HSI agents arrest human smuggling suspect at West El Paso home near Franklin High School

A man was arrested in connection with a federal human smuggling investigation on Thursday morning at a home near Franklin High School in West El Paso, a U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement spokesperson said.

The arrest took place about 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at a house at the end of a small cul-de-sac in the 800 block of Resler Drive, about a block south of Franklin High School.

Immigration: 'Where is the humanity?' Migrant deaths soaring at El Paso-Juárez border with few ways to document them

The operation was carried out by agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations joined by the U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety as part of the Santa Teresa human smuggling investigations group.

Franklin High School went on as business as usual and there was no need for a security lockdown, a spokesman for the El Paso Independent School District said. EPISD police were notified in advance by HSI as a precautionary measure.

No additional information was released on the man's arrest or the details related to the smuggling operation.

Border smuggling: Texas DPS busts El Paso cartel cell tied to firearms seizure, border migrant smuggling

Homeland Security Investigations

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Smuggler suspect arrested in West El Paso near Franklin High School