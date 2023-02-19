What Is HT&E Limited's (ASX:HT1) Share Price Doing?

HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on HT&E’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In HT&E?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.29x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.72x, which means if you buy HT&E today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that HT&E should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that HT&E’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from HT&E?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 55% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for HT&E. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HT1’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HT1? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HT1, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for HT1, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about HT&E as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that HT&E has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in HT&E, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

