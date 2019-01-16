Should HT Media Limited’s (NSE:HTMEDIA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we are going to look at HT Media Limited (NSE:HTMEDIA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for HT Media:

0.056 = ₹3.0b ÷ (₹55b – ₹25b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, HT Media has an ROCE of 5.6%.

Is HT Media’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see HT Media’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Media industry average of 16%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how HT Media stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

HT Media’s current ROCE of 5.6% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 9.4% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for HT Media.

HT Media’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

HT Media has total assets of ₹55b and current liabilities of ₹25b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 46% of its total assets. HT Media has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.

Our Take On HT Media’s ROCE

This company may not be the most attractive investment prospect. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.