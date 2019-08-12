HSIL Limited (NSE:HSIL) Has Attractive Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of HSIL Limited (NSE:HSIL), there's is a notable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on HSIL here.

Adequate balance sheet average dividend payer

HSIL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that HSIL manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. HSIL appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.28x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Income investors would also be happy to know that HSIL is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 1.4%. HSIL has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

