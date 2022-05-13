HSN and Cornerstone Brands Honored by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Qurate Retail Group

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® has announced that HSN® and the Cornerstone brands, including Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®, are the recipient of its “2021 Corporate Pioneer of the Year” award. The award recognizes the brands’ long history in supporting St. Jude’s lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

HSN has participated in the annual St. Jude “Thanks and Giving®” holiday campaign every year for the past 17 years, collectively raising over $15 million for St. Jude through customer and team member donations and company matches. Ballard Designs, Frontgate and Grandin Road have offered customers the option at checkout to donate to St. Jude during the holidays, while Garnet Hill has made a small donation to St. Jude for each purchase of specific items during the holidays.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Suzanne Quigley, Director Global Corporate Responsibility for Qurate Retail Group. “It’s an honor to participate in this campaign to support St. Jude and their vital mission of supporting children and their families across the country, a cause that is so important to both our team members and customers.”

“Year after year, HSN and Cornerstone brands supporters have celebrated the true meaning of the holidays by giving to others through our St. Jude ‘Thanks and Giving’ campaign,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We are grateful for their generosity, which helps ensure St. Jude has the support needed to continue delivering on its six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan to triple its global investment to help more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year.”

Visit stjude.org/thanksandgiving to learn how to participate in next year’s St. Jude “Thanks and Giving®” campaign.

