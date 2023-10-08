HSU retain Wilford Moore Trophy with overtime win

TechCrunch

It looks like Spotify's rumored "Superpremium" offering is gearing up for a launch. According to references discovered in the Spotify app's code by Chris Messina, the Superpremium service now has a flashy logo and a longer list of features beyond the 24-bit lossless audio we've been anticipating. In fact, the broader feature set appears to be set to include the recently discovered AI playlist generation tools, advanced mixing tools, additional hours of audiobook listening and a personalized offering called "Your Sound Capsule."