit equities late last year and some investors, despite a recovery in financial markets in the first quarter, have since retreated to the sidelines as the trade war escalated again this summer.
Operating income in the global banking and markets business declined 16.4 per cent in the second quarter to US$3.57 billion, but the bank said that revenue rose across the its commercial banking and retail banking and wealth management divisions
In addition to the trade war, HSBC has seen a slowdown in Hong Kong's economy in the first half of the year, protests in the city this summer that have forced it to temporarily shut some branches and looming competition from new virtual banks that are expected to debut later this year.
HSBC opted to not seek a virtual bank licence, instead focusing on its existing digital operations, including offering mobile payments via its PayMe app for consumers and businesses. Standard Chartered and Bank of China Hong Kong, its two largest competitors in the city, were granted virtual banking licences, along with their joint venture partners, earlier this year.
Hong Kong's economy grew at 0.6 per cent in the second quarter, well below expectations. As a result, UBS slashed its forecast last week for the city's gross domestic product growth to 0.8 per cent from 2.4 per cent for 2019.
Despite the headwinds, HSBC said that pre-tax profit in its Hong Kong operations rose 11 per cent to US$3.15 billion in the second quarter.
Hang Seng Bank, a subsidiary of HSBC and a major retail bank itself in Hong Kong, reported a net profit of HK$13.66 billion (US$1.74 billion) for the first half of this year, up 8 per cent from the same period a year ago.
Despite the rising profit, the bank's loan book was affected by the sluggish Hong Kong economy as its credit losses and impairment charges doubled to HK$510 million in the six months of 2018, compared with HK$238 million a year earlier. The credit losses and impairments were 33 per cent lower than the second half of last year.
"The outlook has changed. Interest rates in the US dollar bloc are now expected to fall rather than rise, and geopolitical issues could impact a significant number of our major markets. In the near term, the nature and impact of the UK's departure from the European Union remain highly uncertain," the bank said. "We expect some recovery from first-half market conditions in global banking and markets in the second half of 2019 and into next year, and continue to target a ROTE above 11 per cent in 2020, but we will not take short-term decisions that could jeopardise the long-term health of the business."
