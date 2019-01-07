Are HSIL Limited’s (NSE:HSIL) Interest Costs Too High?

While small-cap stocks, such as HSIL Limited (NSE:HSIL) with its market cap of ₹17b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into HSIL here.

How does HSIL’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, HSIL has ramped up its debt from ₹9.3b to ₹12b , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at ₹2.4b , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, HSIL has generated ₹548m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 4.4%, indicating that HSIL’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In HSIL’s case, it is able to generate 0.044x cash from its debt capital.

Does HSIL’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at ₹12b, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.2x. Generally, for Building companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Is HSIL’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 84%, HSIL can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if HSIL’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For HSIL, the ratio of 3.7x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as HSIL’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

HSIL’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around HSIL’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure HSIL has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research HSIL to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

