HSBC's John Flint unexpectedly leaves after 18 months as CEO even as bank's second quarter beat forecasts

HSBC announced the surprise departure of its chief executive officer John Flint after 18 months on the job, even as the largest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks posted a second quarter that beat analysts' forecasts.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by Noel Quinn, who has headed global commercial banking since December 2015. Quinn, 57, previously served as regional head of commercial banking for Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong.

"I have agreed with the board that today's good interim results indicate that this is the right time for change, both for me and the bank," Flint said in a statement. "After almost 30 years with HSBC, I will be sad to leave but I do so looking forward to a new personal challenge, and confident that our people will continue to serve the bank's stakeholders in the best possible way."

Flint, 51, joined HSBC in 1989 and had spent his entire career at the bank. He headed the lender's retail banking and wealth management business before succeeding Stuart Gulliver as CEO in February 2018, following Gulliver's retirement.

The announcement came as HSBC reported its second-quarter results hours earlier than expected, on a day when protests clogged transit during the morning commute in Hong Kong, the bank's largest market.

Operating income - a measurement similar to revenue in the United States - rose 8.2 per cent to US$14.4 billion in the second quarter. Net interest income increase increased 1.7 per cent to US$7.77 million in the quarter.

On Monday, HSBC also said that it would buy back US$1 billion of its shares.

Flint faced a difficult task when he took over from Gulliver in February 2018.

He was asked to improve the pared-down lender's profitability and growth after HSBC, once known as "the world's local bank, had shed thousands of jobs, exited dozens of businesses and spent tens of millions of dollars to improve its regulatory structure under his predecessor's tenure.

HSBC said that its board of directors had begun a process to find a new CEO and would consider internal and external candidates. Quinn, who has been with the bank for 32 years, would serve as interim CEO during that process and his appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

The bank said Flint stepped down by "mutual agreement" with the board, but did not provide further reasons for the decision. Flint, who has a 12-month notice period, has agreed "to remain available" to HSBC, the bank said.

HSBC reported on Monday a net profit of US$4.37 billion in the second quarter, compared with a profit of US$4.09 billion in the same period a year earlier. Photo: Winson Wong alt=HSBC reported on Monday a net profit of US$4.37 billion in the second quarter, compared with a profit of US$4.09 billion in the same period a year earlier. Photo: Winson Wong

"HSBC is in a strong position to deliver on its strategy," Mark Tucker, the HSBC chairman, said in a statement. "In the increasingly complex and challenging global environment in which the bank operates, the board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us."

HSBC is one of three lenders authorised to issue Hong Kong's currency notes and its shares are widely held by retail investors in the city.