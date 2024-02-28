HSE board choose Pat Mapes as new superintendent

The Hamilton Southeastern school board Wednesday night unanimously approved Pat Mapes to be the district's new superintendent.

Mapes has technically already been working for the district since Friday when the district approved a three-day contract but now the district has approved a three-year contract for Mapes.

The appointment follows a tumultuous school year for HSE schools after its former superintendent Yvonne Stokes departed the district abruptly in September.

Mapes previously served as superintendent of the Perry Township School District for seven years before announcing his retirement in Dec. 2022.

The HSE board approved Mapes's new base salary of $215,270, about a $20,000 bump from Stokes’ last contract.

His contract also allows for an annual salary bump not exceeding $20,000, depending on the results of the school board’s performance evaluation.

On top of the salary, the contract awards a monthly stipend of $1,000 as an automobile allowance. A technology allowance of $100 per month is also listed.

Since leaving his position at Perry Township, Mapes has been working as the vice president of school academic operations for Stride, an education company that provides online and blended educational programs for schools.

Mapes also serves on the Indiana State Board of Education. He was appointed in 2023 for a four-year term.

Before serving as Perry Township’s superintendent Mapes was the chairman of the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board and before that served as state director of teacher licensing and assistant superintendent of operations for the Indiana Department of Education.

