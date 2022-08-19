HSHS St. John's Hospital names new president and CEO

An Oakland, California-based medical administrator has been named the new president and CEO of HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Matthew Fry was named the hospital's new chief Friday by the Hospital Sisters Health System. Fry replaces Allison Paul, who was serving in an interim role after the departure of Terry Deis in December 2021. Fry will begin his new role with HSHS on Sept. 19.

Fry is currently the chief operating officer/assistant administrator at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, a hospital under the management of Sutter Health, a non-profit hospital system based in Sacramento. Fry has spent much of his career with Sutter, including stints with the Sutter Valley Medical Foundation, where he served as chief operating officer/area operations executive; Sutter Physician Services in Salt Lake City, where he served as director of clinical operations; and Sutter Health at Home, where he served as home health administrator.

A graduate of Humboldt State University in Arcata, California, Fry holds master's degrees in business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno and health care administration from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. He is currently working on a doctorate in health care administration from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, slated to be completed in 2023.

Fry said in a statement that he is looking forward to getting started in Springfield and providing high-quality care to patients at St. John's.

“I am excited to meet the colleagues and providers of St. John’s Hospital and continue to support them in delivering high-quality, compassionate care to the patients served by HSHS," Fry said. "I am also looking forward to becoming an active member of the Springfield community by getting involved with many of the local organizations."

He and his wife, Amanda, will relocate to Springfield with their three children, Charlotte, Samantha and Matt Jr.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the person Fry is replacing. This story also will be updated.

HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield is part of the Hospital Sisters Health System that is cutting its workforce by 10 percent. The HSHS network includes 15 hospitals and two physician groups.

