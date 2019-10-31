HSIL (NSE:HSIL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, HSIL Limited (NSE:HSIL) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for HSIL

How Much Debt Does HSIL Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that HSIL had ₹11.9b of debt in March 2019, down from ₹12.5b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹576.0m, its net debt is less, at about ₹11.4b.

NSEI:HSIL Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is HSIL's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that HSIL had liabilities of ₹10.2b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹10.3b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹576.0m and ₹5.89b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling ₹14.0b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹3.35b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, HSIL would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

HSIL has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 2.6 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. However, one redeeming factor is that HSIL grew its EBIT at 17% over the last 12 months, boosting its ability to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine HSIL's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, HSIL burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.