Is HT&E Limited's (ASX:HT1) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how HT&E Limited's (ASX:HT1) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. HT&E has a price to earnings ratio of 13.59, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay A$13.59 for every A$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for HT&E:

P/E of 13.59 = A$1.66 ÷ A$0.12 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does HT&E Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below HT&E has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the media industry, which is 13.6.

ASX:HT1 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 18th 2019

HT&E's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if HT&E actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

HT&E's earnings per share grew by -6.8% in the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 10%. But earnings per share are down 25% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does HT&E's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of AU$108m, HT&E has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 23% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On HT&E's P/E Ratio

HT&E's P/E is 13.6 which is below average (18.6) in the AU market. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the net cash position gives the company many options. So it's strange that the low P/E indicates low expectations.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.